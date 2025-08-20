Kippie Lodge review: How’s the food at the Aberdeen leisure club?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kippie Lodge review: How’s the food at the Aberdeen leisure club?

Here's what the food is like at the Miltimber club with at £105.50 per month membership fee.

Joanna and Ellie visited Kippie Lodge for a Taste Test - here's what they thought. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner and Ellie Stewart

Kippie Lodge is a recognisable white building you’ll have seen hundreds of times heading through Milltimber, Aberdeen.

The members-only club has a classy and exclusive feel to it, and with the addition of some blue hydrangeas, it would be right at home in somewhere like New England.

It costs £105.50 a month for an individual membership, which gets you access to the facilities (golf, tennis courts, classes etc.) and, of course, the food and drink.

Kippie Lodge has a recognisable white frontage.

If you just want the food, there’s also a social membership that’s just £160 per year.

I wanted to know what food you can get for these fees, considering there are plenty of other restaurants and cafes in the city without this prerequisite cost.

Reporter Ellie Stewart joined me for the review.

Here’s the food we tried on our Kippie Lodge review

First up was a grilled peach and burrata dish (£8.25).

At a venue known for its gym facilities, this dish is relatively light – if you forgive the calories for the pancetta, which is well worth it for its perfect crispy texture and salty flavour.

Grilled peaches, burrata and crispy pancetta. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The peaches could have been grilled a little more to soften them, and provide a caramelised edge. But they were tasty: a sweet and tart accessory to the main event, the creamy burrata.

The Italian cheese needs no introduction, and it was allowed to shine in this simple but elegant dish. For Ellie though, its flavour was a little too overwhelming.

Joanna: 4/5

Ellie: 3/5

We had a taste of the panko breaded katsu chicken curry (£14.25) next.

This is served with rice and shredded sesame cabbage.

Katsu chicken curry from Kippie Lodge. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The crunchy cabbage made for an excellent topping, and there is no faulting the crispy panko chicken chunks.

These were a flavour bomb when drizzled in the tangy and sweet katsu sauce.

However, the rice was a little bland for us both.

Joanna: 3/5

Ellie: 4/5

Ellie and I tried this huge burger next.

The chicken parmigiana burger (£14.50) certainly looked the part, with promising golden brown breaded chicken peeking out the sides of its bun.

The chicken parmigiana burger, served with truffle parmesan fries an a rocket salad. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Did it live up to the hype? Absolutely.

The chicken basked in the tangy tomato sauce, its meat tender and juicy inside the crispy breading.

Honestly? It didn’t need the bun, which had become a little soggy. The chicken was great enough on its own.

The crunchy and fresh salad was great too – I think a dressing would have detracted from the flavour of the chicken’s sauce.

The fries, though, were tasty coated in truffle oil and a sprinkling of parmesan.

Joanna: 5/5

Ellie: 4/5

Our favourite dishes at Kippie Lodge, Aberdeen

Moving from Italian cuisine to an Indonesian-inspired dish, Kippie also offers satay chicken skewers (£13.95) on their weekend menu.

Again, this gets full marks from me for presentation.

Satay chicken skewers from Kippie Lodge. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I liked that the sauce had been plated on the side, rather than drenching the chicken in it. That way, you can dip to your heart’s content.

And dip we did.

Ellie tucking into the satay skewers. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The sauce was the perfect balance between creamy and crunchy, and the lime flavour cut through the mild heat.

The fried egg had a perfectly runny yolk, which oozed deliciously through the fried rice.

I’d have this again – and again, and again. This one was my favourite.

Joanna: 5/5

Ellie: 5/5

Next up came the dish which Ellie quickly declared her favourite.

The hot honey salmon bites (£14.95) felt the most nutritious, ideal for after a swim or a game of tennis.

Hot honey salmon bites from Kippie Lodge. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The salmon bites were crispy and packed with flavour: the sweetness of the honey, but also the kick of chilli and ginger.

I am usually not fond of potato wedges, as I have been served plenty undercooked and bland – these were neither.

Crispy and soft in all the right places, these were delicious.

We both enjoyed the avocado salad. The thin slices of green goodness were creamy and refreshing, accompanied by crunchy red onion.

Joanna: 4/5

Ellie: 5/5

Kippie Lodge review verdict

On the sunny day of our visit, we had a great time at Kippie Lodge – aside from the intrusion of a few grumpy wasps. They, too, liked the sweetness of the balsamic glaze on the peach and burrata dish.

There was a good deal of variety in the dishes we tried, with none of them ending up too samey.

Though we each had one or two nit-picky faults, on the whole the food was thoughtful, tasty and well-presented.

