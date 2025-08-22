Aberdeen yoga instructor, 20, achieves childhood dream with her new plant-based cafe

Anna Wilson, 20, burst into tears when she picked up the keys for her new Aberdeen cafe Grounded.

The plan has been almost a decade in the works, with the Aberdeen-born yoga instructor having fallen in love with baking as a child.

“It is something I’ve wanted to do since I was 11 years old,” Anna tells me.

“Whenever anyone asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, I’d say open a cafe.

“It’s been part of the plan for a very long time. And it just feels so surreal now that it’s actually happening.”

The cafe at 100-102 Rosemount Viaduct, Aberdeen, will be named Grounded after Anna’s love of yoga and wellness.

She has been a yoga instructor since aged 18.

Grounded cafe will serve only plant-based food and drink, creating a “safe space” for vegans like Anna to eat without concerns over animal product cross-contamination.

“It’s going to be good for people to come here and know everything’s vegan,” she adds.

“You can order anything on the menu that you like – bakes, coffee, anything – and know that it will be fully plant-based.”

From baking as a toddler, to her own Aberdeen cafe

Anna’s love of baking was formed at a young age.

“I’ve baked since I was a toddler, with my mum and my grandma,” she explains.

“I have so many memories from when I was younger, cooking and baking with them.

“And I got to about ten years old, and I said to my mum: I don’t want you to cook anymore, I want to cook for the family.

“So I used to cook meals for everyone multiple times a week.

“I would come home from school and I’d bake a batch of muffins or cookies, and check on my dough that had been proofing.

“It has always been a part of my life.”

At 12, Anna made the decision to go vegan, and from there on cooked all her own food.

The menu at Grounded will be a reflection of Anna’s love for plant-based food.

“People think that plant-based food is boring, or just fruit and vegetables,” she adds.

“But I love being creative with it and making it actually taste really good.”

Anna has been working in hospitality since she was 14, and has taken pastry courses in Spain to learn the art of vegan croissants.

She has been working on the cafe’s menu solidly for two years, but even as a child she decided on some dishes which would appear on her cafe menu.

Grounded will serve bakes, cinnamon buns, focaccia sandwiches, brunch options, sharing plates and more.

Anna will also be serving her homemade loaves of sourdough and focaccia, and locally-made gifts like candles and prints.

The coffee will be sourced from new Aberdeen speciality roastery Haar.

What will Grounded cafe in Aberdeen be like?

Anna, who lives in Peterculter, plans to open Grounded at the end of September.

Before then, she will be redecorating the Rosemount Viaduct unit.

Her dad is building a coffee bar for the cafe’s right-hand side, and there will also be a bar area with stools at the left windowsill.

There will be an “earthy” colour scheme, with colours like green, brown and terracotta inside the space.

Anna will also be filling the cafe with lots of plants from Aberdeen shops Rooted and Highland Moss.

When Grounded opens later this year, Anna’s mum, Lynne Mollison, will be working front of house.

Anna plans to continue teaching her yoga classes several times a week while running the cafe.

There are plans in the works for occasional yoga brunches and events at Grounded too.

Since the plans were announced on social media on Wednesday, the cafe’s Instagram account has reached nearly 2,000 followers.

“Within a day, I had 1,500 followers – it’s surreal.

“The support has been amazing.”

Grounded will be open 8am-5pm Wednesday-Sunday from the end of September.

Keep and eye on The Press and Journal website for our First Look of the cafe ahead of the cafe’s opening.

Read about other new additions to the Aberdeen food scene: