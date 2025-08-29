The restaurant named after boss’ mum that will revive an Inverness landmark

The Rose Street Foundry in Inverness has seen a couple of tenants come and go in recent years.

But Kevin Smith believes he’s found the formula to make it thrive, as he prepares to open Betty’s Restaurant and Cocktail Bar this autumn.

Named partly in honour of his mum — and the Glasgow house parties she threw where everyone was welcome and you never knew who’d turn up — Betty’s aims to capture that same spirit of conviviality, all wrapped up in the guise of a New York brasserie.

“My mum used to hold the best house parties,” Kevin recalls. “She was a great host, everyone was welcome, and you just never knew who would turn up.

“That kind of feeds into the idea of a brasserie, where you could be sitting next to anyone, from someone just off a day’s shopping to a couple celebrating with champagne.”

Kevin, co-founder of the Heron House Group alongside husband Tony Pollock, has long admired the Rose Street Foundry building. The site, on 96 Academy Street, has had a rocky time of late, with two tenants moving in and then out in the space of five years.

But when the chance came up to take it on, Kevin jumped.

“We’d looked at a few sites in Inverness, but this just felt right,” he says. “It’s a great building and we want to do it justice. We love that industrial backdrop, and it’ll have layers of nice touches such as marble, leather and dark wood.”

A walk on the New York wild side

Kevin has form in turning venues into destinations. His first venture with Tony, The Drouthy Cobbler in Elgin, quickly became a firm favourite, followed by The Bonnie Beastie in Forres.

Betty’s, however, leans more into Kevin’s beloved New York brasserie culture for inspiration.

He reels off favourites such as Pastis, Boucherie and Dirty French — venues that manage to be equally suited to a quick coffee or a big night out.

“We don’t have enough of that style in this country,” he says. “We want it to be accessible; somewhere you could come in twice a week for fish and chips and a pint, or splash out on lobster and champagne.”

The food will lean heavily on Scottish suppliers, many of whom Kevin has worked with for years.

John Stewart’s butchers in Banff will provide premium cuts of beef and burgers, while seafood will feature prominently.

“We’re really proud of our suppliers,” Kevin says. “It’s a tough time for farmers and butchers, but working together we’ve created a mix that works for everyone.”

What does Betty think about the opening?

Alongside the restaurant’s 90 covers, Betty’s will house a 40-seat bar with a dedicated cocktail nook. Kevin, a “frustrated interior designer” by his own admission, takes pride in the details.

“People are choosing where to spend their money more carefully. They’re looking for ambience and for an experience. Whether it’s a quiet night or a celebration, we want to offer the space for both.”

The timing, he admits, is not without its challenges. Kevin hopes to get Betty’s open by the end of September, but the past few years have seen hospitality face high costs and staffing shortages.

“I’ve been in this industry 30 years, and there have always been challenges,” he says.

“The difference now is that I’m more conscious of balance — making sure our team have proper time off and holidays, and don’t get contacted on their days off. Hospitality is hard work, and it’s on your feet, and it’s constant.”

As for opening night, he’s hoping for smiles all round. “I want the team to enjoy it, because if they enjoy it, our guests will too.”

And what about Betty herself? Now 90 and still in Glasgow, she’s delighted to see her name above the door. She may even make the trip north to see it for herself.

“She’s happy about it,” Kevin laughs. “But she did say, ‘I hope people don’t think I’m drinking too many cocktails.’”