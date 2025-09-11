Fresher’s Week foodie spots – Top 5 quick bites in Aberdeen city

New friends, new parties and new surroundings – There’s really nothing like Fresher’s Week.

And while all that ‘new’ can be so exciting, it can also be a wee bit expensive.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of our top five budget friendly spots for bites during Fresher’s Week – so you can refuel without any stress.

After all, you’ll want to save those extra pounds for the important things, like more textbooks – right?

Five budget friendly spots for a bite during Fresher’s Week

Pepe’s Piri Piri

Pepe’s Piri Piri is home of the fresh flame-grilled chicken with 235 stores across the UK. Pepe’s legendary piri piri chicken is marinaded in their famous six tasty flavours and flame-grilled to perfection while you wait.

Choose from wings, strips, quesadillas, loaded fries and more.

Pepe’s offers six unique and homemade flavours:

Lemon & Herb, Mango & Lime, The Mild One, The Hot One, Extra Hot, Extreme.

Pepe’s is located at 194-196 King Street, Aberdeen, AB24 5BH.

Oodles Wok

Oodles Wok, serving flame fresh fusion food, is a family-owned food brand and one of the UK’s leading fast-casual dining companies serving authentic Indo Chinese food since 2010.

Enjoy Bento Boxes, wraps, wings, dessert and more.

Anyone looking to save can enjoy Oodles Wok with its new Lunch for Less deal, available Monday – Thursday until 3pm.

Enjoy your favourite Create Your Own box paired with a free Yöw drink, all at a deliciously affordable price:

Value Box + Yöw drink: £4.95

Regular Box + Yöw drink: £6.45

Large Box + Yöw drink: £7.95

Whether you’re dining in, grabbing takeaway, or ordering via click & collect on the app using the code ‘LUNCHFORLESS’ — it’s the perfect midday treat.

Oodles Wok is located at Aberdeen, 206a Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QS.

Heavenly Desserts

Fancy catching up with a friend over a quick bite, or just need a pick-me-up to cope with a particularly rough lecture? Head down to Heavenly Desserts where you can enjoy some of the UK’s best sweet treats.

Relax and unwind in a stylish setting, comfortable seating and enjoy dessert dining at a great price.

And to put the cherry on top, Heavenly Desserts is now serving a daily brunch menu until 4pm. The Brunch Society offers elevated dishes such as Hot Honey Halloumi Flatbread and the indulgent Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Stack.

Heavenly Desserts is located at 206 Union St, Aberdeen, AB10 1QS.

Catch N Fry

Enjoy incredible savings and delicious flavours at Catch N Fry. Sometimes, there’s no better cure than a classic Fish & Chips. Or, perhaps you’d rather opt for a burger, mozzarella sticks, wings, scampi and more.

Craving something cheesy and delicious? Try a freshly baked pizza, starting from just £8.00.

Or, treat yourself to The Chip Shop Deal, where you can get two Standard Haddock Suppers, mushy peas, curry sauce and 1.5L bottle of soft drink – all for just £20.00!

Catch N Fry is located at 6a Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8HS.

Crema

Feeling a bit overwhelmed during Fresher’s Week? Or just need a place to refuel and finish up that summer reading? Visit Crema, a coffee and ice cream shop based in the heart of Bridge of Don.

Crema offers a relaxed setting for you to enjoy delicious locally-sourced ice cream, panini, coffee and homemade treats.

From ice cream, pancakes, waffles, crepes to coffee and the big Crema Breakfast – enjoy something comforting and delicious at Crema.

Crema is located at 6 Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8HS.

