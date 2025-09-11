Fresher’s Week foodie spots – Top 5 quick bites in Aberdeen city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Fresher’s Week foodie spots – Top 5 quick bites in Aberdeen city

Start uni the right way with these budget-friendly places.

In partnership with NES Fast Foods Ltd
It's Fresher's Week in Aberdeen!
It's Fresher's Week in Aberdeen!

New friends, new parties and new surroundings – There’s really nothing like Fresher’s Week.

And while all that ‘new’ can be so exciting, it can also be a wee bit expensive.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of our top five budget friendly spots for bites during Fresher’s Week – so you can refuel without any stress.

After all, you’ll want to save those extra pounds for the important things, like more textbooks – right?

Five budget friendly spots for a bite during Fresher’s Week

Pepe’s Piri Piri

Experience fresh grilled piri piri chicken for you to eat in or for you to take home, from Pepe’s.

Pepe’s Piri Piri is home of the fresh flame-grilled chicken with 235 stores across the UK. Pepe’s legendary piri piri chicken is marinaded in their famous six tasty flavours and flame-grilled to perfection while you wait.

Choose from wings, strips, quesadillas, loaded fries and more.

Pepe’s offers six unique and homemade flavours:

Lemon & Herb, Mango & Lime, The Mild One, The Hot One, Extra Hot, Extreme.

Pepe’s is located at 194-196 King Street, Aberdeen, AB24 5BH.

Learn more about Pepe’s Piri Piri today.

Oodles Wok

Enjoy Asian fusion, fresh from the flame at Oodles Wok.

Oodles Wok, serving flame fresh fusion food, is a family-owned food brand and one of the UK’s leading fast-casual dining companies serving authentic Indo Chinese food since 2010.

Enjoy Bento Boxes, wraps, wings, dessert and more.

Anyone looking to save can enjoy Oodles Wok with its new Lunch for Less deal, available Monday – Thursday until 3pm.

Enjoy your favourite Create Your Own box paired with a free Yöw drink, all at a deliciously affordable price:

  • Value Box + Yöw drink: £4.95
  • Regular Box + Yöw drink: £6.45
  • Large Box + Yöw drink: £7.95

Whether you’re dining in, grabbing takeaway, or ordering via click & collect on the app using the code ‘LUNCHFORLESS’ — it’s the perfect midday treat.

Oodles Wok is located at Aberdeen, 206a Union Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1QS.

Learn more about Oodles Wok today.

Heavenly Desserts

Heavenly Desserts has Brunch and dessert dining that will make you feel like you’re on cloud nine.

Fancy catching up with a friend over a quick bite, or just need a pick-me-up to cope with a particularly rough lecture? Head down to Heavenly Desserts where you can enjoy some of the UK’s best sweet treats.

Relax and unwind in a stylish setting, comfortable seating and enjoy dessert dining at a great price.

And to put the cherry on top, Heavenly Desserts is now serving a daily brunch menu until 4pm. The Brunch Society offers elevated dishes such as Hot Honey Halloumi Flatbread and the indulgent Strawberry Cheesecake Pancake Stack.

Heavenly Desserts is located at 206 Union St, Aberdeen, AB10 1QS.

Learn more about Heavenly Desserts today.

Catch N Fry

Check out Catch N Fry: Perfect for sharing, perfect for saving.

Enjoy incredible savings and delicious flavours at Catch N Fry. Sometimes, there’s no better cure than a classic Fish & Chips. Or, perhaps you’d rather opt for a burger, mozzarella sticks, wings, scampi and more.

Craving something cheesy and delicious? Try a freshly baked pizza, starting from just £8.00.

Or, treat yourself to The Chip Shop Deal, where you can get two Standard Haddock Suppers, mushy peas, curry sauce and 1.5L bottle of soft drink – all for just £20.00!

Catch N Fry is located at 6a Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8HS.

Learn more about Catch N Fry today.

Image caption: Perfect for sharing, perfect for saving.

Crema

Treat yourself to fresh food and coffee made from the finest local ingredients at Crema.

Feeling a bit overwhelmed during Fresher’s Week? Or just need a place to refuel and finish up that summer reading? Visit Crema, a coffee and ice cream shop based in the heart of Bridge of Don.

Crema offers a relaxed setting for you to enjoy delicious locally-sourced ice cream, panini, coffee and homemade treats.

From ice cream, pancakes, waffles, crepes to coffee and the big Crema Breakfast – enjoy something comforting and delicious at Crema.

Crema is located at 6 Scotstown Road, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen AB23 8HS.

Learn more about Crema today.

Conversation