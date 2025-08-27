Meet Luke, 26, who ‘fell in love’ with butchery at Marshall’s Farm Shop

Luke Burnett never actually planned on becoming a butcher before working at Marshall’s Farm Shop.

When he left school at 16, he wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do.

But his mum is a horse coach, meaning he was always around stables – which led him to eventing.

He did this full-time for about five years, and helped out with coaching and training near Fintry.

Luke eventually decided to start an apprenticeship to become a farrier – learning to put metal shoes on horses and looking after their hooves.

This wasn’t due to start until September 2023, and in the meantime he just needed a job.

That’s when he applied to work at the drive-thru in Marshall’s when it first opened…

Discovering a love for butchery at Marshall’s Farm Shop

Soon enough, Luke was working on the butchery counter at the farm shop. From there, his love for the trade just completely took off.

“I had a real interest in that – what the chefs were doing and what the guys in the butchery were doing,” he explains with a big smile.

“They offered to put me through my butchery apprenticeship… Two years later, I’m fully qualified and I’m still loving it.”

It’s a Wednesday afternoon and the farm shop is bustling with customers, so we decide to go find a quiet spot.

He takes me through the kitchen, where the chefs are busy making up meals for the popular restaurant.

We eventually find a spot outside, out of everyone’s way.

Luke admits that the establishment is just getting busier and busier, and while that can be challenging he does well under the pressure.

“I fell in love with it so quickly,” he says. “It’s easy to get up for a 6am start, when it’s minus 10 in the dark to come to work – because I love it.

“We tend to forget, we’re feeding people on a busy weekend. There are so many people going home to eat what we’ve made today.”

As a butcher at Marshall’s, no two days are the same, and he enjoys the mix – from putting micro herbs and edible flowers on different products to creating showpieces for the counter.

“I think when you come to a place like this, you’ve got to go that extra mile,” Luke adds.

‘I know from start to finish these animals have been looked after’

When I ask the now-26-year-old why he’s so passionate about butchery, he tells me he enjoys the process “from start to finish”.

The Aberdeen Angus beef, rare breed pigs and lambs are all reared just five miles from the shop.

“We’re literally taking it from the field, butchering and serving up on people’s plates,” he adds.

“And I think that’s rewarding, and I know from start to finish these animals have been looked after the best.

“Being a butcher, that’s one of the steps – respecting the animal. Using up everything, even the bones will be used for stock.

“Everything gets used.”

Competing against some of the world’s best butchers

The butcher tells me that although he’s finished his apprenticeship, he’s always learning.

And he was full of praise for the community – saying that everyone is always keen to help each other out.

Which he’s discovered even more since taking part in some competitions…

The first was the Scottish Butcher Wars – which he says went “really well”.

But then in July, Luke also took part in the World Butcher Wars held at the Ascot Racecourse.

He came seventh place in the championships – a huge achievement so early on in his career and for his second competition.

“It was pretty cool,” he says with a proud smile. “You’ve got New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Poland and Germany taking part.

“I’m hugely competitive, I can’t lie… but I think it’s healthy competition. And I just want the best out of what I’m doing.”

‘We tend to forget, we’re feeding people on a busy weekend’

Luke has always loved food, but like most people he started getting more creative in his own kitchen during lockdown.

He’d spend time watching different creators and chefs on YouTube, TikTok and online for inspiration – which he thinks has all come in handy now.

“When you’re selling the raw products, you need to know how to cook it,” he explains. “You should be able to, on the spot, recommend how you’d cook something.

“What methods, what to pair it with.

“We’re going the extra mile… we’re not a supermarket,” he adds. “We want to help you.

“So come and ask us questions”

‘I was 24 when I found my real passion’

For now, Luke is thriving working at Marshall’s Farm Shop.

He hopes to continue progressing and pushing himself to be the best he can be.

He’s also got his sights set on entering more competitions, with the world competition being held in Australia next year…

“I’ve always wanted to go to Australia,” he says with a chuckle, “but work comes first.”

This is coming up to Luke’s third Christmas at Marshall’s, and he’s already thinking ahead and looking forward to making up all the orders for people to be enjoyed over the festive.

“I was 24 when I found my real passion,” he finishes. “I didn’t do very well at school.

“So I think one thing I really like to do is inspire young people to think about what they’re good at and what they enjoy and go from there.

“It took me eight years of working and grafting in different industries, and now I’ve found it.”

