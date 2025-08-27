Meet Luke, 26, who ‘fell in love’ with butchery at Marshall’s Farm Shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet Luke, 26, who ‘fell in love’ with butchery at Marshall’s Farm Shop

Luke was planning on becoming a farrier, but when he started working at Marshall's Farm Shop he discovered his "real passion" for butchery.

Luke Burnett, pictured, is proving he's a 'cut above' at Marshall's Farm Shop.
Luke Burnett, pictured, is proving he's a 'cut above' at Marshall's Farm Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Luke Burnett never actually planned on becoming a butcher before working at Marshall’s Farm Shop.

When he left school at 16, he wasn’t quite sure what he wanted to do.

But his mum is a horse coach, meaning he was always around stables – which led him to eventing.

He did this full-time for about five years, and helped out with coaching and training near Fintry.

Luke started working at the drive-thru before moving on to the butcher counter at Marshall’s. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Luke eventually decided to start an apprenticeship to become a farrier – learning to put metal shoes on horses and looking after their hooves.

This wasn’t due to start until September 2023, and in the meantime he just needed a job.

That’s when he applied to work at the drive-thru in Marshall’s when it first opened…

Discovering a love for butchery at Marshall’s Farm Shop

Soon enough, Luke was working on the butchery counter at the farm shop. From there, his love for the trade just completely took off.

“I had a real interest in that – what the chefs were doing and what the guys in the butchery were doing,” he explains with a big smile.

“They offered to put me through my butchery apprenticeship… Two years later, I’m fully qualified and I’m still loving it.”

Luke enjoys cutting up the different types of steaks. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s a Wednesday afternoon and the farm shop is bustling with customers, so we decide to go find a quiet spot.

He takes me through the kitchen, where the chefs are busy making up meals for the popular restaurant.

We eventually find a spot outside, out of everyone’s way.

Luke admits that the establishment is just getting busier and busier, and while that can be challenging he does well under the pressure.

“I fell in love with it so quickly,” he says. “It’s easy to get up for a 6am start, when it’s minus 10 in the dark to come to work – because I love it.

“We tend to forget, we’re feeding people on a busy weekend. There are so many people going home to eat what we’ve made today.”

As a butcher at Marshall’s, no two days are the same, and he enjoys the mix – from putting micro herbs and edible flowers on different products to creating showpieces for the counter.

“I think when you come to a place like this, you’ve got to go that extra mile,” Luke adds.

‘I know from start to finish these animals have been looked after’

When I ask the now-26-year-old why he’s so passionate about butchery, he tells me he enjoys the process “from start to finish”.

The Aberdeen Angus beef, rare breed pigs and lambs are all reared just five miles from the shop.

Luke says it’s good to know that the animals were looked after well, and that everything will be used up. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We’re literally taking it from the field, butchering and serving up on people’s plates,” he adds.

“And I think that’s rewarding, and I know from start to finish these animals have been looked after the best.

“Being a butcher, that’s one of the steps – respecting the animal. Using up everything, even the bones will be used for stock.

“Everything gets used.”

Competing against some of the world’s best butchers

The butcher tells me that although he’s finished his apprenticeship, he’s always learning.

And he was full of praise for the community – saying that everyone is always keen to help each other out.

Which he’s discovered even more since taking part in some competitions…

The first was the Scottish Butcher Wars – which he says went “really well”.

Luke Burnett found his true passion for butchery while working at Marshall’s Farm Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But then in July, Luke also took part in the World Butcher Wars held at the Ascot Racecourse.

He came seventh place in the championships – a huge achievement so early on in his career and for his second competition.

“It was pretty cool,” he says with a proud smile. “You’ve got New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Poland and Germany taking part.

“I’m hugely competitive, I can’t lie… but I think it’s healthy competition. And I just want the best out of what I’m doing.”

‘We tend to forget, we’re feeding people on a busy weekend’

Luke has always loved food, but like most people he started getting more creative in his own kitchen during lockdown.

He’d spend time watching different creators and chefs on YouTube, TikTok and online for inspiration – which he thinks has all come in handy now.

The butcher is proud of his craft, and always happy to give people advice on how to cook the meat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“When you’re selling the raw products, you need to know how to cook it,” he explains. “You should be able to, on the spot, recommend how you’d cook something.

“What methods, what to pair it with.

“We’re going the extra mile… we’re not a supermarket,” he adds. “We want to help you.

“So come and ask us questions”

‘I was 24 when I found my real passion’

For now, Luke is thriving working at Marshall’s Farm Shop.

He hopes to continue progressing and pushing himself to be the best he can be.

He’s also got his sights set on entering more competitions, with the world competition being held in Australia next year…

He says he’s “lucky” to have found his place at Marshalls Farm Shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I’ve always wanted to go to Australia,” he says with a chuckle, “but work comes first.”

This is coming up to Luke’s third Christmas at Marshall’s, and he’s already thinking ahead and looking forward to making up all the orders for people to be enjoyed over the festive.

“I was 24 when I found my real passion,” he finishes. “I didn’t do very well at school.

“So I think one thing I really like to do is inspire young people to think about what they’re good at and what they enjoy and go from there.

“It took me eight years of working and grafting in different industries, and now I’ve found it.”

