More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Taste of Christmas event to launch this year at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie

The event is a festive twist on Taste of Grampian. Here's what to expect.

Mark Strachan, creative director at Laings alongside Simon Garrow, business development execute of Thainstone Events. Image: Taste of Christmas
By Joanna Bremner

100 food vendors, local chef demonstrations – and a partridge in a pear tree (not really) – will be attending Taste of Christmas in Inverurie this year.

The new festive foodie event will also feature wreath making and a Santa’s grotto. Plus there are more activities yet to be confirmed.

The full-day event will aim to celebrate the best of north-east food and drink, crafts and more.

Taste of Christmas coming to Inverurie

A festive spin-off of the original Taste of Grampian, the event is returning to Inverurie’s Thainstone Centre.

It will take place on Sunday November 9 2025, from 10am-4pm.

Tickets will be priced at £7.50 with under 12s free.

Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Simon Garrow, business development executive at Thainstone Events said: “We’re delighted to launch Taste of Christmas – a new festive addition to our events calendar that celebrates the very best of the North East.

Left, Samantha Leckie, Cala Homes, and right, Simon Garrow, Thainstone Events. Image: ANM Group Date; Unknown

“From local producers and crafters to chef demonstrations and family-friendly activities, this event is designed to showcase the talent and quality our region is known for.

“With valued support from the Press & Journal and Laings, we look forward to welcoming visitors for a memorable day. And I’d encourage everyone to secure their tickets early – it’s an event not to be missed.”

Taste of Christmas is coming this November Image: Taste of Christmas

