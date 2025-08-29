Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen: Bright pink Aberdeen cafe celebrates five successful years in the arches

It’s impossible to miss the bright pink facade of Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

The Instagrammable cafe – located under the arches in Palmerston Road – has garnered a wonderful reputation since it opened its doors five years ago.

To get a flavour of why the cafe has been such a sweet success, we chat with owner Leanne Flockhart.

“I love the noise of people chatting and the cups clinking,” says Leanne.

“I also love the sound of people just enjoying spending time with their families.”

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen is so much more than a cafe…

With it’s eye catching pink decor, the cafe has become a colourful sanctuary for people of all ages to relax.

“I think that everyone’s lives are so busy that we want people to come in and enjoy their time,” says Leanne.

“They’re paying for a visit, going out for food is a treat, and that’s exactly how it should feel.

“No being rushed in or out, you should be able to sit and enjoy the experience.”

And the food will leave you ticked pink…

Described as one of Aberdeen’s most Instagrammable coffee shops, the colourful cafe is known for its delicious breakfast menu which features everything from sweet Belgian waffles to its avo toast with pink hummus.

And popular dishes on the lunch menu includes the Miss Piggy’ bagel, the schnitzel bagel and the rodeo chicken stack.

Together with great food, Leanne who took a leap of faith to open the cafe during the pandemic, says she also cares deeply about her customers.

“We know everybody by name,” she says.

“I’ve had the same staff for three years, so everyone knows the staff by name as well.

“We’ve got great staff retention and they’re all so friendly.”

‘There’s nothing like Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen up here’

The weekends are especially busy at the dog-friendly cafe but Leanne has her daughter Sophie working by her side while her husband Craig is often roped in to help wash the dishes.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have parking so our local car park is Union Square, but at weekend, often we’re turning people away because we’re so busy,” says Leanne.

“It’s really heart-warming to know that people travel to come to us.

“They’re going to have to park and walk to come and visit us… it’s lovely that people are deliberately making that effort.”

A moment for the Instagrammable interiors…

One of the cafe’s stand-out features is its iconic pink colour scheme which features in everything from chandeliers to flowers.

“We’re still changing things up even five years in, trying to evolve with the trends,” she adds.

“I just felt like it was nothing like this up here. If you go down to Edinburgh, there’s so many cute little cafes on corners, and it just didn’t feel like there was anything like that here.”

Sat amongst the bustling Oil and Energy office district, Leanne has struck gold when it comes to corporate orders and being the go-to in the area for work lunches.

“We like to push the corporate orders, because it’s something we really enjoy, we get to do things with a little bit more flair to it than the day-to-day things,” she says.

“We’ve got a lot of charcuterie boards going out, salads, freshly made strawberry tarts and canapes sometimes as well.”

For more details about Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, check out their Instagram page @sweetmummas_kitchen

If you enjoyed this story, you may also like:

Our experience at Aberdeen’s Instagrammable café Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen