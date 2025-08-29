Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen: Bright pink Aberdeen cafe celebrates five successful years in the arches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen: Bright pink Aberdeen cafe celebrates five successful years in the arches

We find out why Instagrammable cafe Sweet Mumma's Kitchen has been such a sweet success in the city.

Leanne Flockhart who runs Sweet Mumma's Kitchen in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lauren Dickson

It’s impossible to miss the bright pink facade of Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

The Instagrammable cafe – located under the arches in Palmerston Road – has garnered a wonderful reputation since it opened its doors five years ago.

To get a flavour of why the cafe has been such a sweet success, we chat with owner Leanne Flockhart.

“I love the noise of people chatting and the cups clinking,” says Leanne.

“I also love the sound of people just enjoying spending time with their families.”

Leanne’s cafe Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen has been a sweet success. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen is so much more than a cafe…

With it’s eye catching pink decor, the cafe has become a colourful sanctuary for people of all ages to relax.

“I think that everyone’s lives are so busy that we want people to come in and enjoy their time,” says Leanne.

“They’re paying for a visit, going out for food is a treat, and that’s exactly how it should feel.

“No being rushed in or out, you should be able to sit and enjoy the experience.”

Leanne has created a bright and welcoming cafe.Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And the food will leave you ticked pink…

Described as one of Aberdeen’s most Instagrammable coffee shops, the colourful cafe is known for its delicious breakfast menu which features everything from sweet Belgian waffles to its avo toast with pink hummus.

And popular dishes on the lunch menu includes the Miss Piggy’ bagel, the schnitzel bagel and the rodeo chicken stack.

Together with great food, Leanne who took a leap of faith to open the cafe during the pandemic, says she also cares deeply about her customers.

“We know everybody by name,” she says.

“I’ve had the same staff for three years, so everyone knows the staff by name as well.

“We’ve got great staff retention and they’re all so friendly.”

The food is sure to whet the appetite. Image: DC Thomson

‘There’s nothing like Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen up here’

The weekends are especially busy at the dog-friendly cafe but Leanne has her daughter Sophie working by her side while her husband Craig is often roped in to help wash the dishes.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have parking so our local car park is Union Square, but at weekend, often we’re turning people away because we’re so busy,” says Leanne.

“It’s really heart-warming to know that people travel to come to us.

“They’re going to have to park and walk to come and visit us… it’s lovely that people are deliberately making that effort.”

Leanne is celebrating five years in business. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A moment for the Instagrammable interiors…

One of the cafe’s stand-out features is its iconic pink colour scheme which features in everything from chandeliers to flowers.

“We’re still changing things up even five years in, trying to evolve with the trends,” she adds.

“I just felt like it was nothing like this up here. If you go down to Edinburgh, there’s so many cute little cafes on corners, and it just didn’t feel like there was anything like that here.”

Sat amongst the bustling Oil and Energy office district, Leanne has struck gold when it comes to corporate orders and being the go-to in the area for work lunches.

“We like to push the corporate orders, because it’s something we really enjoy, we get to do things with a little bit more flair to it than the day-to-day things,” she says.

“We’ve got a lot of charcuterie boards going out, salads, freshly made strawberry tarts and canapes sometimes as well.”

For more details about Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen, check out their Instagram page @sweetmummas_kitchen

Conversation