Taste of Garioch: All you need to know ahead of Inverurie foodie event this weekend

Taste of Garioch is returning to Inverurie for the second year running this Sunday, August 31. Here's what to expect at the food and drink event.

People enjoying Taste of Garioch.
Taste of Garioch is returning to Inverurie this weekend. Here's what to expect. Image: Taste of Garioch/MarketEthically
By Joanna Bremner

Inverurie will be swarming with foodies this weekend as Taste of Garioch makes its grand return to the Aberdeenshire town.

The food festival first arrived on the scene last June, and was a success with locals.

The 2025 event will feature more than 60 food vendors, a buttery eating competition and more all in the heart of Inverurie’s town centre.

Crowds attending Taste of Garioch in 2024.
Crowds attending Taste of Garioch in 2024. Image: Taste of Garioch

The event, organised by Inverurie Events and We Are Inverurie BID, will also include a live demo kitchen and bar, plus a funfair and other attractions.

Inverurie brothers Rory and Craig Thomson run Pizza Box Scotland – one of the many food vendors attending Taste of Garioch.

Brothers Rory and Craig Thomson at their pizza van.
Brothers Rory and Craig Thomson  – Inverurie natives – who run Pizza Box Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The duo, who took over the running of the business back in 2021, are excited to serve up their woodfired pizzas from their new van at the event.

Rory told The Press and Journal: “We were there last year too, and it was amazing to see the number of food vendors.

Craig Thomson serves up a piping hot woodfired pizza.
Craig Thomson serves up a piping hot woodfired pizza. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“It really showed how much there is on offer in our area. There is such a growing food scene in Aberdeenshire.”

Taste of Garioch in Inverurie is ‘like a street party’

“People coming along should expect a great atmosphere – all the vendors are super happy to see new faces,” adds Rory.

“It’s like a street party, there is a heap of stuff going on – street food, cooking classes.

A woman at a food truck.
Food will not be in short supply at Taste of Garioch in Inverurie. Image: Taste of Garioch/MarketEthically

“There is something for everybody, and that’s quite cool!”

Other vendors at the Inverurie event include Deeside Soft Fruit, Dip Club UK, Dough and Co, Perthshire family business Allan’s Chilli Products and Ellon Spirits.

Local restaurants are also taking part in Inverurie Restaurant Week from Monday August 25 to Sunday 31.

Derek Ritchie, We Are Inverurie BID manager, said: “This week, Inverurie becomes a true hub for local food, community and celebration.

Derek Ritchie, Inverurie BID manager.
Derek Ritchie, Inverurie BID manager. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“From our award-winning producers to our high street restaurants, Taste of Garioch and Restaurant Week shine a light on everything that makes the North East food scene so special.

“We invite everyone to come take part, support local, and share a bite with us.”

Check out the map of the event below:

Advertising poster for the event.
Image: Taste of Garioch

