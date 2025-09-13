French-Scottish couple launching French-Scottish fusion food truck Highland Bouchon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
French-Scottish couple launching French-Scottish fusion food truck Highland Bouchon

The young couple starting the "French food on wheels" business also hope to open their own restaurant in the future.

A man and woman hold plates and boxes with food.
Gautier Cartron and Rebecca Hingston, a French and Scottish couple of Muir of Ord, are launching a French food truck in the Highlands early next month. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

After years of working in hospitality, this part-French part-Scottish couple are taking the leap and starting their own business – food truck, Highland Bouchon.

Gautier Cartron and Rebecca Hingston are opening their “French food on wheels” food truck early next month.

The couple will serve traditional French dishes but with the twist of using local Scottish ingredients.

Rebecca says: “We both love French and Scottish culture, so we wanted to combine the two in our food.

“We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve created and hope people will enjoy it and come back for more.”

A selection of boxes with various types of food inside on a picnic table.
Some of the dishes the couple will be serving, including pork and chicken liver terrine and venison bourguignon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Items on the menu will include local venison bourguignon, stew, and lunch options like baguette sandwiches and soup.

They will also be serving a unique “Raclette” sandwich where they’ll melt a wheel of Ogleshield cheese in front of customers.

The bright blue Highland Bouchon food van. The logo has a pig with a tartan hat holding a fork.
The bright blue Highland Bouchon food van. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“It’s very exciting because we have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” adds Gautier.

“We really know what we want to do and the most exciting thing will be letting our customers experience all the ideas we’ve had in our heads.”

‘A change from British pub food’

Gautier, 29, and Rebecca, 27, met back in 2020 while working at The Torridon hotel.

Gautier, who hails from Lyon, France, grew up in a food-centric family, and was cooking meals in the kitchen with his mum from as young as six.

It was the natural step for him to attend culinary school.

Rebecca, who grew up in the Highlands, also has a passion for the food and drink industry, and attended pastry school in France.

A woman leans out of a food truck with a tart on a plate.
Rebecca will be behind Highland Bouchon’s pastries and desserts. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She will be responsible for baking pastries for the food truck, including pink praline tarts, lemon meringue tart and chocolate royal cake.

Highland Bouchon is planned to open during the first week of October.

It will be based in Marybank, but the couple will also travel around areas like Beauly, Rosemarkie, Strathpeffer and Muir of Ord.

The French food truck will offer something previously unrepresented in the Highlands, says Gautier.

“When we go out for food in this area it’s very good  but it’s always the same British pub food.

“It’s often pies and fish and chips.

Venison bourguignon in a brown box.
The mouth-watering venison bourguignon. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We will give them the same base, but adapt them in a French way. We will be making pie, but it will be French-inspired.

“And we won’t do fish and chips, but goujonettes [thin slices of fish fillets, breaded and deep fried].”

Starters at Highland Bouchon will cost £6 and it will be £15 for a main dish. At lunchtime, sandwiches will range between £6 and £10.

The duo hope to open a restaurant together in time.

“With a food truck, we can move around and get to know the local community,” adds Gautier.

“Later on, when we have a restaurant we hope they will come to us.”

Highland Bouchon: behind the name

Gautier says a “bouchon” is the term for a homely sort of bistro in his hometown of Lyon.

These restaurants were originally intended for with those involved in silk weaving, as the city was well-known for the silk trade.

“It’s a very traditional, ancestral type of restaurant,” he explains.

“It is a very authentic sort of place that serves casual food with great ingredients.

“Our plan is to bring that type of food to the Highlands using local producers.”

A man and woman in front of a food truck with a plate of food.
French-Scottish couple Gautier and Rebecca. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The couple are keen to create that wholesome atmosphere and accessible prices at their very own Highland Bouchon.

“They have a cosy and welcoming atmosphere,” adds Gautier.

“Usually they are small and family-run.

“People are very friendly with you and they chat with their customers.

 

“It’s like they are welcoming you into their house, not their business. That is what we want to create here.”

Gautier and Rebecca are looking to enlist more local producers, so get in touch if you’re interested in supplying them.

Highland Bouchon will be open from 12-2pm for lunch service and 6-8.30pm for dinner when it opens in early October.

