French-Scottish couple launching French-Scottish fusion food truck Highland Bouchon

After years of working in hospitality, this part-French part-Scottish couple are taking the leap and starting their own business – food truck, Highland Bouchon.

Gautier Cartron and Rebecca Hingston are opening their “French food on wheels” food truck early next month.

The couple will serve traditional French dishes but with the twist of using local Scottish ingredients.

Rebecca says: “We both love French and Scottish culture, so we wanted to combine the two in our food.

“We’re looking forward to sharing what we’ve created and hope people will enjoy it and come back for more.”

Items on the menu will include local venison bourguignon, stew, and lunch options like baguette sandwiches and soup.

They will also be serving a unique “Raclette” sandwich where they’ll melt a wheel of Ogleshield cheese in front of customers.

“It’s very exciting because we have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” adds Gautier.

“We really know what we want to do and the most exciting thing will be letting our customers experience all the ideas we’ve had in our heads.”

‘A change from British pub food’

Gautier, 29, and Rebecca, 27, met back in 2020 while working at The Torridon hotel.

Gautier, who hails from Lyon, France, grew up in a food-centric family, and was cooking meals in the kitchen with his mum from as young as six.

It was the natural step for him to attend culinary school.

Rebecca, who grew up in the Highlands, also has a passion for the food and drink industry, and attended pastry school in France.

She will be responsible for baking pastries for the food truck, including pink praline tarts, lemon meringue tart and chocolate royal cake.

Highland Bouchon is planned to open during the first week of October.

It will be based in Marybank, but the couple will also travel around areas like Beauly, Rosemarkie, Strathpeffer and Muir of Ord.

The French food truck will offer something previously unrepresented in the Highlands, says Gautier.

“When we go out for food in this area it’s very good but it’s always the same British pub food.

“It’s often pies and fish and chips.

“We will give them the same base, but adapt them in a French way. We will be making pie, but it will be French-inspired.

“And we won’t do fish and chips, but goujonettes [thin slices of fish fillets, breaded and deep fried].”

Starters at Highland Bouchon will cost £6 and it will be £15 for a main dish. At lunchtime, sandwiches will range between £6 and £10.

The duo hope to open a restaurant together in time.

“With a food truck, we can move around and get to know the local community,” adds Gautier.

“Later on, when we have a restaurant we hope they will come to us.”

Highland Bouchon: behind the name

Gautier says a “bouchon” is the term for a homely sort of bistro in his hometown of Lyon.

These restaurants were originally intended for with those involved in silk weaving, as the city was well-known for the silk trade.

“It’s a very traditional, ancestral type of restaurant,” he explains.

“It is a very authentic sort of place that serves casual food with great ingredients.

“Our plan is to bring that type of food to the Highlands using local producers.”

The couple are keen to create that wholesome atmosphere and accessible prices at their very own Highland Bouchon.

“They have a cosy and welcoming atmosphere,” adds Gautier.

“Usually they are small and family-run.

“People are very friendly with you and they chat with their customers.

“It’s like they are welcoming you into their house, not their business. That is what we want to create here.”

Gautier and Rebecca are looking to enlist more local producers, so get in touch if you’re interested in supplying them.

Highland Bouchon will be open from 12-2pm for lunch service and 6-8.30pm for dinner when it opens in early October.

