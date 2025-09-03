Wild Goose in Aberdeen has launched its brunch menu – so was it worth the wait?

We have been kept waiting for the brunch offering at Wild Goose Aberdeen.

The new Union Terrace Gardens restaurant opened to much fanfare back in July, ahead of the Tall Ships festival.

With iconic green subterranean Victorian toilets and a spacious, greenery-filled upstairs area too, it has quickly become a hotly talked about Aberdeen destination.

The initial menu prioritised small plates, a bit of a buzzword in the local food and drink scene at the moment.

These did not disappoint, however – dubbed “utterly unique” by yours truly – and are still available in the evenings at Wild Goose Aberdeen.

But everyone has been waiting for the launch of the next stage in the restaurant’s development. Another buzzword that has had people salivating for years – brunch.

Wild Goose promises a brunch that is anything but basic. The restaurant’s website describes the offering as a “modern take” on the breakfast-lunch combo.

With my best friend, Jemima, in tow, I was expecting great things from the team that have been keeping us waiting for the brunch menu since July 18.

Was Wild Goose brunch, which launched on August 8, worth the wait?

Can brunch ever be impressive?

For some, brunch is overrated – glorified bacon and eggs.

And yes, I have had my fair share of pitiful brunch menus.

Some restaurants seem to believe that as long as cocktails are on offer, the food can be of terrible quality – as though customers will be too drunk to notice.

Think soggy bread, overcooked eggs (that are somehow cold too), and long, long, long wait times – #boozybrunch.

So eyeing the brunch menu at Wild Goose I felt a shudder of dread.

Would we be fated to the same sorrowful experience here, as we had had together in a London venue that will go unnamed? I really hoped not.

I was, however, visiting with high expectations after my experience of the limited small plates menu they were serving for the first few weeks.

The well-named Nippy Sweetie (£11.50) from the brunch cocktail list is Jemima’s cocktail of choice.

A mixture of spicy Vespero tequila and homemade basilcello, the drink is topped with a slice of grapefruit and “fizz”.

It is styled with colourful Tajin seasoning up the side of the glass, a nod to the drink’s roots as a spicy margarita.

This is a fruitier take on the familiar drink, and goes down a treat.

I go for the safer-sounding Settle Petal (£11.75).

The name of the drink seems to judge you as you order it. What arrives is an elegant and poised drink that reeks of class.

This is sweet and fragrant, a mix of Little Brown Dog Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin, elderflower, mint, lemon and ginger beer.

I rate the coiled ribbon of cucumber, pierced with a golden cocktail stick. A snazzy little addition to an otherwise bland-looking cocktail.

Did Wild Goose’s ‘modern take’ on brunch impress?

The food menu is certainly packed with variety.

There’s the full Shire for those with big appetites, and plenty of “egg on toast”-style dishes that feature some unexpected accompaniments.

While avocado does sit in pride of place, it isn’t the only choice, as is often the fallback of brunch menus elsewhere.

There are sweet and savoury crepes, bowls – including crème brûléee porridge – and Turkish eggs.

Local is the key theme at Wild Goose, exemplified in a bread and buttery Benedict dish made with Aberdeen rowies.

Other produce from the surrounding area includes meat from Stonehaven and Ballindalloch, eggs from Aberdeenshire, and smoked salmon from Peterhead’s Amity Fish Company.

Jemima goes for the Gin & Smoked (£15.75), and I tease her a little for going for an alcoholic food option, too.

As it turns out though, the flavour of gin isn’t overly strong – it’s a tangy undertone to the sweetness of the peach.

The salmon pairs well with the kick from the jalapeños, which is offset by the creamy avocado.

I’m a sucker for smashed avocado too. So although I am tempted by the venison loin served with hash browns, fried eggs and hollandaise, I eventually settle on The Estate Stack (£16.95).

The dish is served in a neat pile, focaccia topped with Aberdeen Angus fillet, halloumi, smashed avocado, chimichurri and a poached egg.

My egg is pretty wee. Meaning that lovely drippy yolk doesn’t go very far, and have the desired sauce-like effect on my steak.

However, the meat itself is delicious, tender and plentiful, the meat (served pink) set alight by the flavourful smears of chimichurri.

You can’t beat a carpet of smashed avo. This is fresh, packed with lime and topped with chives.

The halloumi is a little superfluous in my opinion, as the avocado, egg and fillet are such a delicious combination that the sweet cheese feels somewhat irrelevant.

Verdict:

Wild Goose’s new brunch menu is a classy update on the boozy brunch offering that’s so common on UK streets.

The dishes are unique and elevated, with a consistent appreciation of local food and drink producers.

While I was disappointed with some aspects of my dish, the quality and quantity of the fillet made up for the dish’s foibles.

The staff were proactive in their service, and it was prompt and friendly too.

The menu isn’t cheap, but with local producers represented, I’m happy to pay a bit more.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information:

Address: 2 Union Terrace, Aberdeen AB10 1NJ

T: 01224 460003

W: https://wild-goose.co.uk/

Price: £57.91 for two cocktails and two brunch dishes.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes

