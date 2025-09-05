Is Mythri at The Parkway Inn Bridge of Don’s best-kept secret?

Run, don’t walk to Mythri, Bridge of Don’s latest Indian dining experience.

Tucked away behind the Parkway Inn on Balgownie Road, the newly refurbished but still relatively unknown restaurant just opened its doors last month.

If our experience is anything to go by, it won’t stay secret for long.

We booked in for a cheeky mid-week masala, and this is how we got on…

Pakora starter kicked off our spice-fest at Mythri, The Parkway Inn

You’d be forgiven for thinking you’re entering some kind of speakeasy when making your way around the back of The Parkway, to enter the restaurant’s plush new dining room.

There’s no illuminated ‘Mythri’ above the door, and though I did notice new signs on Balgownie Road tantalising hungry commuters on their way home, I had to keep checking in with my other half that we were in the right place.

I need not have worried, as soon as we set foot in the restaurant – a vast space behind the Inn’s main bar area – a huge tray of fragrant dishes passed under our noses.

My mouth was watering.

We wasted no time in ordering, kicking off with large poppadums (£1.25 each) plus a chutney tray (£2.50), a mixed trio starter (£8.95) and chicken pakora (£5.95), all to share between us.

Interior design transported us miles from our nearby Bridge of Don home

Before our friendly waiter arrived back with the goodies, I took a second to admire the decor.

Understated patterns, earthy colours and some plush wall coverings made the venue – and its more-than-stocked bar – feel a million miles (and not a few hundred yards) away from our house.

P.S. – the toilets didn’t disappoint either. They were incredibly stylish. I know I’m not the only one who cares about such things!

In came round one, with the delicious trio of chicken tikka, lamb chops and chicken seekh kebabs that had that moreish charred tandoor loveliness, presented with the elegance you expect in a high-end eatery. When paired with the mint sauce of the chutney selection, we couldn’t get enough.

My only criticism of the crispy, golden pakora, which disappeared in seconds, was that we needed a bigger portion.

Or so we thought. We weren’t ready for the mountain of Mythri mains heading our way.

Cashew rice with rich pasanda was a perfect combo

Next up I chose chicken pasanda (£12.45) and an accompaniment of coconut and cashew rice (£5.95). Mr B opted for pulao rice (£4.45) and a mystery dish – Murg Musalam (£18.95), which neither of us had tasted before.

With that, we shared a peshawar naan (£4.95) and washed it down with two Indian soft drinks, a Thumbs Up and a Limca (each £2.99).

My half-Indian other half was on a nostalgic cloud nine, sipping on “the drink of his childhood”.

Presented impeccably, our table was quickly loaded with brightly coloured, aromatic dishes, all served in beautiful crockery.

The warming, rich pasanda is a mild curry, cooked with cream and almonds. Sweet and salty at the same time, I had to apologise for smacking my lips as I ate.

With any of the regular curries, diners can choose from chicken, chicken tikka, lamb, prawns, mixed vegetables and paneer. Prices vary accordingly.

I particularly loved the toasted nuttiness of my rice with the sweet sauce of the pasanda. I can also tell you the portion was so big I took at least half home with me.

I may or may not have eaten it, nearing midnight, later that same evening.

One moreish peshawar naan was not enough

My other half is on a protein drive at the moment so he opted for the never-before-tried Murg Musalam, hoping to satisfy his inner carnivore.

The boneless chicken is cooked with a whole egg, lamb mince, and a Mughlai-style sauce, which blends nuts, dry fruits, and spices to create a thick, creamy sauce.

Super filling and delicious, he also took a tubful of the medium-spiced dish home.

For us, no trip to an Indian restaurant is complete without the sweet, yummy, almond-stuffed treat that is a peshawar naan.

But that also means an Indian feast can rise or fall on the crust of such a bread.

While our neighbours in the booth next door loudly commented that it wasn’t the type of ‘peshwari naan’ they’re used to, it absolutely met our requirements and more.

Again, the only complaint I had was that I should have ordered two, and not one.

Chef’s pride and customer attention surely a recipe for success at Mythri?

To finish off the evening, we took full advantage of the restaurant’s vast Bicocchis Italian ice cream selection, sharing a two-scoop portion (£3.50) of vanilla.

We decided against syrup-covered nostalgic gulab jamun – which we had at our wedding – but only because we had decided to eat the rest of our food at home, by veil of darkness, in some kind of elasticated clothing.

Head chef and co-owner Dulal Rana, previously of Rishiga’s (Rishis’s) in Aberdeen, stopped by every table while we were there, attending to diners.

Without knowing we were there to review his menu, he took great pride in explaining cooking processes, his journey transforming the building, and his hopes for it becoming a favourite stop-off for Bridge of Don families.

I’m sure there will be teething issues while Mythri finds its feet – but service with such care and attention left me with high hopes for a successful venture.

Verdict:

Mythri at The Parkway Inn is a welcome addition to Aberdeen’s restaurant scene, especially in Bridge of Don. We’ll definitely be back – and have already scheduled a visit on a Sunday for the great value £14.95 Sunday Lunch Buffet.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: Mythri, Parkway Inn, Balgownie Rd, Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, AB22 8LX.

T: 07736 406050

W:

https://www.mythri.co.uk/home

Price: £82.72 for poppadums and chutney, two starters, two mains with two rice dishes, one dessert and two soft drinks.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: No.

