We review The Feed Baron at its new spot – Victoria Bar in Torry

The one-man-band kitchen run by 36-year-old Jamie McLeod relocated to Victoria Bar in Torry back in May. What did we think of our meal?

Food journalist Joanna Bremner was joined by trainee reporter Hannah Fortune for her review of The Feed Baron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Food journalist Joanna Bremner was joined by trainee reporter Hannah Fortune for her review of The Feed Baron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

An unassuming but cosy pub on Menzies Road in Torry has been home to The Feed Baron since May this year.

Known for crispy fried chicken and mammoth-sized burgers, chef Jamie McLeod used to be found at Westhill Golf Club.

And though business at his new spot in Torry is a little slow so far, Jamie, who runs the kitchen solo, is hopeful things will pick up.

Jamie McLeod at his restaurant.
Jamie McLeod, AKA The Feed Baron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Coming over to this side of town was almost like a fresh start,” says Jamie.

“It’s going okay – I do need things to pick up a little bit.

“People that come, come back – that’s the main thing.

“Getting people in the door is the difficult part at the moment.”

A blackboard sign with 'The Feed Baron' written in chalk.
The Feed Baron has been operating at Victoria Bar in Torry since May. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

There are pros and cons to the relocation though, adds Jamie.

“When I was at the golf club, I didn’t get to go out and see customers that much,” he says.

“You can build a relationship with them as well when you see them coming back.

“Having the opportunity to get back out and speak to people that have been coming to me for five years is crazy.”

So what did we think of our visit to The Feed Baron? Joining me on this taste test was trainee reporter Hannah Fortune.

A cheeseburger dipped in even more cheese

To start things off nice and light (not) we had a taste of the dipper burger (£13) first.

This huge burger is served in a brioche bun and comes not only with cheese inside, but also a bowl of cheese on the side for dipping. Just in case you needed more cheese.

Lactose intolerant folks, look away now!

A beef burger in a bun with a pot of cheese on the side for dipping.
The dipper burger from The Feed Baron is pretty iconic. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

It is certainly a memorable feast, and a hands-on sort of dish that will have you and your fellow diners giggling. It reminds me of something you might find at a theme park.

And although we weren’t treated to the California sun on our visit – rather a dreary Aberdonian drizzle – this meal still had us grinning.

A burger that has been submerged in cheese dip.
Even better than a cheese pull – a cheese drip! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The flavourful patty had a lovely crispy edge, aided by the slice of cheese nestled inside.

You could make this even crispier by coating the cheesy dipped edge of the burger with the side of crispy onions.

Hannah was a fan of the dish’s theatrics too.

Joanna: 4/5

Hannah: 4.5/5

Could anything beat that first dish?

Next, we tried another item The Feed Baron is well-known for: buttermilk chicken tenders (£9).

A plate of buttermilk tenders with a pot of mayo dip.
The buttermilk chicken tenders from The Feed Baron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

You can get these with a variety of sauces, including aioli and hot honey, but we went for the lemon pesto mayo.

A buttermilk tender being dipped in a pot of mayo.
The lemon pesto mayo was a great combo. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The dip was the perfect choice – I am still craving it. Creamy, with a hint of citrus that isn’t too strong.

The batter itself is perfectly thick and crispy, giving each bite a real crunch.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Hannah: 4.5/5

Did The Feed Baron nail mac and cheese?

The menu at The Feed Baron’s Victoria Bar kitchen includes a few pub grub classics.

We’re told by a regular that this is his favourite dish: the haddock goujons (£15).

A plate of haddock goujons, chunky chips and mushy peas.
Haddock goujons, chunky chips and mushy peas. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The chips are decent, with a great crunch.

The batter on the fish is a little soft, but the haddock inside is fresh and tasty.

However, the real standout of this dish for me is the mushy peas. Usually, I can take or leave this.

But I kept going in for more. I don’t know what Jamie puts in his mushy peas, but they are addictive and delicious.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Hannah: 3.5/5

Next up, second pub classic macaroni and cheese (£12).

A bowl of macaroni cheese.
Macaroni and cheese from The Feed Baron, now based in Torry. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

I think you can judge a pub on how it does its macaroni and cheese.

Sometimes, it is forgettable, flavourless mush that is nothing but stodge.

I was hopeful that wouldn’t be the case at The Feed Baron.

A spoonful of macaroni cheese.
The gooey, melty macaroni and cheese hit the spot. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Thankfully, I was right. This is flavourful throughout, a really satisfying plateful.

The melted cheddar on top boosted the flavour. Bonus point for the brioche garlic bread served alongside which was perfectly fluffy.

Joanna: 4/5

Hannah: 4/5

Lastly, we tried one of the four loaded fries options on the menu, the classic (£9).

This comes with cheese, bacon, spring onion and slices of fresh chilli.

A plate of fries with bacon, cheese and spring onions on top.
Classic loaded fries from The Feed Baron. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The colourful dish sadly wasn’t as good as it looked.

I was a fan of the crunch of the fresh spring onions and chillies, but the fries were a bit overdone for my taste. I would have liked the bacon to be a little crispier too.

Joanna: 3/5

Hannah: 3.5/5

Would we return to The Feed Baron, Aberdeen?

For hearty pub grub, The Feed Baron is a great new addition to Torry.

The decor inside is modern, and the seating comfy: perfect for a bite to eat and a drink.

There’s a decent amount of variety on the menu, and we were a fan of what we tried.

