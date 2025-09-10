From Bucksburn McDonald’s to Michelin star London restaurants, meet Northfield chef Neale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Bucksburn McDonald’s to Michelin star London restaurants, meet Northfield chef Neale

Neale Taylor used to work in Bucksburn McDonalds - and now has two Michelin star restaurants on his CV and has served celebs like Ant McPartlin of Ant & Dec, and former Arsenal F.C. manager Arsène Wenger.

Northfield-born and bred chef Neale Taylor worked at one of celebrity chef Marcus Wareing's restaurants. Image: Neale Taylor
By Joanna Bremner

Northfield native Neale Taylor, 28, didn’t grow up wanting to be a chef.

It wasn’t something that had even crossed his mind until he moved to Spain and was left to his own devices in the kitchen.

Preparing meals for he and his girlfriend was when Neale fell in love with food.

From this, he discovered a passion that led the Northfield chef to work in not one, but two Michelin star restaurants down South in London.

“At school, I absolutely hated home economics,” laughs Neale.

“It was never really something I had any interest in until I was forced to cook for myself.”

From McDonald’s to Michelin star

Neale is now based in London, working at Michelin-starred fine dining seafood restaurant, Angler.

But at 17, he was grilling burgers at McDonald’s in Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

“It’s going to sound really weird,” starts Neale, “but I don’t think I’d be here, working at this Michelin star restaurant if it wasn’t for my time working at McDonald’s.

McDonald’s in Bucksburn. Image: Google Street View

“It is obviously a very different standard of food.

“But I think that four years at McDonald’s taught me a lot about how hospitality and the world of work goes.”

After that fateful trip to Spain where Neale fell in love with the kitchen, he returned to Aberdeen and worked as a chef in the now closed Topolabamba on Union Street.

From there, he worked in a few different roles before spotting an opening at a London restaurant ran by none other than celebrity chef Marcus Wareing.

Neale’s trial shift at the Marcus Belgravia in London’s Knightsbridge was a nerve-wracking affair.

“I did a few jobs – and tried not to make a fool of myself,” he laughs.

Neale preparing miatake mushrooms at Marcus Belgravia back in 2022. Image: Neale Taylor

“Towards the end of my trial shift, Marcus did come in.

“And I was in sheer panic trying not to mess anything up when he was here.”

Northfield chef has worked at two Michelin star restaurants

Neale got the job, and worked in the Michelin star restaurant until it closed back in December 2023.

It was a tough slog, including some 70-hour-weeks.

“There are times when you’re tired and you really need a break,” says Neale.

“But when I was having a bad day, this always struck a chord with me.

Neale, chef from Northfield celebrates Michelin star with the team at Marcus Belgravia. Image: Neale Taylor

“A table will tell you: ‘We never have food like this – this is one of the best things I’ve had in my life. Thank you so much.’

“And that is enough to remind me I’ve done good work and I’ve made someone happy.”

Neale wears Northfield as a badge of honour

Now, Neale has been working at Angler as chef de partie for a year.

His role as section lead is unusual in that he gets to try out different areas of the kitchen each day.

Lobster ravioli at Angler. Image: South Place Hotel.

In his time working as a chef in London, he’s served celebrities including Ant McPartlin of Ant & Dec, and former Arsenal F.C. manager Arsène Wenger.

And though he loves working at the Michelin star restaurant, he still gets homesick.

The interior of Angler restaurant. Image: South Place Hotel

He was gutted to miss Aberdeen F.C.’s historic Scottish cup final win earlier this year.

But when he’s missing Aberdeen, and specifically the close-knit community of Northfield where he grew up, Neale dons his Doric Studios t-shirt.

That way, he can walk around London with a piece of home – Northfield tower – on his chest.

The Northfield communications tower t-shirt from Doric Studio. Image: Doric Studio

“That to me is home,” Neale says.

Growing up in Northfield – aside from hating home economics – Neale loved frequenting local favourites.

“Every Friday night we would go to either the Byron Bakery or Croft and Cairns, and that would be our treat for the week as a family,” he recalls.

Neale in 2019 with his family at Croft and Cairns pub in Aberdeen. Image: Neale Taylor

“I would love going round the shops and seeming to know everyone.

“In London, it’s very rare that you’ll even get a ‘hello’ from anyone – let alone see anyone you know.”

‘I think people from Northfield put ourselves down’

Neale’s mum, Lynn, still lives in Northfield, and he visits when he can.

He is quick to defend Northfield if anyone has something bad to say about the area he grew up in.

“Every area has got issues,” adds Neale.

“And for me, it was a point of pride for me when someone would say: Oh, you’re from Northfield, isn’t it a big rough?

“And I’d say: No.

Neale with his mum, Lynn, who still lives in Northfield. by Image: Neale Taylor Date; Unknown

“I’ve always had a protective nature over where I came from. I mean, I spend half my time wearing the Northfield tower t-shirt.

“I think a lot of people from Northfield like to put ourselves down.

“We say, maybe in ten years’ time I’ll get that job that I really want.

“I’d say just go and give it a try – the worst thing that happens is they don’t get back to you.”

