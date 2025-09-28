Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay has been bustling since it opened – here’s what I thought on my visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay has been bustling since it opened – here’s what I thought on my visit

Harbour Dunes opened a year ago this month. Here's what restaurant reviewer David Knight thought on his trip to the unique and picturesque coastal cafe.

The balcony at Harbour Dunes in Cruden Bay offers stunning views. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The balcony at Harbour Dunes in Cruden Bay offers stunning views. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By David Knight

It was a little tongue in cheek, but I asked one of the staff at Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay if Cullen Skink tasted better the further north people travelled.

We were only an hour or so from Cullen itself on the Moray coastline so I thought it was worth asking.

Quicker than a sliver of smoked haddock sliding off a spoon, she shot back with a smile.

“You don’t need to go any further than here, this is the best,” she assured me.

Staff loyalty and protecting the reputation of your Cullen Skink is a powerful combination.

And sure enough, the beauty of the dish was so enchanting it dragged my attention away from a stunning view across the balcony at Harbour Dunes cafe.

My first impressions of Harbour Dunes cafe in Cruden Bay

The aforementioned dunes sprawled out opposite over the bay in all their magnificence, shimmering in a sunny summer haze.

What could be better than a lovely cafe lunch al fresco on such a day?

And there was no sign of Count Dracula to be seen.

It wasn’t the time of day to see him up and around pottering about, of course, but even so you need to keep your eyes peeled.

An exterior shot of the cafe against the backdrop of the dunes on a sunny day,
The cafe is stunning, especially on a sunny day. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A sign down the road points to the cliff-top ruins of Slains castle nearby – said to be inspiration for Bram Stoker’s literary vampire masterpiece.

Once into Cruden Bay village we took a left at Kilmarnock Arms hotel to skirt the coastline for a short distance to Harbour Dunes cafe.

The hotel is a tourist attraction in itself as Stoker stayed there in 1895 to work on Count Dracula.

On our approach from Aberdeen we had to resist a powerful temptation to stop off and visit these wonderful attractions.

The north-east and Highlands boast rich and turbulent history, but most places would die for Count Dracula (so to speak).

However, we had something else to sink our teeth into – suddenly we were outside the cafe.

Harbour Dunes is packed with customers

It’s a quirky eye-catching structure which tried to offer a nod to our seafaring traditions by making use of ship containers in construction.

The result is a striking v-shape with two dining cabins on either side of a balcony for open-air guests.

The Harbour Dunes cafe from the outside.
I visited to review Harbour Dunes cafe. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It nestles between Port Erroll, an historical small working and leisure harbour, and an attractive row of jaunty-coloured cottages and outbuildings which head back towards the hotel.

The cafe wasn’t everyone’s cup of tea initially and divided local opinion over its effect on the pristine surroundings.

The interior of the Harbour Dunes cafe.
The Cruden Bay cafe interior. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Yet it seems to be boosting the local economy after a year open and offering financial spin-offs for the old port, which is expensive to maintain.

It was so busy that we half-expected to be turned away.

The serving staff looked a little frazzled, but they were friendly and asked politely if we could join a small queue inside the entrance.

‘The balcony views made us gulp with amazement’

So the three of us pressed against the wall and waited patiently (wife, me and our little dog Mindyboo, the miniature schnauzer).

I’d checked in advance that they were dog friendly: pooches were welcome in one of the indoor dining areas and the outdoor balcony tables.

It’s a bit of an unofficial campaign of mine to highlight dog-friendly establishments whenever possible.

Luckily a table on the balcony became available quite quickly and what a joy it turned out to be.

A table and chairs on the cafe balcony with a view across the water.
That remarkable view from the balcony. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The view across the vast bay to the dunes made us gulp with amazement; okay, it was an idyllic sunny day, but it’s a view I’d never tire of whatever the weather.

Someone had left what looked like a fancy cocktail in a long glass on the balcony rail in front of us.

I was trying to get it moved when my wife pointed out gently that it was a wasp trap.

Smothered with jam around the top and half-filled with washing-up liquid and sugar – into which large numbers of annoying wasps took their last flight.

The “cocktail” looked quite nice from a distance – it reminded me of something I drank one memorable night as a student in journalism school.

So how was the food?

They have quite a good system here: after looking at the menu, diners order from a counter/open kitchen area and pay all in one go, with food brought to your table.

A bowl of Cullen Skink with bread and butter on the side.
Cullen Skink with bread and butter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Everything seemed to work smoothly despite the cafe being so busy.

As a self-confessed Cullen Skink addict of 30 years’ standing, I can say their version (for £5.50 with bread and butter) was up there with the best.

Generous portions of smoked haddock with potatoes and creamy thick sauce, and brown bread and butter – I couldn’t fault it.

It’s a popular dish here: I caught a quick word with the chef later, who told me they shifted 20 litres a day – or was it two days? I can’t remember, it doesn’t matter – a lot anyway.

A tuna mayo toastie on a plate with tortilla chips and a colourful salad.
My toastie was loaded with tuna mayo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Next up for me was a well-filled toastie loaded with tuna and mayo (£8.75); for my wife chicken Caesar salad (£9.95).

A bowl of Caesar salad, with chicken pieces, egg, and assorted green leaves.
My wife’s chicken Caesar salad. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We shared a bowl of fries coated with parmesan flakes (£4.25).

A pot of French fries with parmesan sprinkled over and some garnish.
The crispy parmesan-coated fries were a win with us. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We rounded it off with sponge cake (£4) and a serving of strawberry ice cream (£3.25) before heading off well-satisfied to the beach with our camping chairs.

A slice of sponge and a tub of ice cream.
Sponge cake and ice cream. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Verdict on Harbour Dunes review:

Harbour Dunes has only been around a short time, but boasts a big following – a feat during tough times for hospitality.

A view of all the food mentioned in the article.
All the dishes we tried on our Harbour Dunes review. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Located in a perfect day-trip location, it covers all bases: sandwiches, burgers, filled baked potatoes, home bakes and a kids’ menu, as well as breakfasts and Friday night takeaways until 7pm.

I wonder how many of the objectors might now be visitors.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: Harbour Dunes Cafe, 1A Harbour St, Cruden Bay, Peterhead AB42 0NB

T: 01779 745082

W: https://harbour-dunes.co.uk/home

Price: £49.70 for sponge cake, ice cream, four teas, parmesans fries, salad, soup and a toastie (with salad and crisps).

Disabled access: Yes, and disabled toilets.

Dog-friendly: Yes.

Conversation