I review 5 pubs in Dyce to find my favourite

Small but mighty Aberdeen suburb Dyce may only be wee, but it still has space for several popular pubs.

Keen to find out which is the best pub in Dyce, I headed out on Saturday night to test out each pub’s atmosphere, cleanliness, decor and more.

Read on for my Dyce pub review ranking at the end of the article.

Spider’s Web

Spider’s Web was the perfect place to start my Dyce pubs review.

Situated by the train station, and arguably Dyce’s best chipper, Sea Salt and Sole, it is always a popular spot with residents.

I’ve been several times before, and it has never, ever been quiet.

It is especially busy on my latest visit, with families, friends and couples occupying every table.

There’s football on the telly, and I’m unsurprised to feel that sticky layer on the tabletop – another consistent feature on my visits to Spider’s Web.

The service is speedy and friendly, and we have a quick bite here. Sustenance is required for my busy night ahead! The food is basic but very tasty.

On my nip to the ladies, I’m told by another customer that one of the toilets doesn’t flush. Apparently it has “always been dodgy”. Lovely stuff!

Address: 19-21 Station Rd, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7BA

The Dunavon

I’m delighted to see that the second spot we visit, The Dunavon, is pretty busy too.

It is less noisy here, though, thankfully.

The decor here is primarily a grey tartan, and they have a dining area as well as a comfy seating area where you can perch if you’re just after a drink.

There’s a decent drinks offering, including a list of 13 cocktails to choose from.

My choice, the French Martini (£8.50), is utterly lovely.

No sticky tables here, but the service is just as prompt and friendly. We feel well looked after here.

Address: 60 Victoria St, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7EE

Riverside Cafe Bar

Next up is a spot I haven’t been to in a while.

Riverside Cafe Bar, formerly Rohan Cafe Bar, is situated in a quaint location by the River Don.

There’s a sizeable deck area overlooking the river, which would be ideal on a sunny day or warm evening.

Inside, the decor is a mix between an American bar and Disneyland – seriously.

The painted wooden panelling and neon signage give that Americana feel, while it’s the exposed stonework that seems rather fairytale-esque.

Nevertheless, I’m a fan.

There’s a pool table and we have a quick game while we enjoy a drink here.

There’s ice water which folk can help themselves to, plus pick n’ mix and snacks laid out that you can buy if you get hungry.

I’m impressed to see more than the basic cocktails here, with more unique choices like a strawberry margarita and an alcoholic cherry coke too.

It is rather quiet here, though, with not much atmosphere. Still, we have a nice time.

Address: Burnside Dr, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 0HW

Pinehurst Lodge Hotel

This is more quiet still. But that is likely because we’re there after the dinner rush.

The whisky lounge is open until 11pm, though, so more people should be taking advantage of this, in my opinion.

It’s a classy, elegant space. This, too, has a lovely outside area.

The picnic tables are a great spot to perch in the sunshine, and would be nice of an evening too, I’m sure.

I’m not the biggest fan of the drink I order, though. The Cosmopolitan (£9) is a little watery, but for that affordable price, I can’t really complain much!

There’s nice retro music on, including Hungry Heart by Bruce Springsteen.

The staff here are friendly, even though we’re likely the last customers in.

Here, the bathrooms are pretty dated but everything is clean.

Address: Pitmedden Rd, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 0EX

The New Greentrees

Lastly, we went to The New Greentrees on Dyce’s main drag, Victoria Street.

The bar and grill is split into two areas – similar to Spider’s Web – and we headed for the slightly rowdy bar side.

Here, there is certainly an atmosphere. There are around 10 folk in the small space, making the most of the electronic juke box.

It’s a makeshift karaoke, with customers singing along to their music of choice.

The service is quick here but not that friendly. It isn’t service with a smile, like the other Dyce locations.

Address: Green Trees, 183 Victoria St, Dyce, Aberdeen AB21 7AA

Verdict on my Dyce pubs review

I’m impressed by the selection of places to drink in Dyce.

Notably, each venue has its own car park – something you don’t often get in Aberdeen city centre, and ideal if one of you is playing designated driver.

The Dunavon came out on top because it did well in all factors: cleanliness, decor, atmosphere, drinks choices.

I was pleasantly surprised by Riverside Cafe Bar, which was a close second.

Spider’s Web was let down by the noisiness, slightly sticky tables and that only one ladies loo was functioning…

Although I liked a lot about Pinehurst, there was just no atmosphere there that late.

And The New Greentrees had a great atmosphere, but we just didn’t feel welcomed.

Dyce pubs: ranked

The Dunavon Riverside Cafe Bar Spider’s Web Pinehurst Lodge Hotel The New Greentrees

Do you agree with my rankings? What is your favourite Dyce pub?