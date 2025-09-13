Gallery: Aberdeen gets a dram good day at the Scottish National Whisky Festival 2025

The Scottish National Whisky Festival returned to Aberdeen on Saturday, September 13 2025, transforming the Music Hall into a vibrant hub for whisky enthusiasts.

Running across two sessions, festivalgoers sampled hundreds of whiskies from exhibitors across Scotland, explored spirits and experimental flavours, attended masterclasses and tastings, enjoyed cocktail pop-ups from world-class mixologists, and enjoyed live music.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture the day, making sure to capture every “dram-tastic” moment.