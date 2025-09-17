Exclusive: Aberdeen’s The Bread Guy to take over The Ballater Baker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Exclusive: Aberdeen’s The Bread Guy to take over The Ballater Baker

The Bread Guy promises to "put fire back into" The Ballater Baker, reopening it as The Bread Guy at Ballater.

Gary McAllister who is taking over The Ballater Baker and reopening today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary McAllister who is taking over The Ballater Baker and reopening today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The latest success for The Bread Guy, the Aberdeen baking powerhouse is taking over popular Aberdeenshire bakery The Ballater Baker.

This will be the fifth location for The Bread Guy founder Gary McAllister, who also runs four shops in Aberdeen and one in Inverurie.

The Ballater Baker unit has changed hands several times in the last few years.

Previous operators Jill Mckay and Grant Anderson took over The Ballater Baker back in August 2024.

The new team at The Bread Guy at Ballater. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Byron Bakery ran the premises at 8 Golf Road between 2021 and 2024, and Chalmers was the previous owner.

Gary, 33, is excited to step up to the plate as the new tenant.

“It’s exciting because it’s a great community in Ballater,” says Gary.

“It has a brilliant local community – a very Scottish community – so I think we’re going to fit in well with the locals.

“We’re really excited to put some fire back into that bakery and get it really busy!”

The Bread Guy’s plans for The Ballater Baker

The Ballater Bakery will officially reopen as The Bread Guy at Ballater later today [September 17].

The team have been redecorating in the lead-up to the opening, adding The Bread Guy’s new signature purple colour and new signage.

The bakery yesterday ahead of the opening today. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The team have “put their touch” on the bakery, adding photos of bakers at work, to provide customers a “snapshot” of what goes on in the bakehouse itself.

The bakery will not open as an official Royal Warrant holder, Gary tells me, but he has plans to apply for this in due course.

The Bread Guy’s well-loved pies.  Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

He has supplied Balmoral Castle from his production bakery in Torry for the last four years.

‘Ballater location will bring local bakers back to the local community’

Ballater is a perfect location for his next bakery, says Gary.

“When I first started, I said we wanted to bring the local bakers back to the local community – Ballater is a great example of that.”

Gary will be keeping on two apprentices who worked at The Ballater Baker, and two other staff members too.

The bakery will serve The Bread Guy signature lines, including their popular sweet butteries.

The Bread Guy’s sweet butteries were a social media sensation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The team will also serve their new confectionary range. This includes sweet treats like tiramisu and billionaire brownie.

Of course, the Ballater bakery will be selling the famous Balmoral bread, “with a Bread Guy twist”.

Gary – whose team achieved Scottish Baker of the Year last year – is thrilled to be opening a fifth location.

“If you had told me this was going to happen seven years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you – no chance,” he says.

Gary McAllister, The Bread Guy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“But we seem to have a great following. And the staff love their jobs – that’s very important to me.

“The whole team are just my extended family.”

Previous owner Jill Mckay, 40, says: “I would like to wish them luck and all the success with the shop for the future.”

The Bread Guy at Ballater officially opens today, September 17, and will have opening times of 8.30am-3.30pm Monday-Saturday.

Conversation