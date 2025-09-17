Exclusive: Aberdeen’s The Bread Guy to take over The Ballater Baker

The latest success for The Bread Guy, the Aberdeen baking powerhouse is taking over popular Aberdeenshire bakery The Ballater Baker.

This will be the fifth location for The Bread Guy founder Gary McAllister, who also runs four shops in Aberdeen and one in Inverurie.

The Ballater Baker unit has changed hands several times in the last few years.

Previous operators Jill Mckay and Grant Anderson took over The Ballater Baker back in August 2024.

Byron Bakery ran the premises at 8 Golf Road between 2021 and 2024, and Chalmers was the previous owner.

Gary, 33, is excited to step up to the plate as the new tenant.

“It’s exciting because it’s a great community in Ballater,” says Gary.

“It has a brilliant local community – a very Scottish community – so I think we’re going to fit in well with the locals.

“We’re really excited to put some fire back into that bakery and get it really busy!”

The Bread Guy’s plans for The Ballater Baker

The Ballater Bakery will officially reopen as The Bread Guy at Ballater later today [September 17].

The team have been redecorating in the lead-up to the opening, adding The Bread Guy’s new signature purple colour and new signage.

The team have “put their touch” on the bakery, adding photos of bakers at work, to provide customers a “snapshot” of what goes on in the bakehouse itself.

The bakery will not open as an official Royal Warrant holder, Gary tells me, but he has plans to apply for this in due course.

He has supplied Balmoral Castle from his production bakery in Torry for the last four years.

‘Ballater location will bring local bakers back to the local community’

Ballater is a perfect location for his next bakery, says Gary.

“When I first started, I said we wanted to bring the local bakers back to the local community – Ballater is a great example of that.”

Gary will be keeping on two apprentices who worked at The Ballater Baker, and two other staff members too.

The bakery will serve The Bread Guy signature lines, including their popular sweet butteries.

The team will also serve their new confectionary range. This includes sweet treats like tiramisu and billionaire brownie.

Of course, the Ballater bakery will be selling the famous Balmoral bread, “with a Bread Guy twist”.

Gary – whose team achieved Scottish Baker of the Year last year – is thrilled to be opening a fifth location.

“If you had told me this was going to happen seven years ago, I wouldn’t have believed you – no chance,” he says.

“But we seem to have a great following. And the staff love their jobs – that’s very important to me.

“The whole team are just my extended family.”

Previous owner Jill Mckay, 40, says: “I would like to wish them luck and all the success with the shop for the future.”

The Bread Guy at Ballater officially opens today, September 17, and will have opening times of 8.30am-3.30pm Monday-Saturday.