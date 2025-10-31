What I ate during three days living on what you get in an Aberdeen food bank parcel

I am fortunate enough to have never required a food bank parcel but not everyone in Aberdeen is so lucky.

To try to understand what it’s like, I’ve spent three days living on what you get in a food bank parcel.

Obviously, just a few days trying this out can’t ever fully replicate the true experience that many people live day-in, day-out, but I was keen to get an idea.

First off, I visited Aberdeen North Foodbank to hear more about the parcels, the recipients and how it all works — then make my own replica parcel.

Food banks are about ‘seeing people as human’ says Aberdeen coordinator

Jess Mustoe, 28, is the food bank co-ordinator at the foodbank at Trinity Church on King Street, Aberdeen.

She says the team gets around 15-20 clients coming for food parcels to each of their Monday and Friday sessions.

And last year, the foodbank provided more than 52,650 meals.

There are many reasons which lead to someone needing to visit a foodbank, she says.

“We have clients that have had a one-off health problem that has changed the course of their life and made them unable to work.

“Or some are receiving benefits but these don’t cover the cost of life’s essentials.”

The foodbank team do their best to ensure dignity for clients, offering swaps if needed and adhering to dietary requirements and preferences where they can.

And Jess has a message to anyone who sees food parcels as a “handout”.

“I think there’s a level of basic empathy that’s needed,” she says.

“We need to see behind statistics — they are actual people and it’s people’s lives. If your brother, sister or family member was in that situation, I think you would want them to have access to support.

“It’s about seeing people as human.”

What is in an Aberdeen foodbank parcel?

Though sometimes this can vary, with the addition of perishable goods or home-bakes, here’s what is included in the standard three-day parcel from Aberdeen North Foodbank:

1 medium box of cereal

Tea or coffee (around 20 tea bags or a small jar of coffee)

1 tin custard or rice pudding

1 tin of tinned fruit

About 500g of pasta, rice or noodles

1 standard pack of biscuits, chocolate or crisps

1 litre of UHT milk

1 tin of tinned vegetables

1 tin of tinned meat (or veggie equivalent)

1 tin of tinned fish

2 tins of beans or spaghetti hoops

2 tins of soup

1 tin of pasta sauce/chopped tomatoes

1 toilet roll

I went to Lidl to buy each of these items to replicate a food bank parcel. I bought the cheapest options for each of the items.

It cost roughly £8.19.

It felt a little strange doing the shopping and that the the items I could buy were so limited.

Usually, I’d be grabbing meat and veg for some meal prepping.

It is going to be an interesting three days.

My three days living on an Aberdeen food bank parcel:

DAY ONE

Day one breakfast:

I cracked open the box of Choco Rings for day one breakfast and poured myself some of the UHT milk to have with it.

If I was a bigger coffee drinker, I think I’d be more worried about the milk running out.

To try to save it, I opted for green tea which I don’t take with milk. So I should have enough to have with my cereal this week.

The cereal was tasty and I felt quite nostalgic as I don’t have cereal often these days.

I usually go for something that will give me energy for longer, like eggs on toast or yoghurt, granola and fruit.

I’m sure I’ll be hungry by lunchtime.

Day one lunch:

I’ve got two tins of soup in the parcel allowance, so I opted for having roughly two thirds of a tin each day to make it last.

I wasn’t expecting much from the 53p carrot and coriander soup but it tasted fine.

I’d usually have a slice of bread with soup, or at least some fruit afterwards, but I didn’t feel too hungry.

Day one dinner:

Dinner consisted of some of that penne pasta, half a tin of tuna and half a tin of chopped tomatoes.

This was speedy to cook but the results were less than satisfying.

I think if I was a bigger tuna fan, I’d have liked it more.

It felt a little strange not being able to add cheese on top, or veg on the side. It was filling but I wouldn’t rush to have this again.

Day one snack:

The foodbank parcel provides biscuits, chocolates or crisps, and I went for Lidl’s version of bourbons.

I had two of these on the first night as a wee snack after dinner, with a mug of green tea.

DAY TWO

Day two breakfast:

Breakfast again was Choco Rings with some UHT milk.

This was tasty, so I can’t complain about the flavours.

But again, it felt lacking in nutrition.

Day two lunch:

Lunch in the office this time and I had another two thirds of the carrot and coriander soup.

I was certainly envious watching my colleagues scarf down meal deals or chicken curry and rice.

The soup tasted more salty today somehow, and though I was hungry I struggled to finish this.

Day two dinner:

For tonight’s dinner, I tucked into some of my other tins.

For the tinned meat option, I’d selected meatballs in gravy.

I heated this up and boiled some of the tinned potatoes to go alongside it.

I also used some of the tin of beans and it all sorted of blended together on the plate. It felt like an odd combo, all in all. But there wasn’t much choice out of the various tins at the shop.

The meatballs were filling but quite lacking in flavour. And the potatoes were far from exciting.

Day two snack:

For a snack in the evening, I had some of the peaches and custard from the tins.

I forgot how nice tinned peaches are. These were tasty, though it was a lot of sweetness having both together and, in retrospect, I think it would have been better having these separately.

DAY THREE

Day three breakfast:

My usual now, I had more Choco Hoops.

I was getting a little fed up of these by this point and the novelty had worn off.

Unfortunately, I couldn’t go for a slice of toast or fruit instead as this wasn’t part of my allowance.

Day three lunch:

I finished off the rest of the carrot and coriander soup today.

It was fine but again the lack of variety was a bit frustrating. If I was having soup for lunch — usually homemade — I would try to switch it up in some way.

Day three snack:

Some more bourbons for me. I was getting a bit fed up of these too.

I’m more of a savoury snacker really, so would have liked a few nuts or some popcorn to keep me going instead.

Day three dinner:

It was back to the tuna pasta tonight and it still wasn’t hitting the spot for me.

Not being a fan of tuna really made this meal difficult to eat. Again, it was a filling enough dish but the lack of choice wouldn’t be great for anyone slightly fussy.

However, remember that the foodbank team will make adjustments where possible.

What did I learn after three days living on a foodbank parcel?

It was an interesting three days trialling the food options people would be provided from a foodbank.

I didn’t feel great after these few days. I think the lack of fresh food had me feeling quite low energy.

Although I didn’t go hungry during these through days, I did miss the lack of choice.

Usually, if I wasn’t feeling like having a certain dinner, there would be another option in the house I could go for.

I know this is a luxury not everyone can afford.

It is really sad that these places need to exist and that there are so many people out there that can’t afford wee treats here and there and need to survive off the basics.

But it is great to know that there is help available for them when they need it.

Foodbanks like Aberdeen North do an amazing job and it makes me really proud of people like Jess for everything they do.

As much as one in eight people across Scotland are facing hunger and hardship, according to The Trussell Trust.

That’s as many as 670,000 people.

And 28% of people who are in a single-parent family are in that position.

I felt really moved writing this article, and speaking to Jess about the foodbank users.

I’ve donated food to the King’s Church drop-off point today.

If you want to find out how you can help, there’s more information here: https://aberdeennorth.foodbank.org.uk/