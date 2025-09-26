Taste test: How’s the food at Aberdeen institution Station Hotel?

The historic Station Hotel is such a familiar symbol of Aberdeen’s city centre.

Ideally situated near the train station, it is popular for visitors and folk from the shire on a night out.

The hotel has three out of five stars on Tripadvisor, and lately I’ve heard both good and less enthusiastic reviews from friends and colleagues.

So, keen to find out for ourselves, Karla and I headed along to try some food from the restaurant’s new menu.

It’s pretty early in the evening on our visit, and though the place isn’t packed, there are a handful of diners sat enjoying their meals.

We went for a selection from the varied menu, which included lobster rigatoni, steak frites and Kentucky-style crispy duck.

Here’s what we thought.

High expectations for lobster pasta from Station Hotel Aberdeen

The new menu launched on August 15, with a decent amount of variety.

What first drew our eye was the king prawn and lobster rigatoni (£17.95), which sounded amazing.

We were both very excited for this, and eyed the thick pieces of rigatoni in anticipation.

It’s always a struggle waiting for the food to be photographed before we can tuck in – our stomachs were rumbling.

But as soon we we could, we went for our first forkful.

The rigatoni was perfectly al dente, with a great bite to it.

I wasn’t a fan of the sauce, which was a bit too acidic for me.

Karla enjoyed this though, and thought the sauce was silky and creamy.

The lobster was within the sauce, rather than in physical chunks throughout the dish The latter would have been better in my opinion.

As for prawns, there were only two or three in the whole dish.

Joanna: 2.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Next up I had been impatiently waiting to try the steak frites (£24.95).

The enticing flank steak was accompanied by a thick peppercorn sauce, plus rocket and parmesan salad.

The steak had a lovely crust of seasoning on it, and though it was quite dark in colour it didn’t taste at all overcooked.

Inside, the meat was juicy, pink and tender – even more delicious doused in that peppercorn sauce.

Bonus points for the fries which were crispy and moreish.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

What was the Kentucky style crispy duck like?

This dish also intrigued us the moment we spotted it on the menu.

The Kentucky-style crispy duck (£19.95) is served with a pineapple slaw, and more French fries.

Most restaurants play it safe with duck. But I was impressed that Station Hotel is trying something unique.

This was a delight. The duck leg had a cracking crispy batter. This didn’t have any of the greasy, heaviness of fast food though.

The batter elevated the flavour of the duck meat, making each bite a savoury, crispy sensation. I would run back to try this one again.

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 3/5

This dish – the chef’s pick – was a nice cold platter.

The British charcuterie and cheese board (£18.95) is pretty pricy for a starter though, even if it’s for sharing.

The Somerset brie was lovely and gooey, and I could not fault the cheddar either – really sweet, nutty and bright.

We enjoyed the fennel and garlic salami and coppa, though the sourdough bread was a little overtoasted.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Perfect pizza followed by disappointing pork belly

There are five pizzas to choose from at Station Hotel, and they offer a gluten-free pizza base as well.

We went for the polpette pizza (£16.95) which is topped with beef and pork meatballs.

This was pretty great too, with a lovely floppy slice and a crispy crust.

The meatballs themselves had a good flavour to them, juicy and packed with seasoning.

This was quite the meal though, and I’d suggest sharing this as it’s quite a lot for one person.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Lastly, we tried the glazed confit pork belly (£19.95).

This was served with a chunk of pork crackling, potato rosti, sauteed spinach and bone marrow gravy.

Karla was not a fan of the bone marrow gravy, and we were both surprised by the potato rosti.

These were more akin to hashbrowns, and had become a little soggy beneath the pork.

The pork was melt-in-the-mouth in places, but I’d have liked a crispier skin on it.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Would we return to The Station Hotel, Aberdeen?

Station Hotel in Aberdeen surprised me.

Several of the dishes were impressive, and though the menu is a little pricy, we enjoyed the food.

We wouldn’t order the pork belly again, and while the lobster rigatoni wasn’t for me, Karla could have licked the plate clean.

The staff were friendly and I was a big fan of the decor too, which had an update back in 2021.

