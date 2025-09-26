Taste test: How’s the food at Aberdeen institution Station Hotel?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Taste test: How’s the food at Aberdeen institution Station Hotel?

Joanna and Karla put Station Hotel on Aberdeen's Guild Street to the test – here's what they thought.

Food and drink journalists Joanna and Karla visit The Station Hotel for a Taste Test. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Food and drink journalists Joanna and Karla visit The Station Hotel for a Taste Test. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The historic Station Hotel is such a familiar symbol of Aberdeen’s city centre.

Ideally situated near the train station, it is popular for visitors and folk from the shire on a night out.

The familiar facade of Station Hotel in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The hotel has three out of five stars on Tripadvisor, and lately I’ve heard both good and less enthusiastic reviews from friends and colleagues.

So, keen to find out for ourselves, Karla and I headed along to try some food from the restaurant’s new menu.

The colourful array of dishes we decided to try at Station Hotel Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s pretty early in the evening on our visit, and though the place isn’t packed, there are a handful of diners sat enjoying their meals.

We went for a selection from the varied menu, which included lobster rigatoni, steak frites and Kentucky-style crispy duck.

Here’s what we thought.

High expectations for lobster pasta from Station Hotel Aberdeen

The new menu launched on August 15, with a decent amount of variety.

What first drew our eye was the king prawn and lobster rigatoni (£17.95), which sounded amazing.

We were both very excited for this, and eyed the thick pieces of rigatoni in anticipation.

It’s always a struggle waiting for the food to be photographed before we can tuck in – our stomachs were rumbling.

King prawn and lobster rigatoni at Station Hotel Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But as soon we we could, we went for our first forkful.

The rigatoni was perfectly al dente, with a great bite to it.

I wasn’t a fan of the sauce, which was a bit too acidic for me.

Karla enjoyed this though, and thought the sauce was silky and creamy.

The lobster was within the sauce, rather than in physical chunks throughout the dish The latter would have been better in my opinion.

As for prawns, there were only two or three in the whole dish.

Joanna: 2.5/5

Karla: 5/5

Next up I had been impatiently waiting to try the steak frites (£24.95).

The steak frites. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The enticing flank steak was accompanied by a thick peppercorn sauce, plus rocket and parmesan salad.

The steak had a lovely crust of seasoning on it, and though it was quite dark in colour it didn’t taste at all overcooked.

The juicy steak was one of our favourite dishes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Inside, the meat was juicy, pink and tender – even more delicious doused in that peppercorn sauce.

Bonus points for the fries which were crispy and moreish.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

What was the Kentucky style crispy duck like?

This dish also intrigued us the moment we spotted it on the menu.

The Kentucky-style crispy duck (£19.95) is served with a pineapple slaw, and more French fries.

Most restaurants play it safe with duck. But I was impressed that Station Hotel is trying something unique.

The Kentucky-style crispy duck we tried on our Station Hotel Aberdeen review. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This was a delight. The duck leg had a cracking crispy batter. This didn’t have any of the greasy, heaviness of fast food though.

The batter elevated the flavour of the duck meat, making each bite a savoury, crispy sensation. I would run back to try this one again.

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 3/5

This dish – the chef’s pick – was a nice cold platter.

The British charcuterie and cheese board (£18.95) is pretty pricy for a starter though, even if it’s for sharing.

The Somerset brie was lovely and gooey, and I could not fault the cheddar either – really sweet, nutty and bright.

The heaped plateful of cured meats, bread, cheese, chutney, breadsticks and cornichons. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We enjoyed the fennel and garlic salami and coppa, though the sourdough bread was a little overtoasted.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Perfect pizza followed by disappointing pork belly

There are five pizzas to choose from at Station Hotel, and they offer a gluten-free pizza base as well.

We went for the polpette pizza (£16.95) which is topped with beef and pork meatballs.

The polpette pizza. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

This was pretty great too, with a lovely floppy slice and a crispy crust.

We each tucked into a slice of the pizza. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The meatballs themselves had a good flavour to them, juicy and packed with seasoning.

This was quite the meal though, and I’d suggest sharing this as it’s quite a lot for one person.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4/5

Lastly, we tried the glazed confit pork belly (£19.95).

This was served with a chunk of pork crackling, potato rosti, sauteed spinach and bone marrow gravy.

The glazed confit pork belly. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Karla was not a fan of the bone marrow gravy, and we were both surprised by the potato rosti.

The pork belly fell apart with a nudge of the fork. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

These were more akin to hashbrowns, and had become a little soggy beneath the pork.

The pork was melt-in-the-mouth in places, but I’d have liked a crispier skin on it.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Would we return to The Station Hotel, Aberdeen?

Station Hotel in Aberdeen surprised me.

Several of the dishes were impressive, and though the menu is a little pricy, we enjoyed the food.

The smart interior at Station Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We wouldn’t order the pork belly again, and while the lobster rigatoni wasn’t for me, Karla could have licked the plate clean.

The staff were friendly and I was a big fan of the decor too, which had an update back in 2021.

Read our other Taste Tests:

Conversation