Maki & Ramen Aberdeen has welcomed 14,000 customers since opening – here’s why

Since Maki & Ramen in Aberdeen opened in August, the Japanese restaurant has welcomed a whopping 14,000 customers.

The restaurant, founded by former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil Michael Salvador, has been a hit with diners day and night in Union Square Aberdeen.

The Japanese chain – founded in Scotland – offers a varied menu of sushi, donburi, ramen, yakisoba and more.

If you’ve visited, you’ll remember the bright pink sakura cherry blossom trees and the joyous chorus from the staff of “Irasshaimase!” (Japanese for “welcome, come in”) when you head inside.

Since its opening just over a month ago, the restaurant has broken all Maki & Ramen records for new sites.

Michael, 33, told The Press and Journal that he’s delighted with the reception of his restaurant chain in his home town.

“It has been incredible to see the response from Aberdeen.

“The people of Aberdeen have been very understanding and patient as we get up and running with the operations.

“Overall, very happy and proud of the success M&R has had thus far.”

‘We didn’t expect things to go this well in my home town,’ says Maki & Ramen founder

Michael, who attended Aberdeen Grammar School between 2003 and 2008, says Aberdeen was the first place he tried Japanese food.

He admits he didn’t expect the chain’s Aberdeen branch to be so successful.

“We honestly didn’t expect things to go this well in my home town,” adds Michael.

“That said, we were quietly confident because the team has worked incredibly hard to make sure we deliver the same level of service and quality our guests have come to expect from us.

“To everyone in Aberdeen who has supported us, thank you.

“The response has been overwhelming, and we’re truly grateful.

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and it means the world to see so many of you embrace us here. We’ll keep working hard to make sure every visit is as special as the first.”

So why do diners keep coming back to Maki & Ramen Aberdeen?

Customers – 14,000 of them – clearly decided to give Maki & Ramen a chance.

So what has made the colourful dine-in spot such a hit with Aberdonians?

Couple Elizabeth and Brian Gray, from the Granite City, have visited three times since the chain opened just over a month ago.

“It was something new and we wanted to try it,” says Brian.

“And we certainly haven’t been disappointed – it’s fantastic.”

Elizabeth adds: “There is so much to choose on the menu, that impressed us.”

It has quickly become their new favourite in Union Square, they tell me.

“The food is really good, and the service is too,” Brian adds.

‘Aberdonians are so, so keen’

The shopping centre, home to over 20 restaurants, welcomed Maki & Ramen on August 16.

The restaurant’s team, who have been serving 500-800 customers each day, are thrilled with the “insane” success.

“That is the sort of footfall we look for in Christmas period at our other restaurants,” says Jai Savage-Morton, Maki & Ramen area manager for the region.

“Aberdonians are so, so keen,” she laughs, “it has been relentless and fantastic.

“We have customers coming back multiple times a week now.”

The seafood dishes, she notes, are particularly popular with their Aberdeen diners.

So why is it going down so well?

Jai believes the two-month delay on the restaurant’s opening is a factor.

“We were obviously meant to open earlier in the year,” explains Jai, 25.

“But due to some operational issues, we had to hold off. And I think that kind of built up the suspense. There was a lot of hype.”