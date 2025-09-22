Maki & Ramen Aberdeen has welcomed 14,000 customers since opening – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Maki & Ramen Aberdeen has welcomed 14,000 customers since opening – here’s why

What's behind the success of the new addition to Union Square in Aberdeen? We chat to the founder, team and customers to find out.

A group of people inside Maki & Ramen
Maki & Ramen founder Michael Salvador alongside his family at the Aberdeen restaurant's launch event back in August. Image: Maki & Ramen.
By Joanna Bremner

Since Maki & Ramen in Aberdeen opened in August, the Japanese restaurant has welcomed a whopping 14,000 customers.

The restaurant, founded by former Aberdeen Grammar School pupil Michael Salvador, has been a hit with diners day and night in Union Square Aberdeen.

The Japanese chain – founded in Scotland – offers a varied menu of sushi, donburi, ramen, yakisoba and more.

A large drum with Maki & Ramen sushi & noodle bar written on it
The team bang the drum when every customer enters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

If you’ve visited, you’ll remember the bright pink sakura cherry blossom trees and the joyous chorus from the staff of “Irasshaimase!” (Japanese for “welcome, come in”) when you head inside.

Since its opening just over a month ago, the restaurant has broken all Maki & Ramen records for new sites.

Michael, 33, told The Press and Journal that he’s delighted with the reception of his restaurant chain in his home town.

A man talks into a microphone
Maki & Ramen founder Michael Salvador at the restaurant’s launch in August. Image: Maki & Ramen

“It has been incredible to see the response from Aberdeen.

“The people of Aberdeen have been very understanding and patient as we get up and running with the operations.

“Overall, very happy and proud of the success M&R has had thus far.”

‘We didn’t expect things to go this well in my home town,’ says Maki & Ramen founder

Michael, who attended Aberdeen Grammar School between 2003 and 2008, says Aberdeen was the first place he tried Japanese food.

He admits he didn’t expect the chain’s Aberdeen branch to be so successful.

“We honestly didn’t expect things to go this well in my home town,” adds Michael.

A large group of people outside the Maki & Ramen restaurant
The team at Maki & Ramen Aberdeen back in August. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“That said, we were quietly confident because the team has worked incredibly hard to make sure we deliver the same level of service and quality our guests have come to expect from us.

“To everyone in Aberdeen who has supported us, thank you.

“The response has been overwhelming, and we’re truly grateful.

“Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and it means the world to see so many of you embrace us here. We’ll keep working hard to make sure every visit is as special as the first.”

So why do diners keep coming back to Maki & Ramen Aberdeen?

Customers – 14,000 of them – clearly decided to give Maki & Ramen a chance.

So what has made the colourful dine-in spot such a hit with Aberdonians?

Couple Elizabeth and Brian Gray, from the Granite City, have visited three times since the chain opened just over a month ago.

A man and woman eat ramen in a booth
Elizabeth and Brian Gray are big fans of Maki & Ramen, Aberdeen.

“It was something new and we wanted to try it,” says Brian.

“And we certainly haven’t been disappointed – it’s fantastic.”

Elizabeth adds: “There is so much to choose on the menu, that impressed us.”

The interior of a restaurant with booths and eating and purple blossom on the ceiling
The recognisable colourful interior of Maki & Ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It has quickly become their new favourite in Union Square, they tell me.

“The food is really good, and the service is too,” Brian adds.

‘Aberdonians are so, so keen’

The shopping centre, home to over 20 restaurants, welcomed Maki & Ramen on August 16.

The restaurant’s team, who have been serving 500-800 customers each day, are thrilled with the “insane” success.

“That is the sort of footfall we look for in Christmas period at our other restaurants,” says Jai Savage-Morton, Maki & Ramen area manager for the region.

A woman stands in a restaurant
Jai Savage-Morton, area manager for north of England and Scotland at Maki & Ramen.

“Aberdonians are so, so keen,” she laughs, “it has been relentless and fantastic.

“We have customers coming back multiple times a week now.”

The seafood dishes, she notes, are particularly popular with their Aberdeen diners.

So why is it going down so well?

A bowl with ramen in a bright orange sauce with half an egg on top
The spicy and fragrant firecracker ramen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Jai believes the two-month delay on the restaurant’s opening is a factor.

“We were obviously meant to open earlier in the year,” explains Jai, 25.

“But due to some operational issues, we had to hold off. And I think that kind of built up the suspense. There was a lot of hype.”

Conversation