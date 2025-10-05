Review: Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen near Oldmeldrum impresses with ‘sumptuous’ food

I’d reached a stage of dream-like ecstasy as I worked my way through Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen’s Orkney fudge cheesecake with vanilla ice cream.

I was struggling to find the words to sum up our splendid late lunch.

I didn’t have to look much further for help than a neon-lit sign halfway up the wall behind my head.

Like a celestial message coming into view, I’d finally seen the light.

“You Are Exactly Where You Need to Be”, it proclaimed.

I couldn’t agree more as the last mouthful disappeared.

A comforting reminder for diners and I’m happy to tell you it summed up how we felt after a lovely visit to Barra Castle estate.

They put a lot of creative effort in here with a fresh and enjoyable twist on everyday dishes.

Late lunch wasn’t a problem for helpful Barra staff

We’d initially stumbled on this place a few weeks earlier while looking for somewhere in the countryside where we could go for breakfast and take our dog, too.

It delivered on both counts.

We enjoyed a breakfast of eggs Benedict along with pancakes and bacon on that first occasion.

The last thing we said as we left was that we’d be back for lunch sometime.

So here we were, but cutting it fine.

We hadn’t noticed that lunch service finished at 3pm – it had just turned 2.55pm when we arrived.

We half-expected to find ourselves disappointed; I’m sure other places wouldn’t have given us lunch that close to the wire.

But a charming, friendly waitress gave us a warm welcome, saying it was no trouble at all, and led the three of us (me, my wife and Mindyboo the dog) to a table.

Phew, that was a relief.

Our appetite had been sharpened by our trip out into the country through Kingseat and Newmachar, and onwards to Oldmeldrum with its lovely views and quaint lanes twisting through the village.

What is Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen like?

Barra Castle was just a couple of miles from Oldmeldrum.

A large car park with beautiful old stone walls all around its boundaries greeted us on our arrival.

The general vibe here at Barra Castle estate seemed to be a happy fusion of the ancient and modern.

The impressive 16th century tower house and castle – on the site of a victorious Robert the Bruce battle – sits behind the farm shop and kitchen and offers a wonderful glimpse of north-east history.

It’s partially obscured from the car park by other distinctive features – large barn-like buildings which house the Barra Farm Shop and Kitchen restaurant, and a function room for weddings and other events.

On the other side of the road were rows of Barra’s famous berry-growing polytunnels stretching as far as I could see, which supply the shop and kitchen along with other customers.

But something else was vying for our attention as we pulled up.

A rather large older gentleman was trying to get into his rather small flashy open-top sports car by literally stepping over the driver’s door rather than opening it.

The reason being that he was clutching two very wobbly ice cream cones from the farm shop in each hand.

We could hardly bear to watch, but we think he made it okay.

It was a big clue as to how popular ice cream was here.

The actual farm shop is not that big at all and is at one end of the cavernous barn-shaped dining room, whose style I can only describe as rustic meets funky.

Copper-coloured pipes like those supplying gas ran around the walls for an industrial touch; the same material even appeared on loo fittings and coat hooks, too.

Open sandwiches, hot dogs and sweet treats on review of Barra near Oldmeldrum

The menu is also very stylish with an amusing and inventive streak which raises a smile.

Every dish has a jokey name as well.

“You’re the Bun That I Want”, “Let’s Berry the Hatchet”, “Are Ewe Ready For This?”, and so on.

There’s a wide range on offer.

For example, in a bread section spiced Lebanese minced lamb flatbread with authentic pomegranate sauce rubbed shoulders with strawberry and halloumi bruschetta and Mediterranean roasted vegetable flatbread.

We had decided on a light lunch on our review of Barra near Oldmeldrum, but succumbed to temptation.

I was hooked on the open-sandwich section where I chose warm pastrami, with Monterey Jack cheese, pickled red cabbage and slaw on toasted bread (£13).

My wife tried “Franks For Putting Up With Me” (something I should say to her) spicy hot dog from the specials board (£14).

Both were quite sumptuous and typified the fact that the words “farm shop kitchen” belie the quality and variety on offer here.

As you have noticed, my fudge cheesecake (£9) and ice cream (£5) was sheer bliss.

Not so great for my wife as she felt her honeycomb ice cream (£5) lacked – er – honeycomb, so they happily replaced it; unfortunately, the second one seemed the same.

She didn’t want a glorified crunchie bar, just more bite.

You’ll be aghast, but guess what we did next?

We ordered two of their yummy strawberry tarts from the shop to follow our desserts; it was impolite not to.

Our lunch had drifted so much that we noticed an impressive afternoon tea of sandwiches and cakes arriving at another table.

Barra near Oldmeldrum review verdict:

Barra Farmshop and Kitchen is a lovely place for a little day out in the idyllic countryside with a generous slice of history; it also packs a bigger punch than you expect.

They were in the process of changing to winter menus, so this is “exactly where we need to be” for a return visit.

Scores:

Food: 4/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information:

Address: Barra Castle, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie AB51 0BB

T: 07812 137094

W: barracastle.co.uk/eat-at-barra-castle/

Price: £63 for two mains, three sweet treats, two ice creams and a flake.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog-friendly: Yes.

Read more restaurant reviews here.