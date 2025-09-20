Exclusive: The Bread Guy to launch in Scottish Spar stores

A new collaboration between Aberdeen bakery The Bread Guy and Dundee retailer CJ Lang could see Bread Guy products in more than 300 Spar stores across Scotland.

This is thanks to a new contract with CJ Lang, a Dundee wholesaler for hundreds of independent and company owned Spar shops in Scotland.

This week, The Bread Guy products have launched in 11 Spar stores around Aberdeen.

And the team plans to launch in additional Spar shops across the country in time.

“We are thrilled to see The Bread Guy products now stocked at Spar,” says The Bread Guy founder, Gary McAllister.

“One of the best things about working with Spar is that they look at quality first, and then price.

“They want to have high quality, innovative and trending products on the shelves.”

‘Nurses know best on fine pieces’

For the new collaboration with CJ Lang and Spar, The Bread Guy has released a new cake range.

This includes Matilda slice, chocolate and pistachio tiffin, s’more brownie and more.

To test out the new range, Gary enlisted the help of his mother-in-law Sandra Millar – a nurse manager with the NHS – and her colleagues.

“We developed these fantastic cakes with help from our local NHS nurses,” adds Gary, 33.

“Who better to taste test the products than our local nurses who love a fine afternoon piece?

“They went to work to review our new lines and the feedback was fantastic. With the help of nursing team we tweaked and perfected our recipes to the highest of standards.”

The Bread Guy’s offering will change seasonally, with plans for autumn, Christmas and Halloween lines.

What’s the secret behind The Bread Guy’s success?

Gary and his team work long hours at the bakery, and, he tells me, they produced as many as 24,000 bakes in a single day last week.

They baked 5,000 cakes, 17,000 units of bread (softies, sandwich bread and butteries), and 2,000 pies, pastries and sausage rolls.

But as well as a hard working team, Gary says experimentation is key to helping a business succeed.

“Don’t be scared to try new things,” he says.

“Change it, be innovative and be different – try to be ahead of the trends.”

Gary initially reached out to Stephen Brown, head of foodservice at CJ Lang, which led to the collaboration.

“I think we have created a great partnership with Stephen and his team,” adds Gary.

“They are really backing the product.

“Their feedback on the quality was fantastic; everyone at CJ Lang absolutely loved the samples we brought down.

“We hope to launch into CJ Lang depot very soon, from there they will distribute through their network base.”

To accommodate these growing demands, Gary says his Aberdeen baking firm will hire an additional eight members of staff.

He says: “The recent takeover of The Ballater Baker has put us in a great position. The team at Ballater will be focusing on our cake lines for our shop and local wholesale, while the team at Torry will be focusing on our retail lines.

“Production is in great hands as we have such a skilled bakery team who are as dedicated to quality as I am.”