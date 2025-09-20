Exclusive: The Bread Guy to launch in Scottish Spar stores

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Exclusive: The Bread Guy to launch in Scottish Spar stores

The Bread Guy has released a new cakes range for Spar, including Matilda slice, s'mores brownie and pistachio tiffin.

Gary McAllister at his fifth bakery, which opened in Ballater earlier this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Gary McAllister at his fifth bakery, which opened in Ballater earlier this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

A new collaboration between Aberdeen bakery The Bread Guy and Dundee retailer CJ Lang could see Bread Guy products in more than 300 Spar stores across Scotland.

This is thanks to a new contract with CJ Lang, a Dundee wholesaler for hundreds of independent and company owned Spar shops in Scotland.

This week, The Bread Guy products have launched in 11 Spar stores around Aberdeen.

And the team plans to launch in additional Spar shops across the country in time.

The Bread Guy new products in an Aberdeen Spar shop. Image: The Bread Guy

“We are thrilled to see The Bread Guy products now stocked at Spar,” says The Bread Guy founder, Gary McAllister.

“One of the best things about working with Spar is that they look at quality first, and then price.

“They want to have high quality, innovative and trending products on the shelves.”

‘Nurses know best on fine pieces’

For the new collaboration with CJ Lang and Spar, The Bread Guy has released a new cake range.

This includes Matilda slice, chocolate and pistachio tiffin, s’more brownie and more.

A new product, zesty lemon sponge, from The Bread Guy. Image: The Bread Guy

To test out the new range, Gary enlisted the help of his mother-in-law Sandra Millar – a nurse manager with the NHS – and her colleagues.

“We developed these fantastic cakes with help from our local NHS nurses,” adds Gary, 33.

“Who better to taste test the products than our local nurses who love a fine afternoon piece?

Gary McAllister photographed at The Bread Guy Ballater earlier this week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“They went to work to review our new lines and the feedback was fantastic. With the help of nursing team we tweaked and perfected our recipes to the highest of standards.”

The Bread Guy’s offering will change seasonally, with plans for autumn, Christmas and Halloween lines.

What’s the secret behind The Bread Guy’s success?

Gary and his team work long hours at the bakery, and, he tells me, they produced as many as 24,000 bakes in a single day last week.

They baked 5,000 cakes, 17,000 units of bread (softies, sandwich bread and butteries), and 2,000 pies, pastries and sausage rolls.

But as well as a hard working team, Gary says experimentation is key to helping a business succeed.

“Don’t be scared to try new things,” he says.

The Bread Guy’s new chocolate and pistachio tiffin. Image: The Bread Guy

“Change it, be innovative and be different – try to be ahead of the trends.”

Gary initially reached out to Stephen Brown, head of foodservice at CJ Lang, which led to the collaboration.

“I think we have created a great partnership with Stephen and his team,” adds Gary.

“They are really backing the product.

“Their feedback on the quality was fantastic; everyone at CJ Lang absolutely loved the samples we brought down.

“We hope to launch into CJ Lang depot very soon, from there they will distribute through their network base.”

The Bread Guy and his team rolling dough. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

To accommodate these growing demands, Gary says his Aberdeen baking firm will hire an additional eight members of staff.

He says: “The recent takeover of The Ballater Baker has put us in a great position. The team at Ballater will be focusing on our cake lines for our shop and local wholesale, while the team at Torry will be focusing on our retail lines.

“Production is in great hands as we have such a skilled bakery team who are as dedicated to quality as I am.”

