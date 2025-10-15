EXCLUSIVE: First look at completed Sobr bar in Aberdeen ahead of opening next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

EXCLUSIVE: First look at completed Sobr bar in Aberdeen ahead of opening next week

Press and Journal food writer Joanna caught up with Kate Kenyon, who is opening her entirely alcohol-free bar on the city's Thistle Street.

Kate Kenyon is opening the unique sober bar in Aberdeen next week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Kate Kenyon is opening the unique sober bar in Aberdeen next week. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

In a city where folk are fond of a drink or two, unique (and entirely booze-free) Aberdeen bar Sobr has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The new venue — the first of its kind in Scotland — is opening on Aberdeen’s stylish Thistle Street a week today.

And though some Granite City dwellers haven’t responded warmly to the plans from Aberdonian entrepreneur Kate Kenyon, she isn’t affected by the haters.

Sober bar has prompted ‘Marmite’ response

“We weren’t expecting it to take off as much as it has,” says Aberdeen born and bred Kate, “or cause such a stir.

“It is such a hot topic — and such a controversial one, apparently.

“I didn’t realise it would be such a Marmite situation — people either love it, or they hate it.”

The criticism for Sobr Aberdeen has centred on concerns that without alcohol, the venue will be more of a cafe than a bar.

The pink and green seating in Sobr Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Others simply don’t understand the need for a space free of the hard stuff.

“We’ve had a lot of comments saying it will be just another juice bar, just another cafe,” Kate tells me.

“And there are definitely going to be comments like that and people are going to be critical of it because it’s new. There is not a lot of understanding of it yet.

“But we do know that people are intrigued. Even if they aren’t a fan of what we’re doing, they’re probably still going to come along to know what it’s all about.

“And we’ve had so much positive feedback that it’s outweighed the negative.”

Look inside Aberdeen Sobr bar — now ready to open

After weeks of renovation, the space is ready to open next Wednesday, October 22.

Kate, with the help of designer Angela Shaw, joiners, painters and plumbers, has transformed the space into a colourful, fresh and vibrant bar space over the last two months.

“The kudos for this bar has to go to them,” adds Kate.

“I’ve been sat doing emails and coming up with the concept, but these are the people actually putting the work into the bar.

Sobr, featuring the lover’s nook. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The team have worked exceptionally hard and they are working around the clock.”

Now, the bar is ready to go for next week’s official opening.

The space sits 22, and there is a lover’s nook snug two-seater spot where you can get cosy.

The décor takes inspiration from all things vintage, with hints at an art deco style.

The colourful floral mural. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Key features include a colourful ostrich lamp (named Savannah), described as “Instagrammable”, and a sizeable mural at the back of the space.

Although Kate isn’t planning for any live music events at Sobr, she hopes to host book clubs, game nights, mums clubs, paint and sip events, run clubs and more.

“It’s not going to be obnoxious or pretentious,” she adds.

“We want people to feel comfortable, almost like they’re in someone else’s living room.

“We’re going for a very relaxed feel.”

The ‘special’ aim of Sobr Aberdeen opening soon

Sobr on 39 Thistle Street is inspired by Kate’s own complicated relationship with alcohol.

Having suffered from kidney failure at age three, and undergoing two kidney transplants in her life, she now avoids alcohol as much as possible.

This is Kate the day after her second transplant when she was 23. Image: Kate Kenyon

But it is not only for her own needs that Kate has sought to create a sober space in Aberdeen.

Aside from those aforementioned doubters, there has been a “huge” positive response to Sobr.

She adds: “I’ve had someone reach out and say their relative is an alcoholic, and they haven’t been able to go out with them in years, but now they finally can.

“I just think that is so special. And that’s the point of Sobr.

“It’s to give people who don’t usually drink or can’t drink an opportunity to go out, have a good night and socialise, without worrying that they are going to relapse or go against their religion.”

Plus, says Kate, her customers can avoid “alcohol’s detrimental effect on their health”.

Booze-free mocktails at Aberdeen’s first sober bar

The bar will sell alcohol-free cocktails, shots, wine, beer, cider and spirits, including Fife brand Feragaia and Aberdeen’s own Fierce Beer.

Critics of mocktails often refer to the argument that these drinks are more akin to juice.

To combat this, Kate and her team — including bar manager Hayden Geraghty — have crafted seven health-boosting or “functional” mocktails for Sobr Aberdeen.

Kate Kenyon alongside bar manager Hayden Geraghty. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The drinks include unique ingredients such as ginseng, ginkgo leaf, valerian, guayusa and more.

The Sentia Gaba Red mocktail is described as a “social booster”, and contains magnolia bark, passionflower and ashwagandha.

While Sentia Gaba Black is an energy booster.

There’s also the Three Spirit Livener mocktail, which includes schisandra and guayusa, a natural caffeine.

And others looking to get ready for rest can try the Three Spirit Nightcap, which contains valerian, which is intended to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep.

The dark green bar at Sobr Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Other drinks will include a cheesecake mocktail which will rotate weekly.

As for food, there will be nibbles served alongside drinks. Plus, snacks on the menu from nearby businesses Almondine and Pera Palace.

Sobr in Aberdeen is opening officially at 2pm on October 22.

The opening hours will be Wednesday to Saturday, 2pm to 10pm.

Conversation