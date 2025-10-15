EXCLUSIVE: First look at completed Sobr bar in Aberdeen ahead of opening next week

In a city where folk are fond of a drink or two, unique (and entirely booze-free) Aberdeen bar Sobr has raised a lot of eyebrows.

The new venue — the first of its kind in Scotland — is opening on Aberdeen’s stylish Thistle Street a week today.

And though some Granite City dwellers haven’t responded warmly to the plans from Aberdonian entrepreneur Kate Kenyon, she isn’t affected by the haters.

Sober bar has prompted ‘Marmite’ response

“We weren’t expecting it to take off as much as it has,” says Aberdeen born and bred Kate, “or cause such a stir.

“It is such a hot topic — and such a controversial one, apparently.

“I didn’t realise it would be such a Marmite situation — people either love it, or they hate it.”

The criticism for Sobr Aberdeen has centred on concerns that without alcohol, the venue will be more of a cafe than a bar.

Others simply don’t understand the need for a space free of the hard stuff.

“We’ve had a lot of comments saying it will be just another juice bar, just another cafe,” Kate tells me.

“And there are definitely going to be comments like that and people are going to be critical of it because it’s new. There is not a lot of understanding of it yet.

“But we do know that people are intrigued. Even if they aren’t a fan of what we’re doing, they’re probably still going to come along to know what it’s all about.

“And we’ve had so much positive feedback that it’s outweighed the negative.”

Look inside Aberdeen Sobr bar — now ready to open

After weeks of renovation, the space is ready to open next Wednesday, October 22.

Kate, with the help of designer Angela Shaw, joiners, painters and plumbers, has transformed the space into a colourful, fresh and vibrant bar space over the last two months.

“The kudos for this bar has to go to them,” adds Kate.

“I’ve been sat doing emails and coming up with the concept, but these are the people actually putting the work into the bar.

“The team have worked exceptionally hard and they are working around the clock.”

Now, the bar is ready to go for next week’s official opening.

The space sits 22, and there is a lover’s nook snug two-seater spot where you can get cosy.

The décor takes inspiration from all things vintage, with hints at an art deco style.

Key features include a colourful ostrich lamp (named Savannah), described as “Instagrammable”, and a sizeable mural at the back of the space.

Although Kate isn’t planning for any live music events at Sobr, she hopes to host book clubs, game nights, mums clubs, paint and sip events, run clubs and more.

“It’s not going to be obnoxious or pretentious,” she adds.

“We want people to feel comfortable, almost like they’re in someone else’s living room.

“We’re going for a very relaxed feel.”

The ‘special’ aim of Sobr Aberdeen opening soon

Sobr on 39 Thistle Street is inspired by Kate’s own complicated relationship with alcohol.

Having suffered from kidney failure at age three, and undergoing two kidney transplants in her life, she now avoids alcohol as much as possible.

But it is not only for her own needs that Kate has sought to create a sober space in Aberdeen.

Aside from those aforementioned doubters, there has been a “huge” positive response to Sobr.

She adds: “I’ve had someone reach out and say their relative is an alcoholic, and they haven’t been able to go out with them in years, but now they finally can.

“I just think that is so special. And that’s the point of Sobr.

“It’s to give people who don’t usually drink or can’t drink an opportunity to go out, have a good night and socialise, without worrying that they are going to relapse or go against their religion.”

Plus, says Kate, her customers can avoid “alcohol’s detrimental effect on their health”.

Booze-free mocktails at Aberdeen’s first sober bar

The bar will sell alcohol-free cocktails, shots, wine, beer, cider and spirits, including Fife brand Feragaia and Aberdeen’s own Fierce Beer.

Critics of mocktails often refer to the argument that these drinks are more akin to juice.

To combat this, Kate and her team — including bar manager Hayden Geraghty — have crafted seven health-boosting or “functional” mocktails for Sobr Aberdeen.

The drinks include unique ingredients such as ginseng, ginkgo leaf, valerian, guayusa and more.

The Sentia Gaba Red mocktail is described as a “social booster”, and contains magnolia bark, passionflower and ashwagandha.

While Sentia Gaba Black is an energy booster.

There’s also the Three Spirit Livener mocktail, which includes schisandra and guayusa, a natural caffeine.

And others looking to get ready for rest can try the Three Spirit Nightcap, which contains valerian, which is intended to reduce the time it takes to fall asleep.

Other drinks will include a cheesecake mocktail which will rotate weekly.

As for food, there will be nibbles served alongside drinks. Plus, snacks on the menu from nearby businesses Almondine and Pera Palace.

Sobr in Aberdeen is opening officially at 2pm on October 22.

The opening hours will be Wednesday to Saturday, 2pm to 10pm.