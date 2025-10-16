Review: Is Aberdeen’s booze-free bar Sobr worth the hype, and price?

Somewhere between my second or third booze-free cocktail, I decided Sobr Aberdeen is definitely the place for me.

A night out with no hangovers, no taxi fares, no coming out with tipsy and embarrassing remarks: it sounds like bliss to some, a horror show for others.

When we shared the news that Aberdonian Kate Kenyon was planning to open a sober bar in the city centre, social media users made their feelings known.

Many dissed the idea, asking what the point is of a bar that serves no booze.

And I’ve had family members, colleagues and friends share the same doubts.

However, I was keen to give the place a chance.

Last night, I was invited to a preview evening before Sobr opens next week.

Here’s what I, as P&J food and drink writer, thought of Scotland’s first sober bar.

It is a school night on Wednesday when I zip along to Thistle Street from the office for my first visit to the ready-to-go Sobr bar.

I was in the space back in August when it was a work in progress, meeting with Kate to hear all about her plans.

Now, seeing it fully renovated, I’m a little starstruck.

You step through a green curtain — think speakeasy vibes — and enter a truly glamorous scene.

It looks just like the artist impressions, better even. Walls drenched in a classy dark, green, with bright pink and green tones mingled in the artwork and even the furniture.

The seating, lighting, and the bar itself all continue that floral elegance.

Everything is so thoughtfully designed, with handbag hooks and really comfy bar stools.

Though the space is snug, it seats 22. The seating is fairly spread out so I don’t think it would feel cramped even with bigger numbers in there.

It is certainly Instagrammable — but is the menu up to scratch?

What are the drinks like at Sobr Aberdeen?

I was intrigued by the idea of Kate’s unique “functional” mocktails, which claim to offer various health benefits. Not only are you skipping the risks of the booze, they are supposedly healthier than other soft drinks.

We started off with a glass of wine, the Natureo 0.0% Muscat. Plus some lovely Almondine macarons which will be on the menu at Sobr too.

I’d recommend the white chocolate ones.

The wine is sweet and delicate, and will cost you roughly £6.50 in Sobr.

We also tried some lovely booze-free beer from Edinburgh’s Jump Ship Brewing.

I was more excited about the drinks made behind the bar at Sobr though.

We started off with a shot! My first ever non-alcoholic shot. And what an experience it was.

The Karma Bites Back shot — their take on the pickleback — was brilliant.

The kick you’d normally get from the booze comes from apple cider vinegar from Sour Power Vinegars, a business run by a passionate couple living in Montrose.

This was delicious, with the added excitement of knowing you’re getting something good for you gut when you take the shot — who knew that was possible?

This will cost you roughly £3.50.

How much are the mocktails at Sobr?

There has been a lot of chatter about overpriced mocktails and folk wondering if they are going to get ripped off at Sobr.

I, personally, don’t think you will be. I believe the prices are great, especially considering the quality of what you’re getting.

The mango and chilli margarita — our favourite drink of the night — costs just £7.50.

This combines Crossip Blazing Pineapple and Fresh Citrus (both alcohol-free spirits) with agave syrup, mango juice, chilli flakes and it’s topped with a fresh chilli.

This was the perfect balance of heat and sweet, and it didn’t blow my socks off.

It was a manageable, delicious heat, and I wanted to have ten more of them! The flavour wasn’t lacking because it didn’t have booze. It was still fab.

We also tried the Wild Eve aperitif. This featured Wild Eve “mood-enhancing” alcohol free spirit, strawberry syrup, lime juice, cranberry juice and a lemonade top.

This one will be priced between £10 and £15.

The spirit contains Ashwagandha, which is intended to reduce stress.

I’m not sure I felt the effects, but I did enjoy the drink. It was sweet, which was perfect for me. With a lovely, balanced fruitiness and a little tart kick as well.

Oh, and the menu will also feature wine and beer for dogs! No, we didn’t try these ones out.

Sobr Aberdeen review: How was it for someone who is actually sober?

For fellow attendee sober content creator Jade Auld, the offering was everything she’s been missing since she went sober back in 2021.

She runs Instagram account @scottishandsober inspiring others on their sobriety journey.

Jade, 36, tells me: “It’s so inclusive for the sober community in Aberdeen — it’s what we’ve been missing.

“It is the difference between going out for a date night and having to sit in bars that predominately serve alcohol with a couple of mocktail options, or coming here and having something that’s your safe space. ”

She adds: “The drinks we’ve tried tonight have been incredible.

“On hen weekends, I’ve been given shots before but it’s always something like apple juice.

“So it’s nice to have something that feels more special.”

And what did I think? I’m a member of Gen Z, who have as a whole been experimenting with sobriety. I have peers who have given up booze entirely.

It’s more normalised in my generation than others which have come before me, but that doesn’t mean that I am personally teetotal.

However, I’ve had nights out with no drink before and lived to tell the tale.

You’ll know my thoughts on the haters if you read my opinion piece back in August.

Nothing about last night was boring. There were still giggles, shots and silliness, despite not having a drop of alcohol.

To me at least, that’s proof that Sobr isn’t “pointless” as some on social media have argued.

Verdict on Sobr bar Aberdeen:

Sobr is an excellent new addition to Aberdeen’s nightlife scene. You don’t need to be drunk to have a good time, and here, you’ll feel safe while still enjoying yourself.

The bar opens on October 22, and I’d recommend that anyone — even those naysayers — head along for a night.

Just see what it’s like. Sobr, designed to be an inclusive space for all, doesn’t deserve to be the target for so much hate.

Scores:

Atmosphere: 4/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Drinks: 5/5