Diary of an Aberdeen shot girl: ‘We’re not ditsy girls who dress skimpy’

It’s not unusual for a night out with Aberdeen shot girl Charlotte Pearson to include hundreds of shots.

She’s not the one taking them, of course.

The shot girl, self-employed with Violet Inc. Promotions, works in various venues across the Granite City.

The 23-year-old spends her shifts serving shots to clubgoers, and looking out for people that might have had one too many.

During her four years in the role, she has met the likes of Love Island contestant Adam Collard and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Choriza May.

There are 400 self-employed shot sellers across Scotland and 70 in Aberdeen who work with Violet Inc. Promotions – here’s what it’s like to be one.

Charlotte completed two degrees while working as a shot girl

The flexibility is what drew 23-year-old Charlotte to the job originally.

Being able to pick and choose her shifts meant she only had to work when it suited her, all while studying at the University of Aberdeen.

She also tried it out with a friend who was already doing the job, which took away some of her nerves.

“We just wanted to try it out,” she says.

“And it turned out so great that I’m still in the role four years later.”

Charlotte started her job as a shot girl four years ago this November.

And during that time, she’s also completed two degrees at Aberdeen University.

“I was doing a Bachelors of Science in biochemistry at the time, and I graduated in that last year,” she says.

“Now, I’ve just completed my Masters of Science in precision medicine this year.

“So I’ve managed to do two degrees while doing this job.”

In the future, Charlotte hopes to go into a lab-based position or take part in further study.

The 23-year-old says that some people falsely assume that shot girls are “dumb”.

“I think people probably think that we’re dumb and ditsy,” she says.

“I mean obviously you’ve got my two degrees written down.

“And also two other shot girls I know did the exact same Masters degree as me.

“Most of us are at university or working towards advanced degrees, or in full-time work as well.

“But people are shocked when I tell them what I studied.

“There’s more than meets the eye. We’re saleswomen, you know?

“We’re all smart girls, who are using sales techniques and work professionally.”

Being a shot girl helped Charlotte overcome shyness

The role as a shot seller unsurprisingly involves a lot of talking to new people: not only potential customers, but staff at the bars and clubs as well.

Charlotte can be deployed out to a number of different venues across the city, meaning she has to get to know the new teams each shift.

This was a nerve-wracking prospect for Charlotte, who was a shy 19-year-old when she first took on the position.

“I was quite shy when I started,” admits Charlotte.

“I was only 19, and I didn’t have much experience speaking to new people.

“Obviously you go to many different venues, so you’re meeting new people – the staff and managers.

“That was a bit daunting, but it has really helped me build up my confidence since then.”

So what does Charlotte love most about her job as a shot girl?

She tells me: “It’s such a fun, fast-paced and energetic environment; I really do like that.

“And now I love how social it is.

“It’s so fun to bounce off the other girls and tell each other stories from the night.”

Shots galore and Love Island mishap

It’s certainly a full-on gig, with Charlotte selling as many as 460 shots once in a single Saturday night.

And for full day events like May Day, she says the number of shots sold can get into the thousands for some shot girls.

“There’s a bit of friendly competition about the number of shots we sell,” she says.

“I think that’s good as well because it persuades you to sell more.

“We definitely set targets for ourselves.”

And there have been plenty of interesting encounters over the years, says Charlotte.

She met English television personality and Love Island star Adam Collard in May 2023.

Adam bumped into Charlotte’s colleague, spilling some of the shots — but he was nice enough to buy some shots to make up for it.

In her job, Charlotte has also been lucky enough to meet Spanish-British drag queen Choriza May.

‘We make sure they’re safe’

But it isn’t all glitz and glamour and British TV icons, says Charlotte.

The shot girl role could even be likened to a street pastor, she says. Out there on the dancefloors in Aberdeen’s clubs and bars, Charlotte is always on the lookout for anyone who might need some assistance.

“If someone’s drunk, we want to make sure that they’re safe,” she tells me.

“So we wouldn’t be pushing sales on someone that’s obviously had too many.

“We’d look for the obvious signs: if they’re slurring their words, or stumbling.

“We make sure that they’re not alone, and that they’ve got their friends to support them.

“And we would tell the bar staff and security too, so they can help take care of them.

“We definitely keep an eye out for people, and if there’s any situations where people need help, we get involved in that as well.”

As for any inappropriate behaviour or flirting from clubgoers, Charlotte says: “I think I’m pretty good at just shutting that down straight away.

“If someone thinks that, it’s such a misconception about shot girls.

“That’s not what we do. We’re just the same as a member of the bar staff.

“I feel like with every customer service job, you get rude people sometimes.

“If you’re really bubbly and happy, you can turn that around.

“And that can make the situation better overall.”

Being a shot girl involves tackling a range of other misconceptions too, admits Charlotte.

“Some people think that shot girls wear skimpy outfits,” she adds.

“That’s definitely not the case.

“Our outfits are midi dresses that are high-neck as well.

“It’s more classy, you know?

“We choose the outfits ourselves so that we’re wearing what we’re comfortable with.

“The misconceptions are definitely frustrating. We’re just like the bar staff, but we’re out in front of the bar.

“We’re just trying to sell drinks and make sure people have a good time.”

