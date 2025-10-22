Bert Fowlie Butcher in Strichen celebrates 70 years with generous donation to local GP

Hebbie Fowlie’s life has been all about butchery since he was 16, and he started working at his dad, Bert Fowlie’s butcher shop in Strichen.

He took over the business at 25 when his dad retired in 1982, and since then he has made it his mission to support the Aberdeenshire village.

Over the years, the business has grown arms and legs.

They have added unique meat dishes to their remit, plus bakery products including pies, sausage rolls, cheesecakes and trifles.

The Bert Fowlie team now supply between 60 and 70 local shops and garages from Elgin to Portlethen.

They also provide meat for local fishermen to keep them fed out on the water.

“We’re very well supported by the village, and outlying villages as well,” says Hebbie.

“You don’t actually realise how many people you’re feeding in a day — then you see the amount of stuff that’s going out.”

The family business is now run by Hebbie’s daughter, Donna and son, Gavin.

His grandsons are also helping out with the business now too, with Aaron working on his apprenticeship and Scott assisting at the weekends.

Though Hebbie has retired, he still nips down to the shop frequently to help out.

‘We’ve been serving generations now’ at Strichen butcher

After such a long time at the heart of the Aberdeenshire village, the team are delighted to have customers that span seven decades.

“We’ve been serving generations now,” adds Hebbie.

“Because you were serving their grandmothers, their mothers, now them.”

So how does it feel for Hebbie to have such reliable customers year on year?

“It’s really good — but obviously we have to work at it,” he continues.

“We don’t take anything for granted.

“So we keep the products tip top and varied, everything’s as fresh as we can make it.

“We give people good quality — and that’s all there is to it.”

And it isn’t just locals who support the Strichen butcher’s shop.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Bert Fowlie Butcher took home the prize for Scottish Butcher of the Year at the Butcher’s Shop of the Year awards.

“It felt amazing, to be honest,” says Hebbie.

“You’re among different butchers who are bigger businesses in Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“To win it first time was brilliant, the second time was crazy, and the third time was just daft like. It felt pretty good as a wee family business.”

Hebbie wanted to give something back to Strichen

For Hebbie, Strichen will always hold a special place in his heart.

Even after a holiday to Australia and New Zealand, he tells me his favourite view was the one you get coming down the brae from Mintlaw.

“The best place I saw was my own village coming back into it — it’s home,” he says.

I ask Hebbie what his hopes are for the next 70 years of Bert Fowlie Butcher.

“I’d like us to keep consolidating what we’ve got, keep the good products and variation going,” he says.

“We’ve been very lucky with the business.

“We’d still like to be here in 70 years’ time.”

It was a no-brainer for Hebbie and the team to want to give something back to the village that has supported the family business over seven decades now.

“It’s just about being a nice guy, I suppose,” he says.

“The village and the local area has done a lot to support us.”

After Hebbie’s father, Bert, passed away due to heart problems in 2015, the butcher’s shop donated two defibrillators to the village.

This year, the team wanted to help out the locals again, so Hebbie got in touch to ask what they might need.

The doctor’s surgery suggested an ECG machine and Bert Fowlie Butcher supplied Central Buchan Medical Practice with one last week.

“So instead of having a 70th anniversary party for the butcher’s shop,” explains Hebbie, “we’d rather give the money back.

“And then someone will get the good of it.”