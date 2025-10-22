Bert Fowlie Butcher in Strichen celebrates 70 years with generous donation to local GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Bert Fowlie Butcher in Strichen celebrates 70 years with generous donation to local GP

Instead of hosting a party to celebrate 70 years of the butcher's shop, the family butchery donated to the local community instead.

Hebbie Fowlie recently retired from Bert Fowlie Butcher in Strichen which has been running for 70 years this year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Hebbie Fowlie’s life has been all about butchery since he was 16, and he started working at his dad, Bert Fowlie’s butcher shop in Strichen.

He took over the business at 25 when his dad retired in 1982, and since then he has made it his mission to support the Aberdeenshire village.

Over the years, the business has grown arms and legs.

They have added unique meat dishes to their remit, plus bakery products including pies, sausage rolls, cheesecakes and trifles.

Some of the unique items available in the counter at the butcher’s shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Bert Fowlie team now supply between 60 and 70 local shops and garages from Elgin to Portlethen.

They also provide meat for local fishermen to keep them fed out on the water.

“We’re very well supported by the village, and outlying villages as well,” says Hebbie.

“You don’t actually realise how many people you’re feeding in a day — then you see the amount of stuff that’s going out.”

The family business is now run by Hebbie’s daughter, Donna and son, Gavin.

His grandsons are also helping out with the business now too, with Aaron working on his apprenticeship and Scott assisting at the weekends.

Though Hebbie has retired, he still nips down to the shop frequently to help out.

‘We’ve been serving generations now’ at Strichen butcher

After such a long time at the heart of the Aberdeenshire village, the team are delighted to have customers that span seven decades.

“We’ve been serving generations now,” adds Hebbie.

“Because you were serving their grandmothers, their mothers, now them.”

Hebbie Fowlie, retired butcher at Bert Fowlie family butcher. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

So how does it feel for Hebbie to have such reliable customers year on year?

“It’s really good — but obviously we have to work at it,” he continues.

“We don’t take anything for granted.

“So we keep the products tip top and varied, everything’s as fresh as we can make it.

“We give people good quality — and that’s all there is to it.”

And it isn’t just locals who support the Strichen butcher’s shop.

The interior of the butcher’s shop. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Bert Fowlie Butcher took home the prize for Scottish Butcher of the Year at the Butcher’s Shop of the Year awards.

“It felt amazing, to be honest,” says Hebbie.

“You’re among different butchers who are bigger businesses in Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“To win it first time was brilliant, the second time was crazy, and the third time was just daft like. It felt pretty good as a wee family business.”

Hebbie wanted to give something back to Strichen

For Hebbie, Strichen will always hold a special place in his heart.

Even after a holiday to Australia and New Zealand, he tells me his favourite view was the one you get coming down the brae from Mintlaw.

“The best place I saw was my own village coming back into it — it’s home,” he says.

I ask Hebbie what his hopes are for the next 70 years of Bert Fowlie Butcher.

“I’d like us to keep consolidating what we’ve got, keep the good products and variation going,” he says.

“We’ve been very lucky with the business.

“We’d still like to be here in 70 years’ time.”

Hebbie alongside two other generations of his family, presenting the ECG Machine to Alan Craighead of Central Buchan Medical Practice.

It was a no-brainer for Hebbie and the team to want to give something back to the village that has supported the family business over seven decades now.

“It’s just about being a nice guy, I suppose,” he says.

“The village and the local area has done a lot to support us.”

After Hebbie’s father, Bert, passed away due to heart problems in 2015, the butcher’s shop donated two defibrillators to the village.

This year, the team wanted to help out the locals again, so Hebbie got in touch to ask what they might need.

The doctor’s surgery suggested an ECG machine and Bert Fowlie Butcher supplied Central Buchan Medical Practice with one last week.

“So instead of having a 70th anniversary party for the butcher’s shop,” explains Hebbie, “we’d rather give the money back.

“And then someone will get the good of it.”

Conversation