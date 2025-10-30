School dinners review: We try food served to primary pupils in Aberdeen – is it any good?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

School dinners review: We try food served to primary pupils in Aberdeen – is it any good?

Food and drink journalists Joanna and Karla headed to Stoneywood School in Aberdeen try out primary school dinners.

Joanna and Karla travelled back to their school days to try out what primary school kids are being served these days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Joanna and Karla travelled back to their school days to try out what primary school kids are being served these days. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

Do you have good memories of your school dinners?

It might have involved classics like turkey twizzlers and old school cake.

Now, things have moved on a bit, and schools like Stoneywood School are serving an improved nutrition-focused menu to kids in Aberdeen.

Dinner lady Shona Sinclair served up our meals on the iconic colourful trays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But what exactly are kids being served every day, and how does it taste?

We travelled back to our school days this week to find out.

Here’s what we thought on our Aberdeen school dinners review.

What are kids actually being served at Aberdeen primary schools?

The menu works on a four-week rota system across Aberdeen City Council schools, so there’s a lot of variety in what the kids are being served.

Each week, there’s a meat-free day and there are also vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options every day.

The canteen area at Stoneywood School in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The dishes only contain a certain amount of salt and sugar too, and feature a great deal of locally-sourced ingredients that adhere to Food for Life Scotland regulations.

The options on offer aren’t anything like what Karla and I had for school dinners — Karla notably recalls hot dogs were a recurring feature.

Aberdeen school dinners review: up first – steak pie

The steak pie served at Stoneywood School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The first dish we try at Stoneywood School is steak pie.

This is served with kids’ choice of veg, and they get to have a dessert and/or fruit with it too. The kids can also get salad, milk, water and cheese and biscuits.

Karla and I tucked into the steak pie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The steak pie had a decent amount of meat to it, and it was pretty tender too.

We were both a fan of the flaky pastry as well. Though there wasn’t a huge amount of pastry, we did need to remind ourselves this for P1-7 children.

The steak pie was a top dish for us. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The steak pie didn’t taste bland, which we were a little worried about when we heard about the low salt in these dishes. The gravy was flavourful, and packed with nicely softened carrot cubes.

I’d order this in a restaurant and be happy with it, honestly. Lucky primary school kids!

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

What did we think of the veggie lasagne and pea protein cookie?

Next up is an option for kids that don’t fancy something hot.

The chicken mayo sandwich, served with veg and a slice of watermelon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s a simple chicken mayonnaise sandwich.

You can’t really go wrong with this. There was a decent distribution of chicken mayo in the sarnie, though the bread was slightly dry.

Karla, who isn’t a sandwich fan, braved a bite for the review.

We tried out the chicken mayo sandwiches. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

She thought the chicken, wrapped in a smooth coat of mayo, was nice and tender.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 3/5

The other hot dish we tried was a vegetarian Mediterranean lasagne.

The Mediterranean lasagne. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

I have to admit that neither of us fell in love with this dish.

The veg itself was tasty, but for me the pasta sheets were a little too al dente.

Joanna: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Lastly, we tried an item that schools in Aberdeen are very proud of.

The intriguing pea protein cookie is a concept intended to get more veg into primary pupils’ diets.

It certainly looks the part of a regular chocolate cookie, but how does it taste?

The pea protein cookies look just like a regular chocolate cookie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

We were admittedly sceptical, but these taste really good.

The cookie has quite a crumbly texture, so I was worried it would taste dry. But it was very moist actually.

We were sceptical about the cookies at first. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The chunks of peas give a sense of chocolate chips, and it doesn’t taste like it is packed with veggies.

I’d have been happy with this cookie, and it’s nice to know it is boosting nutrition too.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Aberdeen school dinners review verdict:

It was certainly a dose of nostalgia to step back into a school canteen. We enjoyed perching on the wee chairs, and eating the food off the trays.

What impressed us the most about the food is the effort the teams put into the meals every morning.

Back in my primary school days, the food definitely didn’t taste freshly made.

Did Karla and I enjoy our trip back to our school days? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Although we weren’t the biggest fans of the lasagne, the steak pie was great.

School dinners might not win any Michelin stars, but they are tasty, filling and nutritious.

Plus, they are a sign of a great deal of effort from the passionate kitchen team.

Read our other Taste Tests:

Conversation