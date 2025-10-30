School dinners review: We try food served to primary pupils in Aberdeen – is it any good?

Do you have good memories of your school dinners?

It might have involved classics like turkey twizzlers and old school cake.

Now, things have moved on a bit, and schools like Stoneywood School are serving an improved nutrition-focused menu to kids in Aberdeen.

But what exactly are kids being served every day, and how does it taste?

We travelled back to our school days this week to find out.

Here’s what we thought on our Aberdeen school dinners review.

What are kids actually being served at Aberdeen primary schools?

The menu works on a four-week rota system across Aberdeen City Council schools, so there’s a lot of variety in what the kids are being served.

Each week, there’s a meat-free day and there are also vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options every day.

The dishes only contain a certain amount of salt and sugar too, and feature a great deal of locally-sourced ingredients that adhere to Food for Life Scotland regulations.

The options on offer aren’t anything like what Karla and I had for school dinners — Karla notably recalls hot dogs were a recurring feature.

Aberdeen school dinners review: up first – steak pie

The first dish we try at Stoneywood School is steak pie.

This is served with kids’ choice of veg, and they get to have a dessert and/or fruit with it too. The kids can also get salad, milk, water and cheese and biscuits.

The steak pie had a decent amount of meat to it, and it was pretty tender too.

We were both a fan of the flaky pastry as well. Though there wasn’t a huge amount of pastry, we did need to remind ourselves this for P1-7 children.

The steak pie didn’t taste bland, which we were a little worried about when we heard about the low salt in these dishes. The gravy was flavourful, and packed with nicely softened carrot cubes.

I’d order this in a restaurant and be happy with it, honestly. Lucky primary school kids!

Joanna: 5/5

Karla: 5/5

What did we think of the veggie lasagne and pea protein cookie?

Next up is an option for kids that don’t fancy something hot.

It’s a simple chicken mayonnaise sandwich.

You can’t really go wrong with this. There was a decent distribution of chicken mayo in the sarnie, though the bread was slightly dry.

Karla, who isn’t a sandwich fan, braved a bite for the review.

She thought the chicken, wrapped in a smooth coat of mayo, was nice and tender.

Joanna: 3.5/5

Karla: 3/5

The other hot dish we tried was a vegetarian Mediterranean lasagne.

I have to admit that neither of us fell in love with this dish.

The veg itself was tasty, but for me the pasta sheets were a little too al dente.

Joanna: 3/5

Karla: 3.5/5

Lastly, we tried an item that schools in Aberdeen are very proud of.

The intriguing pea protein cookie is a concept intended to get more veg into primary pupils’ diets.

It certainly looks the part of a regular chocolate cookie, but how does it taste?

We were admittedly sceptical, but these taste really good.

The cookie has quite a crumbly texture, so I was worried it would taste dry. But it was very moist actually.

The chunks of peas give a sense of chocolate chips, and it doesn’t taste like it is packed with veggies.

I’d have been happy with this cookie, and it’s nice to know it is boosting nutrition too.

Joanna: 4/5

Karla: 4.5/5

Aberdeen school dinners review verdict:

It was certainly a dose of nostalgia to step back into a school canteen. We enjoyed perching on the wee chairs, and eating the food off the trays.

What impressed us the most about the food is the effort the teams put into the meals every morning.

Back in my primary school days, the food definitely didn’t taste freshly made.

Although we weren’t the biggest fans of the lasagne, the steak pie was great.

School dinners might not win any Michelin stars, but they are tasty, filling and nutritious.

Plus, they are a sign of a great deal of effort from the passionate kitchen team.

