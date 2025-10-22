Kemnay Farm Shop reopening this Friday, as owner Michelle says ‘use us or you will lose us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Kemnay Farm Shop reopening this Friday, as owner Michelle says ‘use us or you will lose us’

Michelle Clark, who runs Kemnay Farm Shop, has urged locals to 'use it or lose it' when it comes to her farm shop.

Michelle Clark who runs Kemnay Farm Shop. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Michelle Clark who runs Kemnay Farm Shop. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
By Joanna Bremner

Michelle Clark, who runs Kemnay Farm Shop in Aberdeenshire, is gearing up for reopening this Friday on a “smaller scale”.

Michelle, who has been running the farm shop with her husband Steven since 2019, made the “really difficult decision” to close in August this year.

Two months on and after a bit of soul-searching, Michelle is delighted to be reopening Kemnay Farm Shop this week.

The farm shop will only be open on Friday and Saturday going forward, between 8am and 3pm.

Kemnay Farm Shop pictured back in 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“I really missed it,” Michelle, 57, told The Press and Journal.

“I missed the girls, I missed the customers coming in and having a chat — I just missed it all.

“But I knew that I had to do it on a smaller scale so that I can manage it and still have a work-life balance.”

Why did Kemnay Farm Shop close in August?

Kemnay Farm Shop, popular for home bakes, meat pies and cooked breakfast, closed on August 30.

Michelle says this was due to a number of factors.

The closure of Scotbeef’s Inverurie abattoir had an impact, forcing the business to transport cattle to Grantown-on-Spey.

Various rising costs also made things difficult for Michelle and her husband, Steven.

“There was the National Insurance hike, wages going up, electric going up – just everything going up,” she adds.

Some fully loaded pies at Kemnay Farm Shop. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“And we weren’t that busy through the week, Monday to Thursday, because people didn’t have money to spend.

“Plus, I hadn’t had any time off. So it was all just getting a bit too much, and I wanted to get off that hamster wheel and stop for a while.

“I wanted to think things through and decide how we could move forward.

“I always knew I didn’t want it to shut completely, but I didn’t know how I was going to make it work for myself.

“So we are hoping that just working on a Friday and Saturday, we will be busy on these days and that will keep us going.”

‘Use us or lose us’ says Kemnay Farm Shop boss

Customers can still expect the Kemnay Farm Shop favourites, but the offering will be more limited.

You will be able to buy home bakes like scones and traybakes, as well as burgers, ready meals, soup, pies, sausages and more.

The tearooms will remain closed but there will be a small seating area downstairs where customers can enjoy their takeaway food, including coffees and the popular cooked breakfasts.

The popular cooked breakfasts at Kemnay Farm Shop. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Plus, the shop will sell some local jams, honey and chutneys too.

Michelle and her team are looking forward to the reopening, and are in the process of giving the farm shop a fresh lick of paint ahead of Friday.

“I’m really excited about it,” Michelle adds.

“It will be fine to see everyone coming back through the door again.

“I’ve had lots of lovely messages from folk saying they are excited to see us back.”

Michelle in Kemnay Farm Shop which is reopening. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

I ask Michelle if she has a message to customers who have supported her.

“You’ve got to use us or you will lose us,” she says.

“Now more than ever, it’s true.

“And that goes for any small business.

“We’ve got to start using our small, local businesses as much as possible, because the costs are killing us.”

