Kemnay Farm Shop reopening this Friday, as owner Michelle says ‘use us or you will lose us’

Michelle Clark, who runs Kemnay Farm Shop in Aberdeenshire, is gearing up for reopening this Friday on a “smaller scale”.

Michelle, who has been running the farm shop with her husband Steven since 2019, made the “really difficult decision” to close in August this year.

Two months on and after a bit of soul-searching, Michelle is delighted to be reopening Kemnay Farm Shop this week.

The farm shop will only be open on Friday and Saturday going forward, between 8am and 3pm.

“I really missed it,” Michelle, 57, told The Press and Journal.

“I missed the girls, I missed the customers coming in and having a chat — I just missed it all.

“But I knew that I had to do it on a smaller scale so that I can manage it and still have a work-life balance.”

Why did Kemnay Farm Shop close in August?

Kemnay Farm Shop, popular for home bakes, meat pies and cooked breakfast, closed on August 30.

Michelle says this was due to a number of factors.

The closure of Scotbeef’s Inverurie abattoir had an impact, forcing the business to transport cattle to Grantown-on-Spey.

Various rising costs also made things difficult for Michelle and her husband, Steven.

“There was the National Insurance hike, wages going up, electric going up – just everything going up,” she adds.

“And we weren’t that busy through the week, Monday to Thursday, because people didn’t have money to spend.

“Plus, I hadn’t had any time off. So it was all just getting a bit too much, and I wanted to get off that hamster wheel and stop for a while.

“I wanted to think things through and decide how we could move forward.

“I always knew I didn’t want it to shut completely, but I didn’t know how I was going to make it work for myself.

“So we are hoping that just working on a Friday and Saturday, we will be busy on these days and that will keep us going.”

‘Use us or lose us’ says Kemnay Farm Shop boss

Customers can still expect the Kemnay Farm Shop favourites, but the offering will be more limited.

You will be able to buy home bakes like scones and traybakes, as well as burgers, ready meals, soup, pies, sausages and more.

The tearooms will remain closed but there will be a small seating area downstairs where customers can enjoy their takeaway food, including coffees and the popular cooked breakfasts.

Plus, the shop will sell some local jams, honey and chutneys too.

Michelle and her team are looking forward to the reopening, and are in the process of giving the farm shop a fresh lick of paint ahead of Friday.

“I’m really excited about it,” Michelle adds.

“It will be fine to see everyone coming back through the door again.

“I’ve had lots of lovely messages from folk saying they are excited to see us back.”

I ask Michelle if she has a message to customers who have supported her.

“You’ve got to use us or you will lose us,” she says.

“Now more than ever, it’s true.

“And that goes for any small business.

“We’ve got to start using our small, local businesses as much as possible, because the costs are killing us.”

