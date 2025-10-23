Sobr Aberdeen opening day: What did first customers at sober bar think?

Talk of the town Aberdeen bar Sobr opened yesterday afternoon on the city’s Thistle Street.

The bar — serving no alcohol — has divided opinion among Aberdonians, drumming up a lot of support, but also some criticism.

After kidney failure at a young age, and two kidney transplants, Sobr founder Kate Kenyon has to limit her alcohol intake for health reasons.

The new bar is a space for others like her, and anyone else who wants a place to congregate in the evening without alcohol.

Others, though, have questioned the need for such a venue in the Granite City.

Here’s what customers had to say on Sobr bar’s opening day.

Sobr bar discussed ‘very positively’ in Aberdeen AA groups

Some of the first customers at the unique venue included 23-year-old Lennon Mcandrew, an electrical engineering student at North East Scotland College.

Lennon, who is five months sober, says the alcohol-free bar is well-suited to those in his position.

He says: “I thought it was brilliant to have a sober bar. Just to have a bar experience without the drink is so nice. So I’m excited for this.

“Since I’ve been sober, I’ve gone into a bar maybe three times, just to get used to it without drinking. But this is a much easier environment to handle.”

“I think this will be a very big benefit to other sober people,” he adds.

“I go to Alcoholics Anonymous and people in my groups have been speaking about this place for a while, very positively.”

Lennon’s pal, 23-year-old Cameron Longmuir, is happy about the new venue too.

Cameron, a customer assistant at Asda, adds: “I’ve been friends with Lennon for around 10 years. And once we were old enough, our way of socialising has always involved drinking.

“Since he’s gone sober, it’s difficult to find the same kind of setting without alcohol being around.

“This is a perfect place to go if we want to socialise in the same way that we used to, without it being the same kind of environment that might be a bit more of a struggle for him.”

‘Don’t knock it till you try it’ says former Sobr bar doubter

There are other customers filtering in and out of Sobr, trying out the range of alcohol-free drinks on offer. Several tables have been reserved on opening night too.

Damian Wathern, a 43-year-old conductor for ScotRail, admits he had his doubts about the new bar.

“I was very, very sceptical,” he adds.

“I was dragging my feet somewhat.

“I’m a Guinness drinker, I drink cocktails, I can drink and drink.

“But you know what? I’ve had a couple of non-alcoholic beers and cocktails here, and it’s been lovely.

“The staff are great and friendly.

“So really: don’t knock it till you try it.”

Damian was there alongside AJ Wathern, who doesn’t drink because it interferes with her medication.

“I stopped drinking around February, because it got to a point where if I had a drink, I couldn’t take a pain killer.

“So I made the decision that I’d rather have the option to not be in pain.

“Everywhere I go, I usually just have to drink lemonade.

“Here, I’ve been able to have two cocktails!”

What did other Sobr customers have to say?

Debbie Thornton, founder of Sea Biscuit Sauna at Aberdeen beach, was also there on Sobr opening day.

She tells me: “I don’t have a gall bladder, so I haven’t had a drink for about 10 years.

“My body just doesn’t process alcohol.

“I don’t like the atmosphere of people who are drunk, I don’t like their energy.

“But I like having a cocktail if it’s non-alcoholic.

“If you go to a normal bar, you get offered juice, or Appletiser.

“So this place is ticking all the boxes for me.”

Lauren Reid, founder of Lolo and Co on Aberdeen’s Union Street was there alongside influencer Taylor-Ann Robinson.

Both Lauren, 28, and Taylor, 24, suffer from rheumatoid arthritis.

“When we drink, it really flares up our symptoms,” explains Taylor.

“So to have this place is amazing. And we’ve come after work, we’re both driving. It’s nice to be able to relax and have a drink without having to actually drink alcohol.”

