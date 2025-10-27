I tasted the menu at Inverness’ new Pasha Turkish Kitchen – is it worth a visit?

As someone born and raised in Southern Europe, I do sometimes miss Mediterranean cuisine.

So, when I learned that a new Turkish restaurant had opened in Inverness, I thought I’d check it out.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen recently opened its doors on Queensgate, at the heart of the Highland capital.

Owner Shaba Ali said he wants to “look after locals” and “intrigue” them by offering good quality food for cheap prices.

From Tuesday to Friday, the restaurant is offering a two-course lunch deal, a starter and a main, for just £10.95.

As this seemed too good to be true, I decided to give it a go.

How was the food at new Inverness restaurant Pasha Turkish Kitchen?

It was a cold and rainy day, so it was nice to receive a warm welcome at the restaurant.

Located at the former premises of Aspendos, it has undergone full renovation.

The decoration is elegant, yet simple, with wood dining tables and comfy chairs spread across the spacious establishment.

Something that struck me was that there were more napkins on the table than you would normally expect, with each customer having three.

The owner explained that the second one is for serving the water and drying your lips after drinking, while the third one is for the nose.

Once seated, he recommended that I have the calamari as starter.

The squid was served with a generous salad and tartare sauce.

The dish was nicely presented and most importantly, delicious.

The seafood tasted fresh and the tartar sauce light, yet creamy.

Was the main as good as the starter?

After the great starter, it was time to see if the main dish was up to scratch.

Mr Ali suggested I try the lamb iskender, and since his first recommendation was good, I thought it’d be silly not to follow it again.

These are prime cuts of lamb fillets, grilled over charcoal, topped with yoghurt and tomato sauce.

It was also served with rice and couscous.

The meat was tender and paired beautifully with the yoghurt and the tomato sauce.

Not to mention it was really filling.

After eating the last bite, I could barely move out of my chair.

Verdict: Is Pasha Turkish Kitchen worth visiting?

I was really impressed by my meal at Pasha Turkish Kitchen.

The food was of great quality and the portions were big, which is always a pretty good combination.

I think paying just over £10 for a two-course lunch that good is definitely worth it.

It is probably one of the best, if not the best, lunch deals in the city.

I really want to go back, and next time, try other dishes.

Scores:

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5

