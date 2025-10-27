I tasted the menu at Inverness’ new Pasha Turkish Kitchen – is it worth a visit?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I tasted the menu at Inverness’ new Pasha Turkish Kitchen – is it worth a visit?

Reporter Alberto Lejarraga had lunch at the new Turkish restaurant a few days after its opening night.

I tried the lunch deal, which includes a starter and a main. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

As someone born and raised in Southern Europe, I do sometimes miss Mediterranean cuisine.

So, when I learned that a new Turkish restaurant had opened in Inverness, I thought I’d check it out.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen recently opened its doors on Queensgate, at the heart of the Highland capital.

Owner Shaba Ali said he wants to “look after locals” and “intrigue” them by offering good quality food for cheap prices.

From Tuesday to Friday, the restaurant is offering a two-course lunch deal, a starter and a main, for just £10.95.

As this seemed too good to be true, I decided to give it a go.

How was the food at new Inverness restaurant Pasha Turkish Kitchen?

It was a cold and rainy day, so it was nice to receive a warm welcome at the restaurant.

Located at the former premises of Aspendos, it has undergone full renovation.

The decoration is elegant, yet simple, with wood dining tables and comfy chairs spread across the spacious establishment.

The restaurant has undergone a full renovation. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Something that struck me was that there were more napkins on the table than you would normally expect, with each customer having three.

The owner explained that the second one is for serving the water and drying your lips after drinking, while the third one is for the nose.

Once seated, he recommended that I have the calamari as starter.

The calamari was really good. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

The squid was served with a generous salad and tartare sauce.

The dish was nicely presented and most importantly, delicious.

The seafood tasted fresh and the tartar sauce light, yet creamy.

Was the main as good as the starter?

After the great starter, it was time to see if the main dish was up to scratch.

Mr Ali suggested I try the lamb iskender, and since his first recommendation was good, I thought it’d be silly not to follow it again.

These are prime cuts of lamb fillets, grilled over charcoal, topped with yoghurt and tomato sauce.

The main dish at Pasha Turkish Kitchen in Inverness was impressive. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

It was also served with rice and couscous.

The meat was tender and paired beautifully with the yoghurt and the tomato sauce.

Not to mention it was really filling.

After eating the last bite, I could barely move out of my chair.

Verdict: Is Pasha Turkish Kitchen worth visiting?

I was really impressed by my meal at Pasha Turkish Kitchen.

The food was of great quality and the portions were big, which is always a pretty good combination.

Pasha Turkish Kitchen Inverness recently opened on Queensgate. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

I think paying just over £10 for a two-course lunch that good is definitely worth it.

It is probably one of the best, if not the best, lunch deals in the city.

I really want to go back, and next time, try other dishes.

Scores: 

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 5/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

