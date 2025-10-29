Murtle Market Aberdeen: How is ‘life-affirming’ Camphill Community shop and cafe going one year on?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

Murtle Market Aberdeen: How is ‘life-affirming’ Camphill Community shop and cafe going one year on?

Murtle Market, a new cafe and shop, is all about providing "dignity and respect" for residents with additional support needs.

Martin Alfred, operations lead at Camphill Schools at Murtle Market, Bieldside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Martin Alfred, operations lead at Camphill Schools at Murtle Market, Bieldside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

At Murtle Market in Aberdeen, you can enjoy a mug of tea made by a Camphill School resident — both the tea itself, and the beautiful handmade mug it comes in.

The cafe and shop, which opened last November, is intended to showcase the work done by residents across Camphill School Aberdeen (CSA).

For these residents with complex additional needs, seeing their crafts, pottery, bakes and hand-picked veg on the shelves, is “life-affirming”.

That’s according to Martin Alfred, operations lead at CSA.

“The impact on the children and young people is tremendously positive,” he adds.

Muffins and other bakes from Murtle Market, Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“It’s very reassuring for them and life-affirming.

“They feel they are making a difference, not just to people who support them, but the general public are impressed with what they are doing too.”

What to expect at Murtle Market, Aberdeen

Murtle Market took roughly one year to renovate.

Murtle Market’s renovation took roughly one year. Image: DC Thomson Design Team/Murtle Market

The building was previously used as a bookshop, but since the renovation and extension last year, it is now a refreshed cafe and shop space.

Here, you can get a variety of fresh vegetables, many of which the residents grow and pick in the organic garden at Murtle Estate.

The bright cafe space was fitted by Callum Barrack, who also designed Figment on Fountainhall Road. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

There are homemade bakes and bread, plus a range of different items crafted by Camphill students, including seasonal felted items, coasters, magnets, woven textiles, woodcarvings, candles, cards and more.

Even the sleeves for the takeaway coffee cups are painted by Camphill students.

You can also buy sandwiches and wraps from The Bread Maker here. Plus Mackie’s ice cream, meat from local butchers, Connage cheeses, snacks and much more.

Onions from Murtle Estate’s organic garden. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Bakes on offer include muffins, empire biscuits, millioniare slice and various cakes.

There is also an extensive refillery station for pasta, rice, bread, spices, nuts, cereals and more.

Murtle Market builds ‘confidence and resilience’ for Camphill residents

Though only a handful of students currently work in the cafe, there are at least 50 involved in the process.

They deliver fresh veg to the shop, bake traybakes and bread, mould the mugs and plates your food is served on and of course create the countless crafts too.

The residents make a range of crafts to sell at Murtle Market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It is rewarding for the residents to see their products on sale in the shop, says Martin.

“It builds their confidence and resilience, because they are getting that reassurance from customers,” he adds.

Handmade spooky crafts at Murtle Market. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“And then they can see that they can be at the till and more independent, and the big, bad world is not so scary as it seems.”

Murtle Market also provides an opportunity for the people of Aberdeen to meet CSA residents and volunteers.

Cafe manager Gwyn McIntosh and Martin Alfred at Murtle Market, Bieldside. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Martin adds: “Having this space is an engagement point for Camphill and the wider community.

“We can meet each other here, get to know each other and support each other.”

Further reading

Conversation