Full list of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire restaurants with top AA and Michelin accolades

More than 10 restaurants across the region hold AA Rosettes or Michelin Stars.

Graham Mitchell at his Tarragon restaurant in Rosemount. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Dozens of restaurants across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire hold prestigious accolades in recognition of their high standards.

More than 10 venues in the region carry AA Rosettes or Michelin Stars, having been honoured over recent years.

The AA Rosette Restaurants scheme recognises restaurants for their culinary excellence, with five AA Rosettes regarded as the “pinnacle of British dining”.

Meanwhile, Michelin Stars are awarded to restaurants based on the quality of their food and the skills of their chef.

Michelin Guide and AA Rosette restaurants in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

There are three levels – one, two or three Michelin Stars – with three the highest and awarded to restaurants where cooking is “elevated to an art form”.

Venues with a “high standard of cooking” can also be included in the Michelin Guide, which also has a Bib Gourmand award for those offering “great value”.

With several restaurants recognised following recent rounds of awards, The Press and Journal has compiled a list of all the venues that now hold accolades under either scheme.

Aberdeen

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Tarragon restaurant.
Tarragon restaurant. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Tarragon, located on Rosemount Place in Aberdeen, has one AA rosette for its restaurant.

Inspectors were impressed with its “seasonal ingredients and bistro vibes.”

Moonfish Café

Moonfish Cafe.
Moonfish Cafe. Image: Paul Glendell.

Tucked away in a medieval wynd is Moonfish Café, which has been awarded one AA rosette for its restaurant.

Inspectors rewarded “many accolades for inventive food.”

Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish

Kevin Dalgleish at his west end restaurant Amuse. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Amuse, on Queen’s Terrace, has been awarded two AA rosettes and is included in the Michelin Guide.

AA inspectors loved the Scottish food, stylish setting and excellent wine list.

They hailed the restaurant for “elegantly presented dishes in a stylish setting.”

Chez Mal Brasserie and Bar, Malmaison

Malmaison Aberdeen
Malmaison Aberdeen on Queen’s Road.

The Malmaison in Aberdeen holds one AA rosette for its restaurant, Chez Mal Brasserie.

Inspectors called it a “cool contemporary brasserie with theatre kitchen.”

IX Restaurant

The Chester Hotel
The Chester Hotel. Image: The Chester Hotel

The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen has one AA rosette for its IX restaurant.

It was dubbed a “slick contemporary grill with ambition.”

Café Bohème

Café Bohème on Windmill Brae in Aberdeen is included in the Michelin Guide.

The Marcliffe Hotel & Spa

Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe Hotel
Sir Jim Milne at The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group

The Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in the city’s west end holds one AA rosette for its restaurant.

It is the first time Marcliffe has received the accreditation from the AA.

It was also awarded a five-star hotel rating.

Inspectors hailed the hotel’s “wonderful array of malt whiskies with some high-end drams on hand for the discerning connoisseur”.

Aberdeenshire

The Cock and Bull

The Cock and Bull
The Cock and Bull. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The Cock and Bull in Balmedie has one AA rosette for its gastro pub.

Inspectors called it “a quintessential gastro pub and a bustling hostelry.”

Scullery Restaurant

Newmachar Hotel
Newmachar Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The restaurant in the Newmachar Hotel has been awarded one AA rosette.

Inspectors say it is “good eating at a stylish village inn not far from Aberdeen.”

The Green Lady

Thainstone House Hotel,
Thainstone House Hotel, Inverurie. Image: Tigerbond.

The Green Lady in Thainstone House Hotel in Inverurie has one AA rosette for its restaurant.

Inspectors commented on its “quality ingredients in a Highland setting.”

Buchan Braes Hotel

Outside the Buchan Braes hotel.
Buchan Braes Hotel. Image: Buchan Braes / Facebook.

Buchan Braes Hotel near Peterhead has one AA rosette for its restaurant.

Inspectors highlight its “bright modern cooking in a contemporary hotel.”

The Library at Douneside House

The Library at Douneside House
The Library at Douneside House. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

The Library at Douneside House in Tarland, Aboyne, holds three AA rosettes.

Inspectors rewarded the “estate-grown produce in an elegant country house.”

Kildrummy Inn

The Kildrummy Inn, near Alford.
The Kildrummy Inn, near Alford. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kildrummy Inn, near Alford, holds two AA rosettes.

AA judges loved the “confident modern cooking in a rural inn.”

The Pennan Inn

James Simpson in front of the Pennan Inn.
Owner of the Pennan Inn, Peter Simpson. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

The Pennan Inn between Fraserburgh and Banff has one AA rosette.

Inspectors from the AA commented on its “exciting flavours in a stunning location.”

The Ship Inn

The Ship Inn
The Ship Inn are preparing for a hectic 24 hours. Image: DC Thomson

The Ship Inn in Stonehaven is recognised by AA as inspectors called the fresh seafood “a speciality.”

The Commercial

The Commercial in Tarland.
The Commercial, Tarland. Image: Commercial.

The Commercial in Tarland is recognised by AA for its “local dishes in an idyllic location.”

The Ghillies Bar

Balmoral Arms chef Tamarin Van Zyl photographed outside the restaurant.
The Ghillies Bar is located in the Balmoral Arms. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The Ghillies Bar, in the Royal Deeside village of Ballater, is also recognised by AA for its “Scottish produce showcased on the menu.”

The Still & Stove

The Station Hotel, in Rothes.
The Station Hotel, in Rothes.

The Still & Stove in The Station Hotel in Rothes holds two AA rosettes.

AA judges were impressed by the “selection of over 500 malts to sample.”

Bar 19 at Seafield Arms Hotel

The Seafield Arms Hotel, Cullen for Society.
The Seafield Arms Hotel, Cullen for Society.

Bar 19 at Seafield Arms Hotel in Cullen is the more informal of the dining options at The Seafield Arms and holds one AA rosette.

AA judges commented on its “relaxed dining close to the sea.”

Fish Shop

Lucas Sherry outside the Fish Shop.
Chef Lucas Sherry and his wife run the fish shop. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Fish Shop in Ballater is included in the Michelin Guide and has a Bib Gourmand distinction for its good quality, good value cooking.

Clunie Dining Room

The Clunie Dining Room at the Fife Arms Hotel.
The Clunie Dining Room at the hotel is no stranger to a celebrity or two. Image: Fife Arms Hotel/Sim Canetty-Clarke.

Clunie Dining Room in the Fife Arms in Braemar is also included in the Michelin Guide.

Inspectors said: “Prime Scottish ingredients from lobster to venison are presented in classical dishes that often incorporate the smoky aromas of a wood fire.”

