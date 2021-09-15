Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midweek Meal: Make this Scotch beef stroganoff in 30 minutes or less

By Julia Bryce
September 15, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 5:16 pm
Beef stroganoff.
As the season begins to change, now is the time we turn our heads to comfort food, and dishes that will fill us up.

Beef stroganoff is an excellent example of a dish that does just that.

Packed with delicious good quality beef, nutty mushrooms and a scrumptious creamy sauce – not forgetting it is served on a bed of rice – this kind of comfort food is exactly what we need heading into the colder months.

Taking around 15 minutes to prepare and just 15 minutes to cook, this dish from the team at Make It Scotch, is quick and easy to pull together and is sure to go down a storm with the whole family.

If you are looking for more cooking inspiration be sure to check out the rest of our Midweek Meal series here.

Scotch beef stroganoff

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 600g lean Scotch beef rump steaks, thinly sliced
  • 1 large onion, peeled and sliced
  • 200g chestnut mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
  • 2 tsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 low salt beef stock cube
  • 100ml boiling water
  • 80g light crème fraiche
  • 15ml lemon juice
  • Black pepper
  • Knob of butter
  • 30ml Scottish rapeseed oil – plus extra to fry the steaks
  • Optional: 260g dried rice

Method

  1. Dissolve the stock cube in the boiling water.
  2. In a large frying pan heat the oil and the butter.
  3. Fry the onion for a few minutes then add the mushrooms and the garlic.
  4. Fry until the mushrooms are just browned.
  5. Add the beef stock, crème fraiche, mustard and the lemon juice and heat through.
  6. Put the sauce into a bowl and clean the frying pan.
  7. Heat the oil in the frying pan and sauté the steak slices for 6-7 minutes until browned.
  8. Add the mushroom sauce, season with some black pepper and heat through.

Recipe from makeitscotch.com/beef-recipes

