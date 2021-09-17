Summer Sizzlers: Slow cooked pulled Scotch Beef brisket is sure to become a dinnertime favourite

Slow cooked to perfection, this recipe is Scotch Beef PGI with a Tex-Mex twist.

Combining an assortment of spicy flavours, the dish is ideal for those who like a bit of spice with their meal.

It does take a few hours to cook – around four to be exact – and does require looking out the trusty slow cooker. But, once you’ve got this sorted, you’ll soon see the wait is completely worth it.

For an easy accompaniment, mix stir fried spring onions and garlic together with rice and cooked kidney beans, garnished with a wedge of fresh lime.

Take a look at more Summer Sizzlers ideas here.

Tex-Mex pulled Scotch Beef PGI

Serves 4

Ingredients

1kg boned and rolled Scotch Beef PGI brisket

2 tbsp Scottish rapeseed oil

5 tsp Tex-Mex seasoning (see separate ingredients and method)

Large red pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

Large yellow pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

Large orange pepper, deseeded and roughly chopped

Large onion, peeled and sliced

500g garlic and herb flavoured passata

1 tbsp clear honey

Pinch sea salt

For the seasoning:

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp garlic powder or granules

Or 5 tsp ready-made fajita or taco seasoning mix

Method

Wash and pat dry the beef. Cut the joint in half. Season the pieces then rub with the Tex-Mex seasoning all over. Leave to stand for 20 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Preheat the slow cooker to high. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and brown the meat for about five minutes, turning to brown all over. Remove the beef and set aside. Reheat the pan juices and gently fry the peppers and onion for five minutes, stirring, until very lightly browned. Put the vegetables in the slow cooker and push the beef pieces into them. Cover with the lid. Pour the passata into the frying pan, add the honey and heat until just beginning to boil. Carefully pour over the beef and vegetables. Cover the slow cooker top with a layer of foil and then place the lid on top. Cook on high for four hours (or low for eight hours) until very tender. Remove the beef and put on a plate. Cover loosely with foil and leave to stand for 10 minutes. Remove the vegetables, reserving the cooking juices. Cover and keep warm.

Skim away any fat from the passata and pour into a saucepan. Bring to the boil and simmer for about five minutes until reduced down and thickened. Cover and keep warm. Using two forks, pull the beef apart, discarding the butcher’s string and fat and shred into bite-sized pieces. Pile into warm serving bowls along with the vegetables and serve with the passata sauce.

More Summer Sizzlers…