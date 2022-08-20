Restaurant review: Singing the praises of The Old Kirk Bistro in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Singing the praises of The Old Kirk Bistro in Aberdeenshire

By Jan Grant
August 20, 2022, 6:00 am
The eye-catching half lobster dish.
The eye-catching half lobster dish.

On entering the picture-postcard 13th Century village of Fordyce, near Portsoy, you’re transported back in time. To an era when horse and cart trundled along the streets among the traditional houses and the castle dating back to 1592.

It’s well worth a wander around the pretty village with its quiet, winding streets, to look at the well-kept gardens or the old joiner’s workshop that has been preserved and is now open as a museum.

The feeling continued as we found The Old Kirk Bistro on a sunny Saturday, where I had booked lunch for my mum and me.

The Old Kirk Bistro, Fordyce. Pictures by Chris Sumner.

The venue

The former church has been restored by current owners Chris and Alison Temple, who bought the building in 2014.

Four years of restoration has converted the premises into a cosy, yet light and airy café/bistro specialising in fish and seafood.

They’ve kept some of the interesting items found during their renovation works which are now on display in the bistro – the old church bell for example, as well as part of a redcoat sleeve and some 19th Century graffiti on woodwork.

The walls are also adorned with beautiful landscapes and paintings of local sc

The impressive exterior of The Old Kirk Bistro.

enes.

I thought the wall of wedding photographs was a really nice touch. The black and white pictures have been given to the bistro by couples who married at the church over the years.

There’s also photographs of the fishing boats that catch the delicious fish and seafood on the menu.

The old weddings photographs make for an interesting feature.

What makes The Old Kirk stand out from other establishments in the north-east is the fact that it has a buyer’s license which means it can purchase direct from local vessels.

The fish and shellfish on the menu are bought from a couple of boats that work out of Portsoy and Buckie – the bistro is given their last haul ensuring the freshest produce which goes directly to the bistro kitchen for preparing and cooking.

This also means you’re asked to choose your order a few days before your visit.

The food

The menu has a small but tempting selection of dishes – from seafood skewers to steak or a vegetarian option – and it changes regularly so there’s always something new to try on each visit.

Chris and Alison pride themselves on using the most local produce wherever possible and the provenance of the produce is displayed and noted. The fresh fruit and veg is from local greengrocer Gaulds and microgreens from Rising Roots in Elgin.

The eye-catching half lobster dish.

On arrival at The Old Kirk for lunch, we were given a warm welcome from Alison who took our drinks order, telling us that they stock Summerhouse flavoured lemonades and ginger beer which are made at Peathill near Fraserburgh.

The service was good – Alison was friendly and informative and happily chatted to us about the history of the building and the work they undertook to transform it.

Owner Alison Temple enjoying a coffee in one of the booths.

We decided to try the Summerhouse ginger beer – it was refreshing but not quite as fiery as I prefer, but I’ll definitely be seeking out more from Summerhouse.

If opting for an alcoholic drink, it’s bring your own bottle, with a small corkage fee charged per person.

A particular favourite on the menu is calamari. But on this occasion, I opted for home-made hummus, served with tortilla crackers and veg sticks.

The dip was perfectly seasoned and was light enough as an appetiser while we waited for our mains.

Calamari is a particular favourite on the menu.

My mother chose the beer battered haddock with twice fried chips and dill and lime mayo. She was impressed by the freshness of the chunky white fish surrounded by a light batter and said the chips were delicious.

I went for the brie, broccoli and beetroot puff pastry tart served with chips and side salad. The dish looked amazing on the plate, garnished with colourful edible flowers and it tasted just as great. And I had to agree with the verdict on the chips – top notch.

The beer battered haddock with dill and lime mayo – and delicious chips.

The portion sizes are good – not too big as to put you off or stop you from enjoying dessert– and the chefs’ cooking skills are evident in the careful presentation and their ability to bring out the flavours in their dishes.

There was a relaxed atmosphere in the room with light jazz playing quietly in the background. The seven beautiful wooden tables are themselves a treat as they’re roomy and aren’t packed into the room, giving you a sense of lots of space.

There’s also the option of eating in one of the outdoor dining snugs which were introduced during the pandemic and are still proving popular – they have heating, music and ambient lighting, and a buzzer to ring for service.

There is plenty of space to relax and enjoy your meal at the restaurant.

After our mains, we just about had room for dessert, so after a wee break, I enjoyed the chocolate mousse. It was everything a chocoholic would want and was of generous size – served with all-butter shortbread.

We also ordered the homemade meringue with whipped cream and fresh fruit, which was nice but may have been improved with the addition of a coulis or sauce.

A colourful hake dish.

The verdict

After an enjoyable and relaxing meal, it was time for another wander around the pretty village, this time at a slower pace, to work off the delicious food.

The whole experience was a treat from start to finish and was perfect for a relaxing Saturday lunch.

Information

Address: The Old Kirk Bistro, Church Street, Fordyce, Banff AB45 2SL

T: 01261 843410
W: facebook.com/kirkcafebistro

Price: £55.70 for one starter, two mains, two desserts and two ginger beers

Scores

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5

For more restaurant reviews…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Restaurant Reviews

craftsman company
Restaurant review: Fill your boots with a quick lunch at The Craftsman Company in…
0
Colour and variety are on the menu at Aberdeen's No.10 Bar & Restaurant. Pictures by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: No.10 Bar and Restaurant a vote winner on the Aberdeen dining scene
0
restaurant review of Amarone Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Slick Italian food on offer at Amarone in Aberdeen
0
Delicious food and fantastic presentation were on the menu at the Rustic Grill in Turriff. Pictures by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: A feast for the eyes and the mouth at Rustic Grill in…
0
Travancore offers fine South Indian cuisine in the heart of Aberdeen. All pictures by Paul Glendell
Restaurant review: Exceptional Travancore is a terrific South Indian addition for Aberdeen curry fans
0
Mains of Scotstown can be tricky to find but you'll be glad you did. Pictures by Paul Glendell.
Restaurant review: Tasty feast served at hidden gem Mains of Scotstown in Aberdeen
0
We put Amuse to the test. All pic credits: Wullie Marr.
Restaurant Review: Amuse by Kevin Dalgleish in Aberdeen is riding high on fine dining…
1
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 16th June '22 CR0036383 The Glencoe Inn and Gathering.
Restaurant review: Picturesque views and pub grub at The Glencoe Inn and Gathering
0
CR0036761 Restaurant review pics at Al Fresco Aberdeen. Three dishes will be prepared plus an interior and exterior pics please too. Spiedino Di Pollo Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............08/07/22
Restaurant review: Food as stylish as ever at Italian eatery Al fresco in Aberdeen
0
Milton on the Corner restaurant review
Restaurant review: From steak and cocktails to brunch and coffee, Milton on the Corner…
0

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Post Thumbnail
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0