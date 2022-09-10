Restaurant review: Nothing but the best at Aberdeen’s Miller & Carter steakhouse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Restaurant Reviews

Restaurant review: Nothing but the best at Aberdeen’s Miller & Carter steakhouse

By David Knight
September 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse serves up a treat for meat-lovers. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Kami Thomson.
Aberdeen's Miller & Carter steakhouse serves up a treat for meat-lovers. Pictures by Kenny Elrick and Kami Thomson.

As I studied the menu I wondered if hospitality giant Mitchells and Butlers had rued the day they failed to sign up an aspiring rock band.

The reason this crossed my mind was that I was in Miller & Carter steakhouse in Aberdeen, which is a chain within the same business empire.

The young musicians seemed confident of clinching sponsorship with Birmingham brewers Mitchells and Butlers, as it was then.

They even had special names for the band to reflect their backers.

I think the “MBs” and “MB Five” were used.

Anyway, the deal fell through and the group pursued a different path as progressive rock pioneers the Moody Blues – and the rest is history, as they say.

My wife was tapping her fingers on the other side of the table, but not to a Moody Blues classic.

It was a sure sign that it was time to stop telling her this story and concentrate on ordering something to eat.

Miller & Carter steakhouse on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

Miller & Carter

Miller & Carter was really rocking and it was still only 6.30 on a Friday night.

It grew so busy we had to shout to make ourselves heard across our table for two.

But it didn’t bother us; we prefer a noisy convivial atmosphere when dining out.

“Pandemic? What pandemic?” came to mind as I gazed about.

No masks these days, but plenty of close contact.

But we humans move on quickly when the coast is clear, don’t we? It’s like the end of a war with all that pent-up tension tumbling out.

This is a modern diner, but I like the stylish decor, subdued lighting and the nooks and crannies.

It was a relief to be seated in our little nook, in a narrow gallery to one side, which looked out on to Broad Street, with Aberdeen townhouse towering above over the road.

The steakhouse occupies a corner plot, with the townhouse an impressive backdrop.

We booked online, but I forgot to fill in the little box for special requests – such as our seating preference for the Broad Street side.

But it seemed easy to resolve: our e-mail booking confirmation said we could phone the restaurant directly with any amendments, such as requests.

I subsequently spent two days calling off and on with no joy – a friendly recorded voice kept saying they were too busy to answer the phone.

Eventually, I called consumer services in Birmingham to see if they could pass on our special request for the booking.

They duly obliged as someone from the Aberdeen restaurant sent an e-mail a few hours later saying they had received our seating request.

And as we turned up on the night we were guided straight to the table we wanted, so that was pretty good, even though we knew they cannot always oblige.

The food

I said the restaurant was busy, but the menu was even busier.

There was a lot going on here, including a list of pre-starter starters, or nibbles as they call them.

So from the nibbles we ordered a bread board to share.

This included slender crispy bread sticks and slices with dips, one with balsamic vinegar and olive oil, and the other a butter and beef dripping concoction – quite appropriate in a steak restaurant where there must be an inexhaustible supply of dripping.

It was very tasty and we enjoyed it a lot.

The modern diner boasts a stylish decor with subdued lighting and lots of nooks and crannies.

When our waiter returned he assumed we were skipping starters because he asked for our mains order.

But he didn’t know the appetites he was dealing with: we ordered starters as well.

For me, sauteed garlic king prawns, and for my wife prawn and crab cocktail in Bloody Mary sauce.

They proved to be tasty little dishes, but perhaps lacking somewhat in size and substance – a little underwhelming at almost £9 each.

Maybe these little fellas were overwhelmed by the main event – the stupendous array of steaks on offer.

They are, after all, what guests come for by and large.

The prawn and crab cocktail in Bloody Mary sauce.

Just about every steak or sharing plate was catered for here – from a fillet to a whopping Cote de Boeuf at 28 ounces.

Steaks stretch far and wide on the menu – like cattle ranches as far as the eye can see in Texas.

As a special treat my wife chose Black Angus filet mignon.

Not only was she being served the best cut of steak, but also from the juiciest breed of cattle.

For me, hake; yes, hake.

I half-expected a hush to fall as I ordered fish in this temple devoted to the worship of meat. But not at all – they have an alternative non-steak mains menu.

And my chef must have enjoyed the change as the hake dish was excellent.

A generous fleshy fillet of brilliant-white fish, with a crispy seasoned skin, sat atop creamy mash, spinach and mushroom/white wine sauce. A side of rich meaty chorizo slices complemented the dish nicely.

The filet mignon was a real treat.

My wife’s two five-ounce fillets were excellent, too, but she couldn’t manage both so I ate one. It was a beauty, but I know what you’re thinking: greedy so-and-so.

Unfortunately my wife ordered Bearnaise sauce by mistake, but really wanted Bordelaise.

So our waiter rushed off for a replacement, which was a nice touch.

We rounded off with banoffee pie and tiramisu; both were mercifully on the dainty side, after a big main meal, but a little overpowered by dollops of cream.

The nicely presented banoffee pie.

The verdict

We both agreed that Miller & Carter served up a great atmosphere and excellent service.

The main courses were superb and there was a wide choice on the menu, however the starters and puddings were not so impressive – and overall it was a bit pricey in these hard times.

As we left, Italian visitors were posing for pictures at the townhouse. Another sign of normality, which was something else to be grateful about.

The restaurant has lots of different areas to choose from.

David Knight has been reviewing restaurants for the Press and Journal for almost two decades.

He is a former deputy editor at the P&J and now works as a columnist for the title.

Information

Address: Miller & Carter, 26 Union Street, Aberdeen AB10 1BD

T: 01224 531074
W: millerandcarter.co.uk

Price: £111.40 for three courses for two plus a bread board, side dish, two alcoholic drinks and two soft drinks

Scores

  • Food: 4/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 4/5





