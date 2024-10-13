Review: Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant at Meldrum House is a love letter to Scottish produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink Restaurant Reviews

Review: Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant at Meldrum House is a love letter to Scottish produce

Meat and seafood fans are in for a treat at this popular Aberdeenshire hotel.

By Rosemary Lowne
The venison certainly impressed Andy.
The venison certainly impressed Andy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When I think of pineapple, I’m instantly transported back to the nineties when my mum would serve up what I thought was the most exotic dessert ever: tinned pineapple chunks mixed with rice pudding.

Up there with Angel’s Delight and Viennetta, I just couldn’t get enough of this sweet, juicy, tropical fruit, often begging my mum for Hawaiian pizza for dinner instead of mince and tatties.

This nostalgic trip down food memory lane was sparked on the drive to the Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant at Meldrum House Hotel.

Intrigued by the name and the restaurant’s reputation for excellent cuisine, I had a funny feeling that tinned fruit or Hawaiian pizza wouldn’t be appearing on the menu.

Meldrum House exudes baronial charm and character. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant

Hay bales glowing in the last of the day’s sunshine, the scenic autumn drive from Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum was like a Visit Aberdeenshire advert.

After just 40 minutes, it felt like we were in another world as we made our way up the hotel’s long driveway, past the world class golf course and a large pond, to the hotel.

Baronial in every sense of the word, I could instantly see why the fairytale-esque 13th century manor house complete with turrets is a popular wedding venue.

The chic interiors create a relaxing atmosphere in the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘The restaurant oozes modern country estate vibes’

Arriving a tad early, we headed through to the Cave Bar for an aperitif – a ginger beer and lime for me (the taxi) and a Fierce beer for Andy.

With its exposed stone walls, flickering candles and ancient portraits, I couldn’t help but think that the 800-year-old bar would make the perfect setting for a TV period drama.

Refreshed and ravenous, we made our way through to the Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant where a friendly server showed us to our table next to a window overlooking one of the turrets.

With beautiful period features like this fireplace, it’s easy to feel at home in the restaurant. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

With olive green hues and tartan touches, the restaurant oozes modern country estate vibes.

Visiting the restaurant off-peak on a Thursday evening meant that apart from a few couples and a table of tourists, the restaurant was quite quiet.

Warmly greeted by Ritchie, our friendly server for the evening, we ordered a few drinks before scanning the menu.

The restaurant boasts wonderful views of the golf course. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The food

Headed up by the executive chef Alan Clarke, a Forres native who forged his career path when he won the Chef’s UK Accor Challenge Award for Britain, aged only 21, the menu strongly reflects his love of using Scottish produce.

Featuring seafood fresh from Peterhead and meat from G McWilliam Aberdeen and Balmoral Game Ltd, the menu really is a celebration of the local larder.

In addition to the main menu, there is also a separate menu with vegetarian, vegan, dairy free and gluten free choices.

The food and the views are equally as delightful. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Seafood fans are in for a treat

Perhaps sensing our hunger, it wasn’t long before some dainty mini loaves of complimentary freshly baked bread arrived at our table.

Warm, doughy, salty and sprinkled with rosemary, the bread was so good that I wished there was more.

Turning our attention to the main menu, my eyes instantly lit up when I spotted Fraserburgh crab as a starter.

Sweet and salty, the crab meat tasted as good as it looked with thin flakes of potato rosti adding a slight crunch.

The crab starter was seafood perfection. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Next up, the sea trout…

Across the table, Andy, who is a massive seafood fan, was impressed by the sea trout.

Mild and delicate, the subtle flavours of the sea trout worked wonderfully with the punchier flavours of the orange and fennel while the red cured cabbage and the dill and cucumber tea balanced everything out.

In between courses, we sat back and relaxed, overhearing the couple next to us explaining to the server that they were enjoying a birthday meal out.

Beautifully presented, the sea trout also tasted delicious. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And now for the main event…

After giving us enough time to set the world to rights, our mains arrived.

Although the treacle cured sirloin beef caught my eye, I couldn’t resist the halibut.

Meaty yet light and flaky, the halibut was cooked to perfection as were the tender almost silky scallops.

Bringing depth and flavour to the dish was the creamy garlic mash and the aromatic saffron fish sauce while the crispy chicken wing added texture.

Meaty yet light and flaky, the halibut was cooked to perfection. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

But the venison was the real showstopper…

While I absolutely loved my dish, I definitely had food envy when I saw Andy’s venison main.

From the tender cuts of venison loin and the braised haunch of venison pie to the sweet raspberry jus and the earthy Swiss chard, every element combined to work beautifully.

Andy also ordered a side of roast garlic mash with smoked cheddar and crispy onions which was so delicious that I could’ve eaten it on its own.

Andy couldn’t get enough of the venison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Even the desserts had the wow factor

Usually I’m too stuffed for dessert but one glance at the sweet treats on the menu and I miraculously made room.

Due to my aforementioned love of pineapple, the inner child in me couldn’t resist the pineapple white chocolate mousse with coconut cremeux and coriander.

A huge step up from tinned pineapple, it was hard to put into words just how incredible this dessert was, from the melt in the mouth shortbread like base and the moreish white chocolate chunks to the velvety and creamy coconut cremeux, it really was dessert heaven.

The pineapple dessert was seriously good. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Cheese board with honeycomb…

Opposite me, Andy was happily digging into a cheese board complete with a selection of Scottish cheeses, bee pollen oatcakes, grapes and celery.

But the star of the show was the lavender honey which came with real chunks of honeycomb.

Gooey and gorgeous, the cheese board also came with lavender honey with real honeycomb. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The verdict

It states on their menu that ‘the pineapple symbolises welcome, friendship and great hospitality’, which is a sentiment that couldn’t be more fitting for this wonderful restaurant.

Faultless from beginning to end, the Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant is a food love letter to Scotland.

Hats off to the executive chef Alan Clarke and his team in the kitchen who are true champions of local produce and to their lovely serving staff who looked after us very well.

OK, it’s not the cheapest meal out but for a beautiful meal in beautiful surroundings, it’s worth every penny.

With such great food, service and surroundings, it’s no surprise that the restaurant has won awards. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Information

Address: Meldrum House Country Hotel & Golf Course, Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB51 0AE

T: 01651 872294

W: www.meldrumhouse.com

Price: £139.50 for two starters, two mains plus a side, two desserts plus a large glass of Pinot Noir and a mocktail.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog friendly: Dogs aren’t permitted in the Pineapple Grill and Seafood restaurant but they are permitted in the Cave Bar, the dining domes and in the stable rooms.

Scores:

  • Food: 5/5
  • Service: 4/5
  • Surroundings: 5/5

Read more…

Other Oldmeldrum food and drink spots that are well worth a visit.

 

More from Restaurant Reviews

The Haughton Arms in Alford serves up hearty classics. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Haughton Arms in Alford is a must-visit for tasty (and fantastic…
The Spanish tapas restaurant is a popular food spot in the Granite City. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Breakfast menu at Aberdeen's Café Andaluz is 'happy fusion of a Spanish…
A table at the Tolbooth Seafood Restaurant by a window in Stonehaven
Restaurant review: Food by the sea has never looked (or tasted) so good as…
We were wowed by the quality of the dishes at McBain's. Images: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Restaurant review: It's time we started shouting about McBain's By The River
The espresso martini cheesecake was heavenly.
Restaurant review: Instagrammable Milton on the Corner knows how to do floral displays and…
It was our first time at the Pinehurst Lodge, but it did not disappoint. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Expect generous portions and good, honest food at Pinehurst Lodge in Dyce
Outside Lahore Karahi on King Street, Aberdeen.
Review: It took 8 years to visit but King Street restaurant Lahore Karahi was…
The exterior or Pera on Holburn Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Food review: Pera brings Turkish sunshine to Aberdeen in old Maggie's Grill
Anti pasti at Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Restaurant review: Speaking of love in Oban's Kaina Italian Kitchen
Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up comforting classics, and the Beekies chicken was a standout. Images: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Beekies Neuk in Newmachar serves up generous, comforting classics

Conversation