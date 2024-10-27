Restaurant review: Is the food worth the price at the newly renovated Newhall Mains near Dingwall?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Restaurant review: Is the food worth the price at the newly renovated Newhall Mains near Dingwall?

We headed along to try out the hotel's new fancy fare. How was it?

We ordered quite the spread at Newhall Mains. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
By Lauren Robertson

When I overheard a colleague chatting about a newly refurbished hotel restaurant with an already renowned chef and its own airfield, I knew I had to try it out.

I booked a table for my boyfriend Aidan and I a couple of Fridays ago and we drove around 25 minutes from Inverness to Newhall Mains on the northern edge of the Black Isle.

It was pitch black and blustery, exactly what you expect from an autumn evening in the Highlands.

That only made the cosy evening that awaited us even better though.

What is Newhall Mains like?

Newhall Mains is a reinvention of traditional mains buildings of a farm into a boutique hotel.

The hotel is on the northern edge of the Black Isle. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

To get to the restaurant you enter into a cosy bar and seating area, offering a huge array of spirits hailing from both nearby and far afield.

We were warmly welcomed in out of the cold and taken through the communal library area to the restaurant as a member of staff told us a little about the renovations.

It was serious interior design inspiration, somehow making you feel at home and like you were in for a special evening all at once.

Alex Henderson, previously head chef at The Torridon, recently took his place at the helm of Newhall Mains’s restaurant.

The dining room at Newhall Mains. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

His menu changes seasonally, but always takes an ingredient-led approach to dining.

Scallops ‘cooked to perfection’ on Newhall Mains review

Aidan had very kindly offered to drive for the night, so I went straight for the cocktail menu and ordered a Tom Collins (£12).

It was lovely, the perfect balance of sweet and tart with a good hit of gin. Aidan opted for a ginger beer (£4).

The menu isn’t huge but has a really lovely variety of options.

The scallops were a real highlight. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

There isn’t much information about what is in each dish, but we quite liked the surprise of that.

I never manage three courses so we shared the Hebridean scallops with apple and fennel (£23) for starter. This came with three scallops, which is fewer than expected given the price.

That being said though, they were some of the best scallops we have ever had. They were cooked to perfection and the apple and fennel added the perfect crisp bite.

The hake was flaky and meaty. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

For mains, I chose the grilled hake with mussels, lemon and parsley (£32). The fish was gorgeous; flaky but still holding together and incredibly fresh.

The mussels were huge, the parsley sauce pulled all the elements together and little roe pearls added a lovely pop. There was a little too much lemon gel across the dish for me personally, but Aidan disagreed so it’s definitely a preference thing.

Lamb ‘melted in the mouth’

Aidan ordered the new season rack of lamb with caper jus (£32) for his main.

It’s worth noting this was just meat and jus with no extras. The lamb was the perfect shade of pink and melted in the mouth. The jus was one of the highlights of the night for me – of course I had a taste – as it was decadent and smooth.

The lamb was of the highest quality. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

I can’t go onto side dishes without mentioning the price. Every side dish – from the sauteed spinach to the potatoes – was £8, which we agreed was a lot.

I know side dishes are optional, but the mains didn’t come with potatoes or vegetables so you really need them if you want a proper feed.

Despite the price, we ordered woodfired heritage carrots with cumin seeds and hasselback potatoes.

I could have eaten all of these without sharing. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The carrots were fragrant and a decent portion, with colourful purples added in. We both loved the potatoes which were crispy on the outside but buttery smooth on the inside and well seasoned.

The carrots were fragrant. Image: Jason hedges / DC Thomson

I could have ordered one of everything from the dessert menu, they all sounded delicious.

After much deliberation, I chose a dark chocolate delice (£14). It came with ice cream which we guessed was salted caramel. I really enjoyed this dessert, it was rich and just the right level of bitter for dark chocolate with a crunchy layer beneath smooth ganache.

At risk of sounding like a broken record, we commented on the price, despite how lovely it was.

Dessert was gorgeously rich. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

Aidan’s dessert was really lovely, a banana parfait with lime and coconut sorbet (£10). This was like a little tropical paradise with well balanced flavours. It was a really nice and refreshing follow-up to his rich main course.

The sorbet was zesty. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

The verdict

Newhall Mains is without a doubt a gorgeous setting and I can only imagine how wonderful a stay there would be.

It is elegant while still being cosy and homely, exactly what people head to the Highlands for.

The food was delicious and we were really impressed by the quality of the produce and the variety on the menu.

The courtyard area at Newhall Mains. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson

In all honesty though, it is the most expensive meal we’ve had in the area and our chat on the way home kept coming back to the price.

With the smaller portions and pricey side dishes, it isn’t somewhere I personally could comfortably go and enjoy whatever I fancied without worrying about the final bill.

One to save for celebrations I think.

Information

Address: Newhall Mains, Balblair, by Dingwall, Ross-Shire, IV7 8LQ

T: 01381 632032

W: newhall-mains.com 

Price: £166.50 for two drinks, one starter, two mains, two sides and two desserts. A 12.5% service charge was added to the bill.

Disabled access: Yes

Dog-friendly: Yes for assistance dogs.

Scores:

Food: 3.5/5
Service: 5/5
Surroundings: 5/5

Conversation