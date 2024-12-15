Review: My dreams are filled with sweet chilli beef after dinner at The Cove Bay Hotel in Aberdeen

One of the perks of the cold winter months is the joy of tucking into some warm, hearty grub.

It might be the urge to stay warm at all costs but I think we are more forgiving towards calories during the darker nights.

And so in celebration of this, my husband Chris and I headed out for a mid-week date night to the Cove Bay Hotel Restaurant with grand plans.

Before going, we had eagerly eyed the menu and were impressed by the range of choices.

So by the time we pulled up at the venue near the seafront, our mouths were already watering.

First thoughts on Cove Bay Hotel Restaurant

Perched a short distance from the sea, Cove Bay Hotel has fantastic views.

The hotel’s history goes back to the 1800s when it started out as an ale house – most likely unlicensed – before the building seen today was constructed in 1823-24 and became a coaching inn.

In the restaurant during the day, I’d imagine the large windows looking out towards the sea are perfect for soaking in the seafront views.

In fact, it was the hotel’s location which convinced the owner Guy Craig to buy the venue in 2008.

The former owner of the Udny Arms Hotel in Newburgh, famed for being the home of sticky toffee pudding, refurbished the bar, restaurant and rooms.

Since then, the business won the North-east of Scotland Casual Dining Restaurant of the year 2022-23 and the Prestige Best Pub in Scotland with Rooms the following.

Unfortunately, when we arrived at the restaurant for our booking, the dark winter night made seeing the famed seascape impossible.

But in the dark, the space in the restaurant was light and toasty with numerous occupied tables dotted on different levels making it seem bustling but not cramped.

It seemed there were a range of reasons diners were visiting and I liked that the bright but casual decor ensured people would feel comfortable no matter the occasion.

Starters dilemma

After being seated in the middle of the restaurant nearest the windows and ordering a drink, Chris and I settled in to make our choices.

It seemed our decision was about to get a little harder however after spotting the specials on the screen on the wall.

Seeing the crispy honey chilli beef special with coconut sticky rice and prawn crackers (£19) I knew any previous choices I had made were about to be bumped.

Chris it seemed was having the same dilemma and so we agreed to share our starters.

And when our starters arrived through the swing of the kitchen door, we were already smiling at our choices.

First up was the vegetable pakora (£7.50).

The five crispy fritters had a wonderful crunch on the outside while the filling was a good balance of vegetables, herbs, spices and lightness.

Not too dense, the pakoras were fresh and I enjoyed the lightly dressed salad and sweet dipping sauce that accompanied it.

We also could not resist the loaded nachos.

Feeling greedy, we added some guacamole and chilli beef and were presented with a colourful and golden-baked dish.

The cheese was well melted rather than just warm and the spring onions again added a freshness to the dish.

I was not blown away by the guacamole but the chilli beef was flavoursome and a well chosen addition.

It is safe to say both plates were wiped clean by the time our friendly servers came to collect them.

My favourite dish of the night at Cove Bay Hotel, Aberdeen

It was only as we took a breather between courses that we realised there really was no theme to our choices.

And our mains were only going to add more cuisines to the mix.

Chris had ordered the fresh battered haddock (£18) while I, of course, had ordered the crispy honey chilli beef.

When the dish was placed in front of me I could not contain my anticipation.

The beef strips in a sesame tempura with a sweet chilli glaze smelled incredible and from the first bite, I knew it was my favourite dish of the night.

Despite being smothered in the sweet chilli sauce, the tempura was crispy and the beef was tender.

The sauce had a great kick to it and paired beautifully with the sticky coconut rice.

The prawn crackers were crispy and added another delicious element to the dish.

I was reluctant to share my food at Cove Bay Hotel

At first, Chris was happy to stick with his haddock and chips, which judging by the silence, he was very much enjoying.

However, after hearing the happy food mumbles coming from my side of the table, he asked for a taste.

I knew as soon as his face lit up after a forkful that I was going to have to share.

That being said, I was not too mad about it as the breaded haddock and chips were everything you could want from the classic British dish.

The fish was flaky, the batter was melt in the mouth and the crispy chips were fluffy and well cooked.

By the end of our worldwide feast, I was thoroughly full.

But before we left, Chris managed to nab the last piece of the sticky orange chocolate cake.

This was a drizzled chocolate masterpiece and apparently tasted as good as it looked.

The verdict

We came away from our night at the Cove Bay Hotel Restaurant warmed and thoroughly satisfied.

The staff had been nothing but friendly and helpful, the food was fresh and flavoursome (I am still dreaming about the crispy honey chilli beef). And the portions were good value for money.

We enjoyed the atmosphere created in the restaurant and said we would not hesitate to return.

The only thing is next time we will make sure to catch the views.

Information

Address: 15 Colsea Road, Cove Bay, Aberdeen, AB12 3NA

T: 01224 897211

W: www.covebayhotel.co.uk

Price: £73 for two starters, mains, one dessert and two drinks and a tea.

Disabled access: No

Dog friendly: Assistance dogs only in the restaurant (all dogs are allowed in the bar).

Scores

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 4/5