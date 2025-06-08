Review: ‘Faultless’ dining experience at Yorokobi by CJ in Aberdeen

Is Yorokobi by CJ Aberdeen’s best-kept secret? I really think it might be.

Tucked down a side road off Union Street, while the city’s original Japanese and Korean restaurant was unknown to me, it’s a firm favourite of Granite City foodies.

A frequent addition to Michelin guides and food vlogs alike, I couldn’t wait to treat myself and my aunt to a pre-theatre meal.

But did it live up to the great reviews and my high hopes?

Read on to find out.

‘I’m not sure I’ve ever had better service’

On entering Yorokobi, despite it being a bright Spring evening, not even 5.30pm, there was already a buzz.

The wood panelling, in a traditional Japanese aesthetic, made the venue feel intimate. I have a feeling dining much later on, with more subtle lighting, would turn the space into a perfect date night spot.

Once inside, we were welcomed immediately, directed to our table and shown maybe the greatest thing I’ve ever seen in a restaurant: a silent table buzzer to call for service.

Mind blown.

As quirky as the little table button was functional, it helped keep the ambience a muted hum of activity, where you could hear sizzling and plating in the kitchen, yet still be able to hold a conversation.

Coupled with attentive and friendly staff, I’m not sure I’ve ever had better service.

Oh my gyoza, you have to try these starters

To get us started, we opted to share two starters. The menu is vast so it took a while to whittle the choices down to deep-fried vegetable gyoza (£4.50 for four) and takoyaki, which is grilled octopus in balls of batter (£6 for three).

Oh my gyoza was it good!

Not normally a fan of steamed dumplings because of an often rubbery feel to them, I was excited to taste a deep-fried version.

Accompanied by a rich soy dipping sauce, the four crispy dumplings were packed full of flavour. I’d have been happy with a mini Munro just made of these, but that was before I tasted the takoyaki.

Disclaimer: I was in two minds about even mentioning these golden balls of joy for fear I start a feeding frenzy at this little eatery.

However, I opted not to gatekeep, so let me be very clear: you must go there right now and order this dish.

I mean… tender octopus encased in crispy batter, with an almost mustard-like sauce and shredded crispy seaweed. I’m drooling. Actually drooling, just reliving the moment.

Yeah. They are that good.

Tempura roll ticked all the boxes for taste and presentation

Up next were our mains. Again, we decided to share two dishes between us.

Not a big meat eater, my aunt prefers fish, so she decided to try one of the restaurant’s “special rolls”. Before we arrived, we researched what we should order, and every review suggested sushi or sashimi.

We plumped for a crunch roll (£15.50 for 10 pieces) which, we felt, offered all the joy of sushi with the assurance of cooked seafood for my unpredictable digestive system.

It was a GREAT choice.

The prawn tempura and salad sushi roll comes with the chef’s special sauce and is covered in a light tempura batter.

It looked as fantastic as it was scrumptious. Very filling and the added crunch over the sticky sushi rice elevated the dish beyond standard sushi.

For those who prefer fresh, raw fish the sashimi platters and other sushi options looked incredible too.

‘Full Yorokobi experience’ Korean BBQ didn’t disappoint

Alongside the crunch roll we ordered sam gyeop-sal, traditional Korean BBQ-style pork belly grilled on a sizzler plate (£19.50). With this, as per our waitress’ recommendation, we got the saam sides (£6.50) “for the full experience”.

Comprised of rice, lettuce leaves, spicy green onion salad, kimchi, and spicy soy bean paste, the idea is to create lettuce rolls from the feast before you.

My novice rolling skills, and my embarrassing chopstick craft, did not detract from how much we enjoyed this.

The smoky, sizzling pork on top of rice, with some spicy kimchi and spring onion salad, all encased in a cool, green lettuce shell, had me returning time and again for more.

Even with a higher level of spice than I’d normally like for kimchi and curd, I couldn’t resist bite after bite.

Thankfully, as well as water, we had ordered some house honey yuzu-ade (£5.50) and a 175ml decanter of grapefruit flavour Korean soju (£7).

Both the bubbly, sweet soft drink and the easy-to-drink vodka were perfect accompaniments.

The soju was also the perfect palate cleanser before nipping off to the theatre afterwards.

‘Joyous bliss’… absolutely!

It says on the menu that Yorokobi means joyous bliss in Japanese. I can only concur that it’s the perfect name for this incredible restaurant.

As someone who doesn’t eat out all that much, I love to find a place where I can celebrate special occasions and surprise visitors to the city.

It was a faultless dining experience.

I’ll definitely be returning to Yorokobi. That’s if I can get a seat.

Scores

Food: 5/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information

Address: 51 Huntly Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1TH

T: 01224 566002

W: www.yorokobibycj.co.uk

Price: £65.80 for two starters, two mains, sides, house special soft drink and one flavoured vodka.

Disabled access: No. It’s all on the flat, but the entrance to the restaurant is very small. No specific disabled access toilet. Takeaway is available and comes with a 10% discount.

Dog-friendly: No.

