Review: Were my high expectations met on my visit to Nadarra wine bar in Stonehaven?

Nàdarra wine bar in Stonehaven promises “great food and drink and exceptional service in a beautiful space” – sign me up.

The website’s confident commitment fills me with high expectations from the get go.

I have seen nothing but praise for the wine bar and eatery on social media, with many heaping compliments on Nàdarra’s beautiful interior.

And while it is certainly gorgeous – my favourite sort of rustic, boho yet classy décor – I was keen to find out if the food measures up to the pretty setting.

I bring along my colleague, Georgia, who is just as excited as I am at the prospect of a classy drink or two in the elegant venue.

When we see the sleek signage from across the street, we know we’re at the right place.

Nàdarra in Stonehaven is the perfect setting

What strikes me the moment I enter the wine bar is the attention to detail.

The angular bar is reminiscent of the coast – a wave cresting, a shark fin, a sail, you tell me – and the back lighting creates a polished finish.

The non-alcoholic offering is plentiful, including Fife alcohol-free spirit Feragaia that I spot on the shelves.

Downstairs, the seating area is strikingly beautiful too.

Warm, earthy tones combined with wood surfaces, lime wash effect walls, and soft benches.

The close-knit tables create a community feel where diners chat to one another and strangers becoming friends.

It’s a little noisy on our visit, so we opt for a table upstairs.

The space is just as pretty as we take a moment to peruse the menu.

But how’s the food?

The wine bar also offers brunch and lunch too, including mammoth focaccia sandwiches.

But we’re there for dinner, where the menu consists of small plates, large plates, bar snacks and desserts.

There is a good variety here, with a focus on lighter, veggie dishes which would pair just right with a lovely glass of wine.

For our starters, I go for the burrata (£12) and Georgia chooses haggis bon bons (£7.50).

I’m expecting something simple for this light, veggie starter, but out comes a colourful masterpiece.

The sweet, juicy peach offsets the tang of the balsamic vinegar, and then there’s the cheese itself.

A huge portion, I am not equipped to finish the whole burrata ball but I try my best.

The stracciatella insides ooze out when I pierce the ball with my knife, offering a deliciously creamy mouthful.

Georgia’s bon bons are equally excellent.

The crispy little morsels contain a generous huddle of moist haggis, and sit on a bed of creamy peppercorn sauce that glistens invitingly.

I am grateful to snatch a bite of this, considering how much Georgia’s enjoying this.

The sauce has a nice, light consistency and a subtle flavour, mellowing out the haggis rather than overpowering it.

So far, so good.

The service is prompt and friendly but not overzealous – we’re left to enjoy our food with just the right number of check-ins and drink top-ups.

Speaking of drinks, I am playing designated driver on our visit.

The team tell me they can make most cocktails non-alcoholic, and I’m offered a booze-free mimosa (£6.50) which I greedily accept.

It’s light and refreshing, served in a pretty flute that has me feeling like I’m on holiday as soon as I raise it to my lips.

Georgia opts for the rhubarb daiquiri (£6.50), also made mocktail, which I am immediately jealous of.

Fruity and tart, it tangs in the back of your mouth and has us both smiling from the first sip.

Our mains at Nadarra Wine Bar

Keeping with the vegetarian theme – I much prefer eating this way when the weather is stiflingly hot – I choose the asparagus risotto (£20) for my main.

There is a quiet confidence in a good risotto, and this dish is better than good.

A lot could go wrong with the seemingly simple dish, leaving the flavours to become muddled and disagreeable.

Not tonight though.

The Denhead Farms asparagus is blanched just right, and the risotto itself is al dente, with a gentle bite in each grain.

The dish is topped with a dusting of crumbled egg yolk, providing a lovely umami hit as well as a pop of nice colour.

In my opinion, the presentation is a little lacking but it tastes so good I absolutely forgive this.

Georgia’s main, though, steals the show. The chicken milanese (£21).

The sizeable chunk of breaded chicken is encased in breadcrumbs, golden brown in colour and delightfully crispy.

A side of garlic butter provides a tasty dip, or drizzle you can pour over your chicken and mash.

I was admittedly expecting spaghetti instead of mashed potato, but the combination is just as good.

Excellently cooked tenderstem broccoli – still able to provide that satisfying snap – provides the greenery.

The perfectly smooth mash could have done with a wee bit more seasoning, but the garlic butter helps add more flavour there.

I am tempted by the short but sweet dessert menu, finishing off my meal with the rhubarb and custard crème brûlée (£7.50).

The flavours are there – I love the slivers of rhubarb nestled at the bottom of the ramekin – but sadly this hasn’t quite set.

Last but definitely not least, Georgia chooses the limoncello tiramisu (£8).

This makes up for the brûlée’s transgressions tenfold.

A moist, mouth-watering and decadent delight, it is as beautiful as it looks.

An ideal end to the meal, it’s nice and light, ideal for if you’re pretty full from your mains and starters.

Verdict:

I am still daydreaming about my first visit to Nadarra, and it certainly won’t be my last.

I had high expectations due to the hype online and the beautiful decor, and it honestly exceeded my expectations.

The food was practically perfect, and the setting was glorious.

I’ll be back soon to try out their carbonara arancini which sounds like a real showstopper.

Scores

Food: 4/5

Service: 5/5

Surroundings: 5/5

Information

Address: 5 Cameron St, Stonehaven AB39 2BL

T: 01569 769746

W: https://nadarrawine.co.uk/

Price: £100 for two starters, two mains, two desserts, three mocktails and a glass of non-alcoholic wine.

Disabled access: Yes, on the ground floor with accessible toilets on that floor too.

Dog-friendly: Yes, on the ground floor but not upstairs.

Read more Stonehaven food stories below: