Review: Why I’m glad I gave Aberdeen restaurant The Braided Fig a second chance

I’m annoyed with myself for waiting so long to go back to The Braided Fig in Aberdeen, because I feel I’ve been missing out for years.

I’d heard great things about the beautiful eatery tucked away on Summer Street, so naturally, we’d been excited to try it out.

But then we visited during Aberdeen Restaurant Week… and we just didn’t love it.

From what I remember, the food was nice enough and the service was okay too, it just wasn’t as good as we’d been told.

And, because of that, we haven’t rushed back.

But having worked in hospitality myself for a good few years, I understand there may be days when service isn’t perfect.

Everyone has off days, so I tried my best to keep an open mind about returning.

It wasn’t until my friend Zoe suggested going to The Braided Fig for lunch and a catch-up that I looked at the menu again and decided to revisit.

And I’m so glad I did.

The Braided Fig

We arrived on a sunny Saturday afternoon, and to my surprise, the pretty venue was almost empty – I can only assume that everyone was out soaking up the heatwave.

Of course, the first thing I noticed when walking in was the beautiful tree that stands in the middle of the restaurant. It was just as striking as I remembered it.

We were shown to our seats by the owner, who was very friendly and talked us through the menu.

It was hot and humid, so we ordered a coke and a diet coke (both £3.20 each) to get us started, because I was desperate for something refreshing.

I was a little surprised there was no lunch menu, but there were plenty of options to choose from.

Tasty starters of asparagus and fried cauliflower

It was a hard choice, but eventually I settled on the new season asparagus (£10), that came with a “crispy hen’s egg”, smoked mash and chorizo jam.

Meanwhile, Zoe was ordering from the vegan menu and opted for the Korean cauliflower (£9) with Asian slaw and vegan mayonnaise.

I don’t actually know what I was expecting the crispy hen’s egg to be like, but I was surprised when the starters arrived and a whole egg covered in breadcrumbs was perched on my dish.

Eagerly, I cut it in half to see what it was like inside. The egg was almost hard boiled, but the yolk was still a bit jammy.

The spears of asparagus were perfectly cooked, not too crunchy but not at all soft, and they were lying on a bed of smoked mash which I really enjoyed.

My dish came with a healthy dollop of the chorizo jam, and all the elements really worked so well together.

Meanwhile, Zoe’s plate was piled high with fried cauliflower mixed with the Asian slaw.

Like my asparagus, the cauliflower was perfectly cooked – nice and crispy on the outside but not at all overdone.

The sauce was nicely flavoured, but not too spicy, and there was just the right amount of it smothered over the vegetables.

A quick order change – which was much appreciated

The “famous” honey chilli chicken wontons (£20) caught my eye, and Zoe had been tempted by the Dan Dan Noodles.

But when the owner was taking our order, she warned my friend that the dish was very hot. Not being a fan of spice, she quickly decided to go for the sundried tomato, basil pesto and feta mac (£18).

And when our meals arrived, Zoe was more than happy that she managed to change her order before it was too late.

The bowl placed in front of her was filled to the brim with Marshalls macaroni and a sauce of vegan cheese and feta, basil pesto and sundried tomatoes.

It also came with a side of garlic ciabatta that looked pretty tasty.

Zoe had been worried that it would be too many strong flavours in one dish – but was pleasantly surprised to find they were all very well balanced.

I can now see why the Braided Fig claim the chicken wontons are ‘famous’

Meanwhile, my plate was stacked high with juicy tempura chicken tenders and flash-fried vegetables, and it was absolutely smothered in the sweet chilli sauce.

I really liked that the crispy wonton pastry was layered throughout the dish, and that it retained some of its crunch, despite the lashings of sauce.

The chicken was so fresh and nicely cooked, and the vegetables brought more crunch to the meal too. The sauce had a nice heat, but wasn’t too spicy or sickly sweet either.

We were too full, so decided against going for a dessert on this occasion.

Although they all sounded absolutely incredible, we seriously could not manage another mouthful, and it would have been pretty greedy of us to try.

The verdict

I’m glad I gave the Braided Fig a second chance – because it left us both pretty impressed.

And really, I’m sorry I left it so long to go back.

Sometimes when we go out for food, it can be hard to find somewhere with a decent vegan offering for Zoe – so we often end up going to the same places.

But it was really nice to see a vegan menu, rather than just a couple of choices, and there was so much variety too.

Every dish was prepared with care and we enjoyed our meal thoroughly. It was a little on the pricier side for lunchtime, but everything was such good quality.

The service was much friendlier this time round too, and we appreciated being told about the noodles being very spicy.

It was a shame to see it so empty for Saturday lunch.

We were thoroughly impressed and I’ve told anyone who will listen how good our meal was.

I look forward to returning soon to give the sweets a try – because they all sounded incredible.

But I’m also hoping this review will inspire readers to remember that sometimes a bad experience can just be a one-off and it’s so worth giving it another chance.

If not, you might just be missing out on something special, like The Braided Fig and its gorgeous offering.

Information

Address: 39 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SB

T: 01224 620333

W: https://thebraidedfig.co.uk

Price: £80.91 (including a service charge) for three soft drinks, two starters, two mains and one 175ml glass of white wine.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Yes.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 4.5/5

Surroundings: 4.5/5

You can find more of our fabulous reviews here.