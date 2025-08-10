Review: Why I’m glad I gave Aberdeen restaurant The Braided Fig a second chance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Review: Why I’m glad I gave Aberdeen restaurant The Braided Fig a second chance

I first tried the Braided Fig a couple of years ago during Aberdeen Restaurant Week and it was ok.... but I visited again recently and I'm so glad I did otherwise I would have been missing out.

We had a beautiful lunch at The Braided Fig. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
By Lauren Taylor

I’m annoyed with myself for waiting so long to go back to The Braided Fig in Aberdeen, because I feel I’ve been missing out for years.

I’d heard great things about the beautiful eatery tucked away on Summer Street, so naturally, we’d been excited to try it out.

But then we visited during Aberdeen Restaurant Week… and we just didn’t love it.

From what I remember, the food was nice enough and the service was okay too, it just wasn’t as good as we’d been told.

And, because of that, we haven’t rushed back.

But having worked in hospitality myself for a good few years, I understand there may be days when service isn’t perfect.

Tables set for dinner, with chairs upholstered in light green and purple spots. Large round mirrors above the tables and a wooden floor create clean lines in this modern restaurant.
The interior of the Braided Fig. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Everyone has off days, so I tried my best to keep an open mind about returning.

It wasn’t until my friend Zoe suggested going to The Braided Fig for lunch and a catch-up that I looked at the menu again and decided to revisit.

And I’m so glad I did.

The Braided Fig

We arrived on a sunny Saturday afternoon, and to my surprise, the pretty venue was almost empty – I can only assume that everyone was out soaking up the heatwave.

Of course, the first thing I noticed when walking in was the beautiful tree that stands in the middle of the restaurant. It was just as striking as I remembered it.

A fig tree growing in the middle of the restaurant stretches out over the chairs and tables beneath.
I love the tree and the way the comfy chairs are places around them. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We were shown to our seats by the owner, who was very friendly and talked us through the menu.

It was hot and humid, so we ordered a coke and a diet coke (both £3.20 each) to get us started, because I was desperate for something refreshing.

The wood-covered menu folder for The Braided Fig has a picture of a fig tree with a braided trunk on the cover.
The menu. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I was a little surprised there was no lunch menu, but there were plenty of options to choose from.

Tasty starters of asparagus and fried cauliflower

It was a hard choice, but eventually I settled on the new season asparagus (£10), that came with a “crispy hen’s egg”, smoked mash and chorizo jam.

Meanwhile, Zoe was ordering from the vegan menu and opted for the Korean cauliflower (£9) with Asian slaw and vegan mayonnaise.

A brown plate on a wooden table with a serving of asparagus with chorizo jam, a breadcrumb-covered hen's egg and served on a bed of creamy mash.
I loved the presentation, and how all the elements complimented each other. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I don’t actually know what I was expecting the crispy hen’s egg to be like, but I was surprised when the starters arrived and a whole egg covered in breadcrumbs was perched on my dish.

Eagerly, I cut it in half to see what it was like inside. The egg was almost hard boiled, but the yolk was still a bit jammy.

A close-up photo of the white smoky mash topped by green asparagus and red chorizo jam on the top
I loved the smoky mash paired with the tangy chorizo jam and fresh asparagus. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The spears of asparagus were perfectly cooked, not too crunchy but not at all soft, and they were lying on a bed of smoked mash which I really enjoyed.

My dish came with a healthy dollop of the chorizo jam, and all the elements really worked so well together.

Cauliflower in a shiny Korean dressing topped with green coriander leaves, with a white soured cream on the side for dipping. Behind the plate is a purple chair and the branches of the tree over the bar area.
Zoe’s impressive serving of Korean cauliflower. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, Zoe’s plate was piled high with fried cauliflower mixed with the Asian slaw.

Like my asparagus, the cauliflower was perfectly cooked – nice and crispy on the outside but not at all overdone.

It was full of flavour. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The sauce was nicely flavoured, but not too spicy, and there was just the right amount of it smothered over the vegetables.

A quick order change – which was much appreciated

The “famous” honey chilli chicken wontons (£20) caught my eye, and Zoe had been tempted by the Dan Dan Noodles.

But when the owner was taking our order, she warned my friend that the dish was very hot. Not being a fan of spice, she quickly decided to go for the sundried tomato, basil pesto and feta mac (£18).

A bowl of vegan mac and cheese, topped with sun-dried tomatoes, green pesto and white feta, with garlic bread on the side.
The vegan macaroni cheese. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

And when our meals arrived, Zoe was more than happy that she managed to change her order before it was too late.

The bowl placed in front of her was filled to the brim with Marshalls macaroni and a sauce of vegan cheese and feta, basil pesto and sundried tomatoes.

A close-up of the pesto, feta and tomato on top of the vegan mac and cheese, with garlic bread on the right-hand side of the photo.
Just look at that cheesy goodness. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

It also came with a side of garlic ciabatta that looked pretty tasty.

Zoe had been worried that it would be too many strong flavours in one dish – but was pleasantly surprised to find they were all very well balanced.

I can now see why the Braided Fig claim the chicken wontons are ‘famous’

Meanwhile, my plate was stacked high with juicy tempura chicken tenders and flash-fried vegetables, and it was absolutely smothered in the sweet chilli sauce.

The chicken tenders and crispy wontons are piled high on the plate and smothered with sweet chilli sauce.
My dish was just as impressive, and generous. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I really liked that the crispy wonton pastry was layered throughout the dish, and that it retained some of its crunch, despite the lashings of sauce.

The chicken was so fresh and nicely cooked, and the vegetables brought more crunch to the meal too. The sauce had a nice heat, but wasn’t too spicy or sickly sweet either.

A view from above the chicken tenders dish, showing the crispy wonton pastry and sweet chilli sauce.
And the sauce brought it all together.. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

We were too full, so decided against going for a dessert on this occasion.

Although they all sounded absolutely incredible, we seriously could not manage another mouthful, and it would have been pretty greedy of us to try.

The verdict

I’m glad I gave the Braided Fig a second chance – because it left us both pretty impressed.

And really, I’m sorry I left it so long to go back.

Sometimes when we go out for food, it can be hard to find somewhere with a decent vegan offering for Zoe – so we often end up going to the same places.

But it was really nice to see a vegan menu, rather than just a couple of choices, and there was so much variety too.

Every dish was prepared with care and we enjoyed our meal thoroughly. It was a little on the pricier side for lunchtime, but everything was such good quality.

The starters and main courses laid out on the table under the fig tree which fills the roof space of the restaurant.
Our meal was beautiful, and I can’t stop raving about it still. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The service was much friendlier this time round too, and we appreciated being told about the noodles being very spicy.

It was a shame to see it so empty for Saturday lunch.

We were thoroughly impressed and I’ve told anyone who will listen how good our meal was.

I look forward to returning soon to give the sweets a try – because they all sounded incredible.

But I’m also hoping this review will inspire readers to remember that sometimes a bad experience can just be a one-off and it’s so worth giving it another chance.

If not, you might just be missing out on something special, like The Braided Fig and its gorgeous offering.

Information

Address: 39 Summer Street, Aberdeen, AB10 1SB

T: 01224 620333

W: https://thebraidedfig.co.uk

Price: £80.91 (including a service charge) for three soft drinks, two starters, two mains and one 175ml glass of white wine.

Disabled access: Yes.

Dog friendly: Yes.

Scores:

  • Food: 4.5/5
  • Service: 4.5/5
  • Surroundings: 4.5/5

