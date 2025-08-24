Review: Is Kilau in Old Aberdeen as good as it was in my student days?

When I was a student (a good few years ago now), I would regularly frequent Kilau in Old Aberdeen.

It was the perfect spot for an after-lecture pick-me-up or somewhere to get my head down and study with a treat.

Made all the better due to it being conveniently located on campus.

I swear, the coffee and raspberry blondies kept me fuelled and helped me get through some pretty tough coursework.

But since leaving uni, I haven’t had the opportunity to drop by as often as I’d like.

One day I was reminiscing with friend and fellow Aberdeen University alumni, Ellie and we decided we should head to campus together for a look around.

And while we were there we just had to pop by Kilau to see if it was just as good as we remembered it.

What is Kilau in Old Aberdeen like?

Tucked away on the High Street, there’s a take-away shop downstairs and the cafe is located to the right and up a narrow staircase.

Once upstairs, there’s two different rooms you can sit in, or the garden at the back if you fancy something a little more al fresco.

But we were quickly greeted by a friendly member of staff and sat in a nice wee table in the larger room.

The cafe is fairly minimal, and while it’s bright it also feels quite intimate. But I always find it has a very relaxing vibe.

It was quite quiet on our visit, but I assume that’s because all the students are gone and others are off on their summer holidays.

‘Stunning’ sourdough and flavourful crepes

Neither Ellie or I had actually been into Kilau for lunch before – so naturally, we were both excited.

My friend decided to go for the goats cheese sourdough (£9.50), meanwhile, the traditional Breton crepes had caught my eye.

I was intrigued to try them and eventually decided on the Mediterranee crepe (£11.70).

It was an easy decision to share a portion of halloumi fries (£5.75) though.

We ordered a raspberry lemonade (£2.70) and a glass of water while we were waiting for the food to arrive.

But we weren’t waiting long.

Soon enough a smiling waitress was whisking over with two plates, placing a huge sandwich and crepe down on the table – followed swiftly by a portion of halloumi fries.

The buckwheat crepe was stuffed full with chorizo, mozzarella, peppers and red onion. It maybe wasn’t the prettiest dish I’ve ordered, but boy oh boy, it was full of flavour.

I really enjoyed the savoury dish, and liked how light the crepe was.

The halloumi fries were chunky, and the portion was also very generous. They were perfectly crisp on the outside, too, which is always a plus.

And I loved the fresh tzatziki and harissa sauces that came with them.

Meanwhile, across the table, Ellie was thoroughly enjoying her sandwich, that seemed to also be stuffed full. The interior boasted a generous amount of grilled goats cheese, roasted red pepper and chilli jam.

She told me the bread itself was “stunning” too.

Sweet treats and coffee to cleanse the palate

Once we were finished up with lunch, we were still very much ready for a sweet treat and coffee.

There’s a deal on when you order a coffee with a cake too.

Of course, I had to have a raspberry and white chocolate brownie and I ordered a vanilla latte to go with it (£7.05). Ellie was tempted by the lemon drizzle cake and ordered a cappuccino too (£7.25).

My blondie was just as good as I remembered.

I love how fudgy and creamy the traybake is, while the raspberry adds a little bit of tartness to cut through the sweetness.

And Ellie’s cake was again a very generous portion, the sponge was nice and light but still very lemony. She told me it was the “perfect palate cleanser”.

Of course, the coffee was also as good as always: fresh, velvety smooth but still strong.

I like that it’s served with a little shot glass of citrus water for after, it’s such a nice little extra touch.

Once the mugs were drained and we’d demolished every last crumb we were finally ready for a wander around Old Aberdeen and to pay a visit to the nearby bookshops.

Verdict

Well, was Kilau just as good as it was all those years ago?

I think as you’ve probably guessed, it very much was.

This was my first time having lunch here, and it was Ellie’s first time eating there at all having only ever ordered coffee before.

And we both left thoroughly impressed.

Everything was so fresh and I’d say it was the perfect amount for lunch.

Ellie later told me that she’d go back for the sourdough alone because it was such a standout.

I loved the buckwheat crepe, it was such a light dish but again full of flavour and nicely balanced.

And I think it’s all quite reasonably priced for the quality, and generous portion sizes, you are given.

I’ll be keeping it in mind next time I’m in need for a lunch spot.

Scores:

Food: 4.5/5

Service: 4/5

Surroundings: 4/5

Information

Address: 57/59 High Street, Old Aberdeen, Aberdeen,

T: 01224 485510

W: www.kilaucoffee.com

Price: £43.95 for one soft drink, two mains, two cakes and two coffees.

Disabled access: No.

Dog friendly: Dogs are allowed in the garden-area.

Read more of our Aberdeen restaurant reviews below: