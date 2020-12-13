Something went wrong - please try again later.

Can there be anything cuter than a baby in a Santa outfit? Alright a puppy in a Santa outfit might have the edge there, but come on, babies in Santa outfits are still pretty adorable.

It doesn’t even have to be a Santa outfit or a baby – toddlers in elf outfits are just as good.

In fact, children of all ages in any sort of festive ensemble are sure to bring a little Christmas cheer, not to mention some glorious family photographs to look back on after they’ve gone off to university in a leather biker jacket.

The fun of buying clothes for very young children is that they’re not too fussy about what they wear, so parents can sort of dress them up in what they like.

This makes up for their teenage years when parents don’t get a look in over their fashion choices.

When faced with a Christmas jumper, babies don’t say “I’m not wearing that!” so make the most of this precious time together – and see if you can get away with adding an antler headband as well.

The other benefit of dressing young children up in Christmas outfits is you can put them to work.

A child in an elf outfit is, technically, Santa’s little helper, so they should give out the presents and stash the wrapping paper while you remain horizontal on the sofa after your fourth mince pie.

Puppies, on the other hand, are rubbish at giving out presents and tidying away wrapping paper, so cuteness isn’t everything.