While online debate is far from a new concept, the rise of social media and widespread impact of a global pandemic has sparked a surge of posts across the web.

Among these, many people are sharing their own takes on current events – sometimes disagreeing with public accounts of events or even suggesting a global conspiracy.

But it can be difficult to know how exactly to approach these conversations without starting an argument or descending into a difficult situation.

UK charity Sense About Science has released a five-point guide to talking about Covid conspiracy and understanding both sides of the debate.

A spokeswoman said: “Those of us who encounter these claims can sense the risk that trying to give someone a more grounded account just causes them to become defensive and more attached to the conspiracy.

“We don’t want to indulge completely unfounded claims, but we don’t want to dismiss those who are trying to think independently either.

“And sometimes they’re our friends and family so it’s important that conversations take us closer to a shared picture of what’s going on.

“As the prospect of post-Covid life returns, everything we can do to develop a common understanding of what’s happened during the pandemic will help ensure that fair criticisms are made and that more people are engaged with what should happen next.”

1. Find out their beliefs

The charity says Covid conspiracy theories tend to be “irrefutable” – with a lack of evidence to disprove them.

But it has found, when it comes to Covid, many people sit in a “grey zone” where they may not fully believe it, but want to share it to provoke a reaction or discussion.

It recommends finding out more about what people have been watching or reading, and asking what they’re also interested in learning about or plugging gaps in their knowledge, rather than shutting down their curiosity altogether.

2. Don’t over-reach

Sense About Science says it can be hard to find sources that people believing in Covid conspiracy theories can trust.

Its guide says: “Conspiracy theories are often driven by feelings of injustice, resentment and cynicism towards governments, experts and the mainstream media.

“If anything, ridiculing conspiracy theorists only confirms their suspicion that everyone is being brainwashed.”

When faced with people sharing theories online, which they may have spent many hours researching, we’re advised not to start arguing every fine detail.

The charity recommends taking discussions away from public pages, and ask if they’re interested in hearing your side of the story.

It says: “Keep asking questions, not in a combative, point-scoring way – find out what they think the limits are to the information they are putting across.”

3. Understand the need for theories

The charity guide says believing in conspiracies can help people who feel anxious about a loss of control, who want to “feel unique” – that they have “seen through the lies” – or want to belong to a wider community.

It has suggested sharing areas you have in common, such as scepticism about official explanations or curiosity about events, and looking together at where the gaps in knowledge lie.

4. Know the difference between conspiracies and theories

While conspiracies and cover-ups do exist in the real world, they are few and far between, often involving very small numbers of people.

Sense About Science recommends having discussions about the implications of these theories – who would need to be involved in covering it up, and what would the benefits be?

It says: “A theory that is unfalsifiable is no theory at all, but a matter of blind faith.

“If this is so, you need to leave it there and focus on how they can take actions that are both compatible with their beliefs and not harmful or anxiety inducing.”

5. Encourage scepticism

The charity said conspiracy theorists often “pride themselves” on being suspicious about everything – and you could encourage them to be sceptical about their own sources.

It adds: “While conspiracy theorists are often quite savvy about media manipulation, they are willing to cite authorities sympathetic to their position and tend to overlook the same tricks being pulled from outside the mainstream.”

It recommends being even-handed – criticising both sides of the debate equally – and looking at the techniques used to distract or disguise from holes in logic.

The charity’s guide says: “Conflicting results from medical research early in the pandemic, were to be expected.

“Some findings turned out to be important and were then confirmed, but others gave false leads, and were dropped as scientists gained better understanding of Covid and vaccines.”

The charity’s guide to discussing Covid conspiracy theories was produced in conjunction with the Infodemic: Combatting Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories project.

The full guide can be downloaded from the Sense About Science website.

A spokeswoman said: “Above all, remember that conspiracy theories may be outlandish but their followers’ frustrations about having little voice or control are not.

“A conversation that empowers people to think, question, complain or challenge can be much more useful than one that demolishes a ‘fact’.”