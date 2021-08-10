Jewellery, drugs and live chickens: The Covid vaccine incentives on offer across the globe

Would you be more inclined to get a coronavirus jab if it came with the chance of winning a hunting rifle or £1 million apartment?

Some countries have been thinking outside the box to provide incentives to those reluctant taking up the Covid vaccine.

Several have launched lotteries and prize draws, with luxury goods, gadgets and cash all up for grabs.

But others have taken a different approach as part of their pandemic plans.

Having the jab in parts of Chang Mai, Thailand, could land you one of 27 prize cows – while $100 gift cards await anyone visiting a clinic in New York City.

The likes of live chickens, 25kg (55lb) sacks of rice and pre-rolled cannabis joints have also been used.

Explore our map below to see some of the Covid vaccine incentives on offer across the world:

