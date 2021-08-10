Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Here’s what you need to know about MS

By Ana Da Silva
August 10, 2021, 5:00 pm
US actress Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 49-year-old actress, best known for her role in sitcom Married… With Children, announced on a social media post that she had been diagnosed a few months ago.

Applegate wrote: “A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going.”

Since her announcement on Tuesday, the Dead To Me actress has asked for privacy going forward.

Applegate is also known for her comedic film roles such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgandy and Bad Moms.

What is multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that can affect the brain and spinal cord, causing a wide range of potential symptoms, including problems with vision, arm or leg movement, sensation or balance.

It is a lifelong condition that can sometimes cause serious disability, although it can occasionally be mild.

According to the NHS, MS is commonly diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s, although it can develop at any age – and is about two to three times more common in women than men.

Symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis

The effects of MS affect people differently and may vary from person to person.

Depending on the type of MS, symptoms may come and go in phases or get steadily worse over time.

MS damages nerves in the body and makes it harder to do everyday things, like walk, talk, eat and think.

What exactly causes MS?

MS is an autoimmune condition. This is when something goes wrong with the immune system and it mistakenly attacks a healthy part of the body – in this case, the brain or spinal cord of the nervous system.

In MS, the immune system attacks the layer that surrounds and protects the nerves called the myelin sheath.

This damages and scars the sheath, and potentially the underlying nerves, meaning that messages travelling along the nerves become slowed or disrupted.

However, it’s unclear what causes the immune system to act in this way, but most experts think a combination of genetic and environmental factors is involved.

What is the treatment for MS?

There’s no cure for MS, but there are different treatments that help people live with this disease.

Medication is given to treat relapses, specific MS-related symptoms and reduce the number of relapses.

Aberdeen has an MS support group for people to connect with others from the community and share experiences.

