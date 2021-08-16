New organisation helping Aberdeen’s multiple sclerosis patients

A new organisation helping people with multiple sclerosis (MS) in and around Aberdeen is already changing lives for the better.

Aberdeen Independent Multiple Sclerosis (Aims) has broken away from the UK-wide MS Society and is working to support the 2,000 people with the condition in the north-east.

MS causes part of the body to attack itself, mistaking it for a foreign intruder, and affects around 2.5 million people across the world.

Everyone experiences different symptoms with it, including brain fog, body pain and muscle weakness, and it can lead to serious disability.

‘What they do is so good’

People with the autoimmune condition are advised to take regular exercise to keep their strength up.

Aims has been offering a range of supervised online classes to help patients build endurance – as well as the likes of yoga, crafts, mindfulness and casual catch-ups.

Alison Clark, who has multiple sclerosis and moved back to Aberdeen last year, said the sessions have already made a huge difference to her life.

“When I arrived I made contact with them as I live alone, so I’d need some support and to meet other people in the same position as me,” she said.

“And it’s wonderful – what they do is so good.

“It gets me up in the morning and makes me do some exercise, which is very good for my condition and keeping my body moving.

“I know there are exercise videos on YouTube but there’s no interaction.

“Aims has someone taking the class and watching you to make sure you’re doing the exercises correctly and not pushing yourself too much.”

Praise for ‘welcoming’ organisation

Alison said the social aspect the group provides has been just as important to her as the exercise classes.

She added: “I’ve never met any of these people face-to-face, but they welcomed me in.

“I don’t see many people, especially with all the lockdowns, so I couldn’t meet my neighbours and it’s been quite hard to get to meet people.

“This is making a huge difference.

“You’re interacting with people and we’re seeing each other and having a bit of fun.

“The interaction is so beneficial.”

Group aiming for charity status

Aims chairman Ian Gourlay said: “Research shows that staying active through regular, moderate exercise is an important part of maintaining good health and wellbeing for people with MS, helping to improve their general quality of life.

“Our programme of Zoom exercises is delivered by qualified teachers to make sure no-one overdoes it, and is aimed at improving balance, posture and strength.

“Under the new Aims banner, we have greater autonomy to support the local community.

“Our motivation is to assist people with MS in as many different ways as possible with a view to keeping them active and socially included.”

The organisation has applied to be recognised as a charity, which will give it greater access to funding.

It is also planning events in Stonehaven, Banchory, Westhill and Braemar for the coming months.

For more information search Aberdeen Independent MS – AIMS on Facebook or email ian.gourlay@youraims.org

While there is no cure for MS, there are many treatments on offer for sufferers.

Last month a first-of-its-kind medication was approved for use in Scotland, enabling patients to self-administer injections to slow the effects of the condition.