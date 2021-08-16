‘I was screaming in pain’: Heart attack victim relives near-death ordeal after being told no ambulance was available

A father who suffered a massive heart attack and collapsed – only for his wife to be told there was no ambulance available – has relived his terrifying ordeal.

Michael Heafey, 62, opened up about the horrendous experience as he recovered from a triple heart bypass operation at home in Ardrishaig, Argyll.

In an exclusive video interview with the Press and Journal, he said had it not been for the quick actions of his wife and neighbour in rushing him to hospital, he would not be here today to tell his story.