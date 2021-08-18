New plans show scale of potential Covid booster roll-out in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s former John Lewis could be used as a Covid booster site for three years, as health bosses plan when and where we could receive the likes of flu and shingles jabs.

A blueprint for the future of the city’s immunisation programme has been unveiled, featuring a network of community venues.

The plans are all based on the assumption that annual boosters against Covid-19 will be required, and administered at three key sites.

These include the former city centre home of department store John Lewis, proposed as a “medium-term” base for one to three years, while a more permanent facility is found.

Scores of staff required for plans

Documents detailing the proposals are to go before a meeting of Aberdeen’s Integration Joint Board (IJB) next week.

They explain the plans that have been drawn up are learning lessons from the initial Covid jab roll-out, to reach as many people as possible.

While the “majority” of vaccinations will be given at the central vaccination hub, pop-up and mobile clinics will also be used.

Vaccinators will continue to visit schools, care homes and other facilities as required.

Different vaccines will still be offered at different times of the year, as they are currently.

Overall the project will require 133 whole-time equivalent members of staff, including vaccinators, support workers and managers.

What vaccines will I get, and where?

The programme has been developed by Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership, and covers all the main immunisations delivered throughout the year.

Bosses are planning to administer hundreds of thousands of Covid boosters and flu jabs, alongside vaccinations for the likes of shingles, Hepatitis B and HPV.

A “mop-up” service for kids who have missed their jabs at school will also be in place.

Search for permanent premises

According to the documents, the vaccines will be administered by one large team split across the northern, central and southern parts of the city.

It says this will increase consistency, and make it easier to find and train staff.

Work began earlier this week on transforming the former John Lewis site in Aberdeen city centre into a base for offering Covid boosters.

But a search is underway for a more permanent, NHS-owned facility.

The board papers note: “It is anticipated that the mass vaccination centre within the old John Lewis site will be become a medium-term solution, until a more permanent long term solution can be secured.

“It is anticipated that a long term venue will be required for all annual vaccinations and adult routine vaccinations.

“Work will be taken forward… to determine an NHS-owned premises to provide long-term space for annual and adults’ routine immunisations.”